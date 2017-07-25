Techy Drama: Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Disagree About The Dangers Of A.I.

I love that burn on Zuckerberg, tbh. Reply

The robots might fuck up less than us tbh Reply

OOOO burn from MUSK.



I think about this topic actually way too fucking much.



Part of me thinks people are just projecting their malintentions onto technology - in reality, I think it'll be similar to 'Her.' AI will be invented to 'help' people, but eventually evolve on its own and ignore humans as a whole and do their own thing somewhere else.



zuckerberg is an evil troll Reply

This is kind of Stephen Hawking's point:



"It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever increasing rate," he said.

"Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn't compete, and would be superseded." Reply

Getting the fuck outta here before it even starts cause this has been one of my fears since childhood and idek why Reply

Same, tbh Reply

mte. i gotta worry about robots stealing my job and now i'm scared they're gonna take over the world. Reply

idek if we'll let it get that far, I think us humans are perfectly capable of destroying ourselves without the help of AI Reply

mte except I KNOW why Reply

Have movies taught us nothing? Reply

Musk to Zuckerberg the day AI turns on us:



or like, all of sci fi as a whole? humans, come on, heed your own warnings for once Reply

For real Reply

LOL Best comment ever. Reply

ONTD, do you think Zuckerberg is just an innocent and optimistic fool, or is he a robot himself that publicly supports A.I so he can spur the robopocalypse?



THE LATTER.



Honestly if Stephen Hawking says it's not a good idea, then it's not a good idea, end of discussion for me tbh! Reply

tbh i love this theory, but not really bc i would not survive that fight Reply

The first stage of enslaving us was Facebook... we're doomed tbh! Reply

Well Stephen Hawking says AI may pose a threat and he's smarter than either of these men so I'm inclined to believe him lmao. Reply

i love that this is a conversation we're having in the relative mainstream lmao



AI has to be handled with care. it's an inevitable advancement though, for better or worse. Reply

lol I love Musk sfm Reply

He's a bit grating to me but he's a genius. Plus we need him for Space X and I like that he allows his electric car design to be open source so other car companies will hopefully make electric cars too! Reply

All of this! Reply

Me too, he's awesome. Reply

He's an asshole, but one with a bit less shit left on it compared to others. Reply

he treats his workers like shit but ok Reply

Their fight would look like this. Reply

omg I haven't seen this movie since middle school Reply

Uhh I'll take the word of a man with actual experience over the guy who made a platform for fake news to proliferate Reply

for real Reply

MTE Reply

Zuckerberg also said fake news on Facebook didn't affect the outcome of the election. So there's that.



Love Musk's response 👽 Reply

mark is trying to kill us all confirmed Reply

He keeps suggesting I add family members I don't even talk to on FB. So yes, he definitely is. Reply

or friend suggestions from people 5 states over, whom i've never met, and have no mutuals in common... Reply

he wants to be the first president voted in by robots Reply

mark is officially cancelled. Reply

i watched an amazing ted talk on how a.i. really needs to work with humans and not against. computers can only do so much without us. Reply

it's an interesting thought...I wonder how it would start like what would be the first ~sign` Reply

