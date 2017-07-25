July 25th, 2017, 07:54 pm theemii Honest Trailers - Ghost In The Shell (2017) source Tagged: film, scarlett johansson Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1818 comments Add comment
like she is legit terrible to watch IN EVERY SINGLE MOVIE and i cant understand why im the only one who can see it. like why havent any critics pointed this out?!
Edited at 2017-07-25 06:03 pm (UTC)
The reunion between this white girl and her japanese mother is so cringey. Does scarlet speak japanese?
Edited at 2017-07-25 08:29 pm (UTC)
also i'm glad this movie flopped. how dare they take my favorite anime of all time and ruin it tbh
It is soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo transparent they are only saying these things because they got triggered by all the "pc" people saying the film was whitewashed (which it was).