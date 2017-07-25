tinasheslumberparty

Tinashe gets restraining order against obsessive fan.




- An obsessed guy drove from Boston to L.A to see her in June. He found her and her parent's house.

- His name is Martin Murphy and he's 25. He thinks they're married.

- He's trying to reinstate his Massachusetts license to carry a firearm.

- His father will also help to keep him away from her. He says Tinashe is in danger and that his son "suffered a psychotic break and is unable to distinguish reality from fantasy."

- Murphy's been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and her parents.


source

she must be so terrified omg I know I am :((( 100 yards is not enough
Tagged: , ,