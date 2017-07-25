T.J. Miller Clarifies Controversial Comment Suggesting Women Aren’t As Funny As Men

Vulture published an article with the former “Silicon Valley” star in which he appeared to suggest that women aren’t as funny as men.

Outrage predictably ensued, until Miller took to Twitter to clarify what he was trying to say.


















The point he was trying to make is that “SOCIETY depresses humour in women bc it is a sign of intelligence.
