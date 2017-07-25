ONTD Roundup

happy tuesday ontd! what's inspiring you lately? :) Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't really been feeling very inspired :(



My company transferred me from NY to MN in December because my site in NY was closing and last month they announced this site is closing as well and so I'm back hunting for a job in a state that I've only lived in for 7 months. I'm so fucking pissed off that they would transfer me away from my friends and family and then do this. Anyway - sorry for the rant. I'm just...not inspired and it sucks living like this and hopefully I can come back and see what is inspiring other people. I was supposed to buy a house and start a family lol it's just hard to feel positive about things you know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why stay? Go back to your people in NY! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh nooo, that's really shitty. I'm sorry that happened to you. Moving already sucks as it is, but this is just like an extra turd on a shit cake. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The new garbage song: No Horses <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This guy I know who was like super fat and apparently has been working out and posted a pic this usmmer and he has abs and shit now.



I need to get it together. I've gained over 10 pounds this summer. Hoping to start back focusing on gym this weekend. Giving up alcohol, eating right etc etc etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw Wish Upon yesterday and seeing Ryan Phillippe (who I somehow didn't know was in the movie) cast as the embarrassing loser dad made me feel so old. Reply

Thread

Link

My patience is wearing thin today. It's just one of those days. 😤😤😤 Reply

Thread

Link

I love you <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw i love you too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We set up our Oculus Rift in office and that thing is sooo cool! Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like if i talk about a major life thing going on rn i'll jinx it, but i'm sosososo hoping it'll be solved by the time i go out of town this week ._. Reply

Thread

Link

talking about it on ontd is good luck tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me watching my friends have fun w/o me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes i cant wait to watch this tn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It came on last night! It was wild. Lydia, Kelly, and Shannon are so fucking annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm flying to MX on Saturday and I'm getting flight anxiety already Reply

Thread

Link

I get flight anxiety too and it sucks. Just try not to think about it bc as you know, it helps nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. I think it's a mixture of things for me bc I haven't flown in a while and I haven't been to MX/seen my grandma in 10 years. I just need to breathe (and maybe a xanax). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is anyone in here from South Carolina? I have a job interview with a company based in Columbia, SC and I'm not sure what it's like in the south... Reply

Thread

Link

Columbia's probably one of the better areas in SC tbh, I haven't spent much time there but it's more diverse than most of the rest of the state. Just be prepared for it to be hot and gross as fuck in the summer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm from Charlotte, NC and avoid Columbia unless I absolutely must go there.



the south is hot af, racist af, homophobic af, etc. Columbia isn't as bad as the vast majority, but it's still worse than the other big cities of the Carolinas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I'm nervous about. The headhunter also mentioned a job in St Louis, Missouri which I've been thinking about too. It's good to be able to talk to people who have lived in/near these places so thanks :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we visit sc every summer and i would describe the weather as a sweltering ballsack. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you can avoid it, don't move to the south. It really is as much of a backwards shithole as people make it out to be and my life is infinitely better ever since I left. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live in SC and have been to Columbia a lot to visit friends who live there. Columbia is as hot and humid as Satan's unwashed taint in the summer but it's not the worst city in SC. It's slightly more liberal and diverse. But I mean, it's a super republican, super religious state, so saying it's slightly more liberal doesn't mean much. On the plus side, living expenses here are very cheap compared to other places. You can rent a really nice two bedroom apartment for under $1000 a month in Columbia. You can buy a four bedroom house in a good neighborhood for $170,000. Groceries are cheap af. Your neighbors may be racist/homophobic/ignorant republicans in their private lives but they'll probably still cut your lawn for you and offer to feed your pets when you're out of town, because hospitality is like a compulsion for people around here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't move there. I haven't spent much time there but I did live in NC for a long time, anyways, any bible belt state is one to avoid. They're very backwards there, the icing on the cake is no alcohol sales on Sundays, a lot of places actually aren't open because of church. Whatever. They're homophobic af, racist af and very Republican. If you're Liberal, you'll probably have high blood pressure dealing with those idiots with tons of holes in your tongue from biting it. Just stay away. Seriously. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so overwhelmed, by so many different things, but rn I'm just trying to keep my shit together as I have a driving lesson in less than an hour and it's the absolute last thing I wanna do rn. Reply

Thread

Link

I think they might finally repeal Obamacare and I'm so fucking worried. Reply

Thread

Link

what time is the vote? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. I have anxiety over it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm scared :c Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been trying to follow it all day. It's just awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think today they're just voting to agree to discuss repeal? Someone correct me. There's another layer in the middle before that happens. I hope so! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm terrified too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please please please i hope not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. especially because mccain will be there and a few senators are still undecideds, so i think there's a better chance than the past couple of votes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too and I've been walking around all day with this faintly sick feeling in my stomach because of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

got a $39 ticket to see the great comet of 1812 on broadway this thursday and i am pumped! i know nothing about the show and have only gathered info through pictures of what looks like beautiful set design. Reply

Thread

Link

you're going to love it! it's probably best that you don't know anything, but i'd probably find the relationships chart they have in the playbill online somewhere b/c that definitely helps lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noted. I saw the set and was just so charmed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I saw it a few weeks ago and I am obsessed, I cannot stop listening to the OBCR. Have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been drinking ginger tea lattes all day Reply

Thread

Link

that sounds really good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're really comforting to me, but i kept forgetting to buy ginger tea lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Tuesday everyone.



It's so cozy with the weather here in NYC today. I wanna stay under my blanket all afternoon.



I'm excited for my day trip to Philadelphia tomorrow. At least it won't be crazy rainy or hot. Reply

Thread

Link

What are you planning on doing in Philly? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was told Reading Terminal is a place to visit for food, and some touristy places like Franklin Square, the Historical Park, the Philadelphia Art Museum, since my friend is a huge Rocky and boxing fan, and maybe just walk around. I've only Been there once to eat at a restaurant called Warm Daddy's. Maybe we will go there to. I think my friend is more familiar with the city though so I may let him take the lead. We've been talking about doing this for over a year. It's going to be nice to get out of NYC, ven if just for several hours. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was really cloudy in LA yesterday and again today so I'm hoping we'll actually get some rain. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right? It feels like going into fall chill. I almost busted out my Chelsea boots. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I called my senators last night about the healthcare bill and it wasn't so scary. Of course, I purposely called after hours so that I could just leave a voicemail. I actually got a call back from the office today, but of course it was the Democratic senator and they were just assuring me he continues to plan on voting no.



Then I had to get a cavity filled this morning and THAT wasn't so scary either. Friday I'm getting an IUD placed and I'm nervous about that, so here's hoping that turns out to be pretty easy as well. Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck with your IUD! Power to ya. Here's to doing adult things and them not being as scary as we thought :)



I am similarly terrified about the health vote. My dad has heart surgery on Thursday and I'm just kind of emotionally raw waiting for both things to go terribly. Ayy. I hope not :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like to take comfort in the fact that while heart surgery is terrifying and a huge deal, it's just another day in the office for the surgeon. I hope things go smoothly for your dad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link