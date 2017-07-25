Tinashe gets restraining order against obsessive fan.

Yeah the restraining order should be a lot stricter than this. Like he need to have mandayed psychiatric evaluations along with now being able to be int the same as she is. Reply

Like a crazy person cares about following a restraining order! What is scary is this guy can drive to many states and easily buy a gun. Sounds like another Christina Grimmie case waiting to happen... Reply

The law needs to be changed regarding stalking first. All they can do is get a restraining order until it escalates which is pretty messed up Reply

It's frieghtening that something physically has to happen or attempt to happen to you before something more is done. Reply

100 yards wtf???? that's not enough....



Fan culture is seriously scary sometimes. Reply

That's pretty terrifying! Reply

jfc Reply

read The Gift of Fear y'all Reply

He's trying to reinstate his Massachusetts license to carry a firearm.



Who owns a gun in Mass? Red flag, lock him up. Reply

I always find it weird when they say stay 100 yards away. People can still do serious harm from that distance! Reply

100 yards tho???



I hope someone is checking in with him regularly and makes sure he doesn't get a gun and fucking murder her.



Can u order ankle monitoring or at least say "DO NOT GIVE THIS MAN A GUN" like what the fuck Reply

Unfortunately the families of these types of ppl fund their scary stalker children in order to keep them away from the family Reply

Idk his father seems to get that this dude is dangerous



But there's only so much a father can do Reply

Wait, do they not check to see if someone has a restraining order on their record before selling them a gun? jfc Reply

100 yards is nothing. what the fuck Reply

That's less than the length of a full football field goalpost to goalpost...... Reply

So this is an example of erotomanic, right? Reply

OP, how does this affect you attending her concerts? How far in the club is 100 feet? I hope you can still enjoy the show!! Reply

I thought it but I didn't say it!! Reply

That's not funny. Reply

maybe a lil funny?? Reply

I agree...scary stalking shit like this shouldn't be treated so lightly Reply

I lol'd Reply

omg Reply

so if 100 yards isn't enough, what's an example of a "good" number? Reply

100 miles Reply

He shouldn't be able to get close enough that they can't see each other Reply

What are you going to do now, op ? 100 yards will only let you hear her from the parking lot. Reply

That's not funny. He might literally kill her. Reply

