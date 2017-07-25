T.J. Miller Clarifies Controversial Comment Suggesting Women Aren’t As Funny As Men
Vulture published an article with the former “Silicon Valley” star in which he appeared to suggest that women aren’t as funny as men.
Outrage predictably ensued, until Miller took to Twitter to clarify what he was trying to say.
The point he was trying to make is that “SOCIETY depresses humour in women bc it is a sign of intelligence.”
To be real, I'm getting used as click bait a lot. It's becoming frustrating that if I confuse interviewers they trash me. I DO NOT LIKE IT. https://t.co/qaQSbRY02P— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
Okay, I guess everyone and their parents missed the point--#feminist— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
SOCIETY depresses humor in women bc it is a sign of intelligence.
that is THREATENING to men, & so women are taught to suppress those intimidations. It is about SOCIETY's ills, the misogyny of women's humor— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
Don't get it twisted. The world gets better the more we empower our literal better half.— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
Women ARE FUNNY, against odds that men don't face.
Trust not those who make click bait, but those who will one day admit they were confused and would not admit it, better to villify a villain— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
But when you're an asshole with a victim complex..
Was the whole article "out of context" then?
Every single bit of that interview oozes dickbaggery so, hush TJ.
This guy seems like a dick either way and I'd never even heard of him before this story, so I don't care about him at all, but headlines are constantly being made now out of pull quotes being interpreted in the least charitable way possible so I can see how annoying that would get for people.