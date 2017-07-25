Techy Drama: Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Disagree About The Dangers Of A.I.
Elon Musk's apocalyptic rhetoric is getting under Mark Zuckerberg's skin https://t.co/sRh3Sp655T— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 24, 2017
- Elon Musk has been warning the public about the potential dangers of Artificial Intelligence for a while now, especially after he invested in an A.I startup called "DeepMind" and he grew concerned at how fast the technology was advancing. He has publicly voiced his worry that humans could very well "produce something evil by accident."
- During a Facebook Live Q&A session on Sunday, Zuckerberg was asked about Musk's opinions on A.I. and responded by saying:
“I think you can build things and the world gets better. But with A.I. especially, I am really optimistic. And I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios—I just, I don’t understand it. It’s really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible.”
-Musk responded on twitter by basically saying Zuckerberg is a dumb dumb:
I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017
Musk isn't the only one who has serious reservations about A.I. Both Stephen Hawking and Bill Gates have warned about the dangers and potential threats to humanity that could be brought on by advancements in A.I. technology.
ONTD, do you think Zuckerberg is just an innocent and optimistic fool, or is he a robot himself that publicly supports A.I so he can spur the robopocalypse?
Sources:Twitter 1 / Twitter 2
I think about this topic actually way too fucking much.
Part of me thinks people are just projecting their malintentions onto technology - in reality, I think it'll be similar to 'Her.' AI will be invented to 'help' people, but eventually evolve on its own and ignore humans as a whole and do their own thing somewhere else.
zuckerberg is an evil troll
"It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever increasing rate," he said.
"Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn't compete, and would be superseded."
Musk to Zuckerberg the day AI turns on us:
THE LATTER.
Honestly if Stephen Hawking says it's not a good idea, then it's not a good idea, end of discussion for me tbh!
AI has to be handled with care. it's an inevitable advancement though, for better or worse.
Love Musk's response 👽
The AI issue people bring up is that it will become a threat when it begins learning for itself. But we're kinda already there if you think about it. Like iphone's Siri is considered AI and she kind of learns? At least, she learns preferences about the phone's user. So I'd say the Turing Test passing + increased and independent learning from AI will be the ~beginning~ imo