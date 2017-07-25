The View talks about Trump's speech during the Boy Scout Jamboree

Scrolling through my twitter feed this morning was like reading a horror story. I'm so tired of this. Reply

Where did you get your icons? I NEED icons of Valkyrie and Wonder Woman Reply

I made it. If you give me a gif I can make you one or two. Reply

Senators on hot mic: Trump is "crazy," "I’m worried" https://t.co/KuKPdlRayd — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 25, 2017



BWAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



How they thought a reality TV star would be a successful President is beyond me.



lmao and they're JUST NOW realizing this?! Reply

Well, it's Jack Reed and Susan Collins. Reed is a Democrat and Collins is a Never-Trump Republican. Like, I don't agree with Susan Collins a lot, but I wouldn't go to be every night filled with existential dread if there were more of her in the Republican party.



It's also really interesting to hear them call out the crazies in the House. Reply

LMAO Reply

"In a more salacious part of what was recorded, Collins then addressed a radio interview in which Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Tex.) suggested that if Collins were a man, he’d have challenged her to a duel for opposing the Senate Republicans’ Obamacare overhaul bill.



“Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?” Collins asks.



“I know,” Reed replies. “Trust me. Do you know why he challenged you to a duel? ‘Cause you could beat the s— out of him.”



“Well, he’s huge,” Collins replies. “And he — I don’t mean to be unkind, but he’s so unattractive it’s unbelievable.”



“Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this Playboy bunny?” she continues, referring to an infamous photo of Farenthold." Reply

LMAO Reply

it's only Tuesday. I'm ready to die already, this week is too much Reply

I could have sworn there was a post earlier about 45 blocking Chrissy Teigen? What happened to it? Reply

It might have needed more celebrity reactions. It has to be 5-7 tweets for a celebrity reaction post. Unofficial rule because it's not listed on the rules page. Reply

It wasn't a reaction post though-- it was a just a tweet from her saying she blocked him. Reply

may i just say idk where your icon is from but please dont change it...it's the best one and yes that's even including the plants comey one :P Reply

i was on page 2 when it got deleted :/ Reply

Nat'l Law Journal: Ivanka has retained criminal defense lawyer Abbe Lowell to counsel her through the Russia probes. https://t.co/aeaWnhk69N — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 25, 2017

Reply

Hmmmmm. Interesting. She's totally innocent here guys. Reply

Isn't Lowell also representing Kush? I guess for the time being they're not worried that will be a conflict? Reply

I thought she's just an innocent fashion designer Reply

Married to a humble businessman, who likes to keep out of the spotlight. Reply

she's staying out of politics! Reply

At the very least, I hope she breaks out in hives and has a perma-headache from all this. Reply

I full on despise these treasonous people. Reply

lock her up with a collection of Jaclyn Smith dresses Reply

I know bashing people's looks is petty and lowers the caliber of the argument but the fact that her neck is so long and snakelike is almost as ironic as her husband's failed real estate venture being located at 666 5th Avenue. Reply

Do we have any idea where people like Heller, Paul, Murkowski, Capito stand on the vote for the Motion to Proceed?



It's clear McCain is voting yes. If he wanted to vote no, he could have just stayed home because the impact would have been the same so we need two more no votes to block it. Reply

heller and paul are yes. rand paul said so on his twitter. Reply

New Pod Save America podcast were not very optimistic... This is just a vote to open the debate floor... They will be voting yes. :( Reply

Apparently Heller and Paul are voting yes today



everything is so fucked Reply

We're so fucked. I have no sympathy for anyone who votes Republican. You're so callous and fine with letting people die and I should want to work with you? Fuck that. Reply

Paul was just saying shit about it yesterday Reply

Fuck! I'm not surprised about Paul, but I was hopeful that Heller would vote no. Reply

evil motherfuckers Reply

Trump threatened to primary Heller if he votes no. Trump is running a dictatorship, any GOP who object will lose their seat to tea party members. Reply

i don't plan on watching the speech. it seems creepy AF. all of the comments on the boy scouts' page from parents ripping them apart have been great. i'm glad to see there are people out there outraged and upset about it.



i'm worried for the healthcare vote, i can't believe it's even moving forward. if republicans put half as much effort coming up with actual healthcare legislation as they did complaining about the ACA, then they might have something worthwhile. Reply

Yeah, stuff with kids especially makes me miss the Obama White House. He was SO good with kids. If I were a parent, I wouldn't feel comfortable having my child interact with Trump. Reply

There's no way in hell that Trump has spent any significant amount of time with his own children as they were growing up, besides the one he wants to fuck. :/ Reply

Ooh was it their fb page where parents were ripping them? Reply

So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017



So glad you have forgiven him for being captured! Btw, did you delete your "brave" apology tweet to him? #RealAmericanHeroJohnMcCain https://t.co/pqpMUwmXst — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 25, 2017

Reply

Mark is a national treasure. Reply

Yes, call him out! Not that he gives a single solitary fuck. Reply

my fave Reply

i love my dad Mark Hamill Reply

You have an interesting family tree, Leia. Reply

Unf Mark Hamill ♥ Reply

Fucking Skips, the true American hero. <3 Reply

That Trumps "fans" ever forgave him for the shit he spewed just proves to me that they are only playing lip service to our military. Ugh fuck everything. Reply

that speech was fucking wild. Reply

we're so fucked if heller and Paul are both saying yes. Paul was just talking shit about it yesterday tho. Reply

Paul is a yes, or at least said he was 1 hour ago. Reply

I hope his penis turns green and falls off Reply

Parent

ugh Rand Paul is my senator and he's totally voting yes :( Reply

Y'all. Y'ALL. Today is 🔥🔥🔥 I just need this GD vote to fail and then I can enjoy this drama. Reply

ugh, my state. Reply

Why am I not surprised at all those dark blue states. Reply

i'm surprised ny is at 31% Reply

it would be much lower if it wasn't for all the rural towns upstate. Reply

i live in the city and its at a negative 5% it seems. Reply

me too..wtf is up with my state. Reply

It's always the fly over states Reply

honestly pleasantly surprised at how low the dark blue states are. nothing is higher than 60% at least (though obviously that is still too high) Reply

inbred sheep fucking losers Reply

PA is such shit. Reply

I'm surprised af that MA is the lowest. Reply

im shocked texas isn't dark blue Reply

Yaaay my state! Could be better but 38% ain't too bad. Especially considering the last state I lived in loves him bc they're all dull fucking flops. Reply

WATCH how #maddow teases out the number of candidates running in 2018.

💥Brilliant BOOMITY💥



Bring on the AVALANCHE!#UniteBlue #PowerRESIST pic.twitter.com/gvvpzPdUU3 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 25, 2017

this may be good news for 2018 Reply

if we're still around by then Reply

lmao :( Reply

i literally saw a comment on fb saying that even if they had to pay higher premiums through trumpcare it would still be better than obamacare..... his stans are next level Reply

Bc they hate Black ppl Reply

The CBO said the premium for someone making $25k a yr would be $13,000!!!!! These people are so fucking misinformed, it is mind blowing. Reply

