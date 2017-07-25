Nathan For You Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date

i think the last time i watched an ep, it took me a week to get through, the second hand embarrassment is so strong with this one Reply

I basically took to watching it through clips/gifsets because I found I was too weak to watch an entire episode even if it's hilarious Reply

Anyway, I don't think I've watched since season 2.

omg finally! I've missed this wizard of loneliness. Reply

YAAAASSSS

It's hard to choose, but I think the rebate one has to be my fave (also, since I'm not in the US anymore I hope there are some good torrents for this underrated show) Reply

Finally Reply

the electronics store one might be fave - love when he's coaching the witnesses Reply

I think this one is my favorite as well, it's a perfect encapsulation of the show. Reply

when he's at Best Buy tho..."I'm going to count to three, and if you don't honor this price I'm gonna leave" Reply

I would also like to know if that woman is still plagued by the sex demon

I would love for the Bill Gates impersonator to come back. I would also like to know if that woman is still plagued by the sex demon

I didn't even know it was coming back, great news!



The pig rescues goat episode cracked me up. Reply

That's the episode I usually intiate people with Reply

I loooooove Nathan!!! Yay! Thank goodness.



Was hoping T***p was an elaborate N4U sketch but alas... Reply

J SQUAD! I like the one where he hired a mall Santa to convince a kid to play sports instead of become an astronaut

omg J SQUAD lmao. i'm praying for moments of him breaking character this season too Reply

OH fuq he's coming to Seattle! Buying my tickets now Reply

Omg fucking FINALLY! Reply

It's been 84 years.gif Reply

This show is my recent obsession, since I watched Tour De Pharmacy, I was 100% sure it was cancelled. Now I'm happy as fuck. Werq, Comedy Central Reply

I've missed this Canadian angel and his show sm, I can't wait for the new season Reply

Why was this taken off Hulu and where can I (legally) stream this?????



I'm in love with Nathan. Reply

thank god. i went to a show a few months back where we got to watch some of season 4 and it's amazing Reply

