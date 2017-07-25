I thought Noah was the horse-faced one with all the tattoos? Reply

Nah that's Trace. There are a million Cyrus kids. Reply

oh, okay. And there's a totally different one that has a design show with their mom? they're hard to keep track of. Reply

Yeah that one's Brandy. Reply

I think he has a dumber name - Trace? Reply

the horse-faced one with all the tattoos



u gonna have to be more specific here, sis, they all have tattoos now Reply

Anytime I've ever thought about what her voice would sound like I thought about this. She's like 8 but it's just what pops into my head lmao.



But can she hold the same note beyond one word? Reply

Surprisingly she sounds a whole lot better than hoarse voiced Miley Cyrus. Please don't follow in your sister's footsteps and release your own album, Noah.



And I will never forget those pictures of her when she was little wearing those weird outfits and high heels with fishnets. Wasn't there a stripper pole involved, too? *SHUDDER*

Were you not around a few months ago? She released an album called NC-17. Reply

It's not out yet I don't think? Reply

omg, link to the post please? Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6094613.html There have been a few, but the one for this performance was pretty funny. Reply

she's put out a couple of singles, not an album.... Reply

Oh shit I figured it was out ages ago. Wonder what the holdup is. Reply

Simon Cowell signed her, so I assume there is an album. Reply

Miley has a better range but Noah has a nice tone. Smoking really damaged Miley's voice so I hope she stays away from that. Reply

She has a good voice for country music... Any other genre is not pleasant to the ears. Reply

Must be nice to have nepotism working for you. Reply

It worked for Solange, Jaime, and Ashlee. Reply

I actually like Solange's music but I'm not sure she would be where she is without her sister. Reply

You think? 🤡 Reply

She wouldn't lol. Her music is good but she has zero charisma Reply

I remember arguing with Miley fans (I think it was Anything Disney livejournal days for me) about her being a product of nepotism. Reply

Let's be real, it only didn't happen sooner bc she wasn't a cute kid. Reply

you're going to have to come harder with those vocals in a post-Happy Birthday by Britney world. Reply

She has potential. But that is a terrible song & she needs a voice coach. At least her face fillers have gone down a little.

Edited at 2017-07-25 04:56 pm (UTC)



at least she grew up less ugly than i thought she would Reply

she had a lotttt of help Reply

wow she sounds bad tho... like are we all listening to the same cry for help? Reply

she doesnt sound as much like miley anymore... and she sounds good (but i don't have the most discerning music taste so who knows) Reply

she's got a face for radio <3 Reply

yes, this is bad. Reply

This song is garbage Reply

Noah Cyrus' face looks like some chewed up cum. Reply

oh @ the viscosity of the cum you're munching. It shouldn't be able to hold shape, I'll pray for you. Reply

It's not terrible but idky she's trying to be a popstar. Some things are just not meant to be. Reply

Her face looks like a poorly drawn cartoon character. Reply

