Amber Rose Defends Black Chyna
In an interview with Everyday Struggle, Amber Rose defends Blac Chyna and explains seducing men for money vs. manipulating men for money.
Amber also is the person who taught Blac Chyna about feminism.
I'm not here for acting like men are weak who can't help but spend money on these "manipulative" women. But LOLLL at Amber teaching anyone about feminism.
Lmao basically.
LMFAO
That explains everything
Amber has her own school of though so let's let ha talk. Who cares (unless she really has an impact on society which I doubt)
This.
This should be included in every faux feminist post tbh
The blind leading the blind lol
She can do what she wants I guess but what about the impact this will have on her child? I can't help but feel bad for their kid getting stuck in the middle of all this bullshit
He should be banned here and so should Fistopher Clown.
Yet he remains employed and with a platform to spew more of his misogyny and bullshit.
and anyone who don't believe me or wants to defend him cause *bops* and *joe budden funny memes*
here are pics of the gf video model Esther Baxter
TW domestic violence
http://www.hiphopstan.com/forum/ica
don't read the forum comments its men being ain't shit as usual
didn't know he did that, what a gross ass man
Also his views on music is basically the hip hop version of old man yells at a cloud
Can you link the thing about baby killer?
I fully support women taking every last cent from men.