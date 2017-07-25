T.J. Miller Clarifies Controversial Comment Suggesting Women Aren’t As Funny As Men

He seems like a huge douche and that interview was painful, but I figured that might have been what he was trying to say about women. Reply

Yeah ia tbh

Yeah I actually do agree. His answer didn't bother me on it's own, it was the fact that it was in response to "why are women less funny" implying that he first said women are less funny because of such and such. But it's quite possible the interviewer only posed it that way in print.



Edited at 2017-07-25 04:44 pm (UTC)

It was obvious what he MEANT, but as you notice, he never said they were funny in the interview. He could have then come off intelligent with his analysis and commentary of societal patriarchy and the oppression of female independence.



But when you're an asshole with a victim complex..

Agreed

I agree but was afraid to comment that in the last post. I think for as crass as he was in that interview if he thought women weren't funny he would've just said it.

Same tbh. Like, I think he's an unbearable dick but I did see where he was going with that. He just needs to work on all of his other deep character flaws.

He doesn't really have a point, and y'all are ready to dismiss everything else he did/said in the interview??..

That's what I got too, but TJ is... yeah, I think on first read it's easy to taint that part of his interview considering how 'off' his personality is in general.

I mean...okay but that wasn't the only douchebag thing you said?



Was the whole article "out of context" then?

exactly. and even on twitter, he just sounds like...idk...something is wrong.

I just assume coke bc every single cokehead I've met acted like they were just so much smarter than you bc they were on another level that you just couldn't understand

I think he's had some sort of brain damage in the past.

Is this a "trick" too...?

Whoa is that Shashi Kapoor?

yes lmao :)

i figured but he could have worded that better lol

If thats what he was saying...then he's right. But he's just so shitty in general that its easy to believe the alternative

he sounds like he needs an intervention.

He frowns, then face-spritzes. I ask what the spray is, and he says, "It's embarrassing for you that you don't know." (It is, according to the bottle, Evian Natural Mineral Water spray)





Every single bit of that interview oozes dickbaggery so, hush TJ.



Reply

Wow, so he's basically Erlich in real life.

I got his point originally, though it wasn't stated elegantly. Against all odds I still kind of like TJ, and I think his wife is pretty cool, a funny lady in her own right. Can confirm he's a drunk mess, saw him once at a drag show in Tokyo an they were both wasted.

I understood what he was trying to say from the start but if he wanted to make that point he should have stated that it was wrong or that women aren't less funny than man, that they face bigger obstacles but are still funny.

Link

Yeah I like him too tbh. Something is clearly up with him tho, somewhere on the scale from "has a shtick that isn't landing" to "needs an intervention and losing touch"



Edited at 2017-07-25 04:53 pm (UTC)

Drag show in Tokyo is literally everything I've always wanted but didn't know I did until this very moment.

We all owe him an apology tbh.

His userpic is disgusting.

Uhmmm.... you were specifically talking about WHY men were funnier than women. You said men were funnier than women, period. You can use sociological buzzwords to mansplain your comment so as to give off the allusion you know your head from your own asshole, but you absolutely said men are funnier than women. You said this was because "society" represses a woman's comfort in finding an outlet for humor. You did not fault that, you said that was just the way it is, an endorsement. PERIOD.

Eh if you go back and look at the interview it only quotes him as saying women are taught to suppress their humor, not that he actually said women are less funny. The reporter posed it that way.

Link

Oh for sure, but he was present for the conversation as was his publicist (who was taking specific notes) - she or he could have used this opportunity to state he was misquoted or that his complete statement wasn't used and then share what that statement was. He very well may end up doing that and if he does I'll reconsider the entire situation but for now that's just what it is. I just think he isn't nearly as smart as he thinks he is and isn't capable to speaking a thought entirely, he just assumes or he doesn't know.

Parent

is he calling himself intelligent and funny? because he's neither imho

that's true but the women i meet still manage to be funnier than the men on average

Celebrities really need to attend media training 101 in the new era of social media and the internet. Do like Beyonce and just don't give interviews if you're inarticulate.

He had his own publicist with him during the entire interview, too! The incompetence is STAGGERING.

Link

omg LMAO. I didn't know.

