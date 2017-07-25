Techy Drama: Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Disagree About The Dangers Of A.I.




- Elon Musk has been warning the public about the potential dangers of Artificial Intelligence for a while now, especially after he invested in an A.I startup called "DeepMind" and he grew concerned at how fast the technology was advancing. He has publicly voiced his worry that humans could very well "produce something evil by accident."

- During a Facebook Live Q&A session on Sunday, Zuckerberg was asked about Musk's opinions on A.I. and responded by saying:

“I think you can build things and the world gets better. But with A.I. especially, I am really optimistic. And I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios—I just, I don’t understand it. It’s really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible.”




-Musk responded on twitter by basically saying Zuckerberg is a dumb dumb:




Musk isn't the only one who has serious reservations about A.I. Both Stephen Hawking and Bill Gates have warned about the dangers and potential threats to humanity that could be brought on by advancements in A.I. technology.



ONTD, do you think Zuckerberg is just an innocent and optimistic fool, or is he a robot himself that publicly supports A.I so he can spur the robopocalypse?
Sources:Twitter 1 / Twitter 2
