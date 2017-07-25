[politics] mueller:pray

The View talks about Trump's speech during the Boy Scout Jamboree


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Tuesday. What in the world did 45 do now? Well, he attended the Boy Scout Jamboree and basically talked politics when nothing like that should be happening. He surrounded himself with people that were boy scouts from his cabinet. Sara mentions that he forgot to bring AG Sessions who is an Eagle Scout. Sunny didn't even know this. Joy brings up that this guy just wants to turn every event he goes to into some political rally.

The panel brings up that the Boy Scouts of America released a statement after 45 distancing himself from what he said during the Jamboree. OP wants to add that Boy Scouts' parents that attended the Jamboree are furious as to what 45 did.

Is it the end of empathy? The panel discusses about two viral videos. The subject of one video is when a man was drowning and he was being recorded by a crowd of teenagers who was also heckling the drowning man and the other is about a sister who recorded her own sister getting hit by a car. Has the world run out of empathy?

Sara does an interview talking about gender fluidity and polyamory.

AHCA voting happening. 45 is still mad at AG Sessions. Manafort subpoenaed by Senate Judiciary Committee. It's only TUESDAY!
