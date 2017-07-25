Nathan For You Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date
Hey everyone guess what. Nathan For You returns Sept 28 to Comedy Central— nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) July 25, 2017
A week before premiere (Sept 21) we're airing a 1 hr special where I check in w/ folks from past eps called "Nathan for You: A Celebration"— nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) July 25, 2017
I'm doing a few Nathan for You S4 sneak peek shows— nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) July 21, 2017
Sept 4 - Vancouver
Sept 5 - Seattle
Sept 6 - Portland
Tix here: https://t.co/c27GiEZb0b
Source 1, 2, 3
Favorite Nathan for You ep? Who are you hoping he checks back in with?
Anyway, I don't think I've watched since season 2.
It's hard to choose, but I think the rebate one has to be my fave (also, since I'm not in the US anymore I hope there are some good torrents for this underrated show)
I would also like to know if that woman is still plagued by the sex demon
The pig rescues goat episode cracked me up.
Was hoping T***p was an elaborate N4U sketch but alas...
J SQUAD!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I'm in love with Nathan.