Tinashe gets restraining order against obsessive fan.
Tinashe Frightened by Obsessed Fan Who Traveled from Boston to L.A.
- An obsessed guy drove from Boston to L.A to see her in June. He found her and her parent's house.
- His name is Martin Murphy and he's 25. He thinks they're married.
- He's trying to reinstate his Massachusetts license to carry a firearm.
- His father will also help to keep him away from her. He says Tinashe is in danger and that his son "suffered a psychotic break and is unable to distinguish reality from fantasy."
- Murphy's been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and her parents.
she must be so terrified omg I know I am :((( 100 yards is not enough
Fan culture is seriously scary sometimes.
Who owns a gun in Mass? Red flag, lock him up.
I hope someone is checking in with him regularly and makes sure he doesn't get a gun and fucking murder her.
Can u order ankle monitoring or at least say "DO NOT GIVE THIS MAN A GUN" like what the fuck
But there's only so much a father can do