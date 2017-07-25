ONTD Roundup
For Monday, July 24, 2017:
- Lawyer Claims Usher Had Unprotected Sex With More Women After Herpes Diagnosis
- Usher Accuser Now Says She Has Herpes, Ups Lawsuit to $40 Million
- John Bradley Explains Game of Thrones
- TJ Miller gives not-so-flattering interview
- What books are celebrities reading lately?
- Justin Bieber Cancels Purpose World Tour
- Justin Bieber on canceling his tour: 'I just wanna ride bikes'
- Lana Del Rey Confirms She Attempted Witchcraft Against Trump
- The Bachelorette: The Guys Meet Rachel's Fam
- Evan Rachel Wood Carries Around Gems and Herbs to Cleanse Demons
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
My company transferred me from NY to MN in December because my site in NY was closing and last month they announced this site is closing as well and so I'm back hunting for a job in a state that I've only lived in for 7 months. I'm so fucking pissed off that they would transfer me away from my friends and family and then do this. Anyway - sorry for the rant. I'm just...not inspired and it sucks living like this and hopefully I can come back and see what is inspiring other people. I was supposed to buy a house and start a family lol it's just hard to feel positive about things you know?
I need to get it together. I've gained over 10 pounds this summer. Hoping to start back focusing on gym this weekend. Giving up alcohol, eating right etc etc etc
happy tues everyone!
Re: happy tues everyone!
Re: happy tues everyone!
Re: happy tues everyone!
the south is hot af, racist af, homophobic af, etc. Columbia isn't as bad as the vast majority, but it's still worse than the other big cities of the Carolinas.
It's so cozy with the weather here in NYC today. I wanna stay under my blanket all afternoon.
I'm excited for my day trip to Philadelphia tomorrow. At least it won't be crazy rainy or hot.
Then I had to get a cavity filled this morning and THAT wasn't so scary either. Friday I'm getting an IUD placed and I'm nervous about that, so here's hoping that turns out to be pretty easy as well.
I am similarly terrified about the health vote. My dad has heart surgery on Thursday and I'm just kind of emotionally raw waiting for both things to go terribly. Ayy. I hope not :/