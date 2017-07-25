The View talks about Trump's speech during the Boy Scout Jamboree
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Tuesday. What in the world did
The panel brings up that the Boy Scouts of America released a statement after
Is it the end of empathy? The panel discusses about two viral videos. The subject of one video is when a man was drowning and he was being recorded by a crowd of teenagers who was also heckling the drowning man and the other is about a sister who recorded her own sister getting hit by a car. Has the world run out of empathy?
Sara does an interview talking about gender fluidity and polyamory.
[SARA: KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE.]
AHCA voting happening.
How they thought a reality TV star would be a successful President is beyond me.
It's also really interesting to hear them call out the crazies in the House.
“Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?” Collins asks.
“I know,” Reed replies. “Trust me. Do you know why he challenged you to a duel? ‘Cause you could beat the s— out of him.”
“Well, he’s huge,” Collins replies. “And he — I don’t mean to be unkind, but he’s so unattractive it’s unbelievable.”
“Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this Playboy bunny?” she continues, referring to an infamous photo of Farenthold."
It's clear McCain is voting yes. If he wanted to vote no, he could have just stayed home because the impact would have been the same so we need two more no votes to block it.
everything is so fucked
i'm worried for the healthcare vote, i can't believe it's even moving forward. if republicans put half as much effort coming up with actual healthcare legislation as they did complaining about the ACA, then they might have something worthwhile.