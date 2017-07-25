am i the only one who thinks scarlett johannson cant fucking act?



like she is legit terrible to watch IN EVERY SINGLE MOVIE and i cant understand why im the only one who can see it. like why havent any critics pointed this out?!



2017-07-25

she's completely flat and monotone (reminds me of January Jones, who I also think can't act but had characters that it worked for). For Black Widow it kinda works for because it would make sense for her to be droll and unflappable but most of her other projects require some affectation and I don't see it. Reply

She delivers lines like a Speak & Spell. Reply

I agree. She's emotionless and always plays the same character. Reply

I feel like she's always bored, like that's her actomg style...take a character and have them be bored Reply

The only time I liked her was in 'Under the Skin' where she plays an alien that has yet to understand human emotion and behavior. Soooo ... Reply

mte! that movie was so fucking haunting though Reply

I honestly think that it was one of the best movies of recent years. The beach scene alone qualifies it for that. Reply

So the Screen Junkies Plus experiment failed? Not surprised, none of the content was worth paying for. I only liked the commentaries for HT really, otherwise movie fights was the only other thing worth and you still got it on YT Reply

It looks so dull. Reply

I'm all for Western audiences being exposed to cerebral anime. And if that means making a live action version in English, fine. But don't dumb down the source material and whitewash. Studios never fucking learn. Dragon Ball, GitS, now Death Note. A character being white does not make them more relatable, period. Reply

How much of a loss was this for the studio? Reply

lmao this pretty much sums up this dumbass remake. What a wasted opportunity for real. Scarlet is literally the same character always. Yaaaaawn.



The reunion between this white girl and her japanese mother is so cringey. Does scarlet speak japanese? Reply

I really forgot this movie . recalled when Scarjo said ”Moutoukoh” in this movie . It was so funny .









2017-07-25

Bicentennial Woman 😂 😂 😂



also i'm glad this movie flopped. how dare they take my favorite anime of all time and ruin it tbh Reply

sadly i doubt this flop will be any type of deterrent to future whitewashing of beloved anime Reply

