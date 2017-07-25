Amber Rose Defends Black Chyna

Ok but why do y'all tell certain women to "get money" when they get into these relationships but then call them gold diggers and whores who "trapped" men when they get child support orders and make the man provide financial support for their child Reply

i love and support these hoes. scam men before they scam you! Reply

Lmao basically. Reply

This gif will never be not funny to me Reply

that's a life motto right there Reply

lol esp because its rob kardashian who is a truly pathetic piece of shit Reply

This is true Reply

all that needs to be said Reply

100% here for the scam Reply

A lot to unwrap here. Reply

Amber and Chyna are one in the same, Amber is just better at it. 21 Savage bout to get played, I'm not mad tho. Reply

LMFAO Reply

Explains a lot tbh Reply

That explains everything Reply

LMAO yikes Reply

lol basically Reply

Excuse her but Demi Lovato was into feminism before it was cool! Reply

I feel like you're damned if you do damned if you don't, especially if you're a black woman (actually just woc too) . Give all the clarifications and definitions you want, society still has their mind made up about us. Reply

men are little pissbabies who will fuck you over for their dicks desires. fuck them tbh! Reply

Amber is the sort of person that picks up a book reads the parts she has been told applies to her and then goes into the world acting like an expert. Reply

Trash defending trash. Surprising. Reply

omg this gif resonates with me lol Reply

It feels lik Feminism seems to be such a generic word now that can be thrown here and there without any real meaning. This is what (some if not most) celebrities are doing imho

Amber has her own school of though so let's let ha talk. Who cares (unless she really has an impact on society which I doubt) Reply

Feminism became this meaningless term, Kim K lookalike drugdealer? she is a feminist because she wears make up, has a pink gun and is in a field that it's mostly for males, a woman who is the CEO of a company who uses sweat shops/slave labor? feminist because she is a WOMAN in a man's job and she is a CEO!! Women part of opressive organizations that have killed tons of people? feminist because they are showing they are as strong as men, etc, etc, etc, ignorant and useless ideologies that make everything progressive when it actually isn't, that's current feminism and it's awful and useless. Reply

Reply

ugh ia with your comment. It's sad and makes me mad but it's true. Reply

I couldn't agree more. Reply

Yeah so feminism = conquering part of men's existing shitty structures instead of dismantling them. How useful. Reply

The blind leading the blind lol Reply

mte Reply

She can do what she wants I guess but what about the impact this will have on her child? I can't help but feel bad for their kid getting stuck in the middle of all this bullshit Reply

I can't believe people give woman beater and baby killer Joe Budden a platform and actually listen to anything he has to say.



He should be banned here and so should Fistopher Clown. Reply

mfte, i just commented on him before seeing your comment...his career should've been over after his one hit song. Reply

Yet he remains employed and with a platform to spew more of his misogyny and bullshit.

Its astonishing how little people care about the health and well being of black women. The pictures of his girlfriend black and blue from bruises is all online with a simple google search as is the gruesome picture of their dead fetus he knocked out of her.Yet he remains employed and with a platform to spew more of his misogyny and bullshit.and anyone who don't believe me or wants to defend him cause *bops* and *joe budden funny memes*here are pics of the gf video model Esther BaxterTW domestic violencedon't read the forum comments its men being ain't shit as usual

omg i knew he was abusive but didn't know all the details and also didn't know it was esther baxter that he did that too. it's fucking unreal the crimes that men can get away with when it comes to women and still thrive. his vile ass should be under the jail. Reply

Baby killer??? I hate him. He's a loser Reply

oh wow i had no idea. i knew his name but i didnt know much about him, from the clips i saw of the show he seems annoying with his constant shouting over people who don't agree with him



didn't know he did that, what a gross ass man Reply

He's one of the most pathetic and talentless hosts I ever seen and I watch TV fortune tellers when I'm bored. I watch Everyday Struggle here and there when the topic is interesting and the fact that he NEVER lets the female co-host talk and acts like he knows better even when the shit he says is a damn lie and can be proven wrong with one google search is fucking annoying.

Also his views on music is basically the hip hop version of old man yells at a cloud

Can you link the thing about baby killer? Reply

I dropped a link in my comment above. and it wasn't directed at you. i wasnt trying to say u were defending him or anything I didn't even see ur comment until after i edited.....it was aimed at the 'but Pump it Up' is the ultimate hit demographic cause ONTD been on some real fuck shit this past week Reply

Thanks, it's all fine I didn't even seen the initial comment, because I was hanging out in the Bieber cult post. Now I have even more reasons to dislike Joe even more, smh @ Complex giving him a platform Reply

nothing to say except that joe buddens is a terrible person, and amber needs to stop wearing her shades inside...tis all. Reply

i like amber because i feel like she really means well, sometimes going about it the wrong way but for the most part shes harmless. Blac Chyna just exudes of evil IMHO Reply

They're both pathetic trash. Reply

I fully support women taking every last cent from men. Reply

