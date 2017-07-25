Wynonna Earp 2X08 sneak peek and pics, plus SDCC roundup





























Let's get this party started

I'm so happy we get a third season 😢😢😢😢😄😄😄😄😄

Me too and so happy they didn't make us wait for the renewal.

Why is Waverly so hyper-sexualized 100% of the time?

what in the world?

Everything she wears, the way she acts with Nicole, what about that dumb cheerleading routine? It's so ott.

She's not

She really really isn't.



She's a young woman in her early 20s and she's in love, like lmao let her have fun with her girlfriend!



They're the only actual couple on the whole show, let 'em live.

holy shit, this is the SDCC roundup we deserve 🙏🏽❤ finally a momma earp mention to top it all off. how much y'all wanna bet she turns up in the last episode?



lol i love that shamier and varun interview. they need more scenes together on the show. all of the cast interviews are actually cute as hell. they're all so sweet together/with each other wtf

Awww thanks. I wish someone had upload the panel or live tweets from it, but at least we have the interviews.



Either at the end of the season, or teased about and then she shows up in S3, that's my guess. Can't wait to meet her.



Apropos of nothing, I'm still waiting on the show to remember Gus exists.



Varun-Shamier was a great team up (you can tell they've known each other before the show) but the whole cast and crew are ridiculously cute and sweet together. As Emily said 'no jerks allowed' during casting.

omg gus. is she in a ditch somewhere? retired in the canadian equivalent of florida? where is gus!

Just started watching this show because it has gay ladies and supernatural stuff. I'm easy like that. It's cheesy and fun.

It's a campy, fun, SyFy show, if you're easy to please, then you should really love it. Catch up and join us during the episode discussions!

started watching this show because it has gay ladies



isn't this how it always goes lmao

I love the shit out of this show!!!

Same, so happy it was renewed.

So thrilled we're getting season 3!

Me too! I was less worried for S3 than I was for S2, the fanbase is rabid and it's on Fridays in the Summer, so I guess it can keep on going for a bit with those bad ratings. But still, happy we got an early-ish renewal and we don't have to wait till the end of the season to hear.

It's quite the bush

My dad's mustache took him years to grow (since then he hasn't shaved it off), so I can see it taking someone months to grow it.

i'm nearly caught up with this season, only 2 eps left i think; the doc/dolls scenes are some of my favs ngl, they have great chemistry



the cast remains cute <3

Love your icon.



Catch up soon! I love the Doc-Dolls scenes, especially this season. The cast is ridiculously sweet and cute and really seem to love each other.

Bless this icon <333

i just finished s02e01, i have some catching up to do. but let me just say i love the opening credits of this show SO much.

I love the opening credits and music, it's pretty badass.



Start catching up so you can join us in our weekly discussions! If you're avoiding spoilers, you probably want to avoid the posts till you catch up.

Is it my imagination or is Dolls' pic up there for much shorter than everyone else?

Oh my, Varun is a total cutie.



I can't watch rn, but someone said they talk about poly relationships for a while? I'd like to see that part of the interviews. I'd love if OT3 happened lmao.





I hope we get to see some of WayHaught being a normal couple in the future. Their scenes are all so intense. It's either making out or having a heart to heart right now. Reply

Varun is a total cutie.



Not in any of these interviews, I know there was a different Con where they asked Shamier and Tim their opinion on a Poly Doc-Wynonna-Dolls relationship (Shamier's answer was if Doc shaves his mustache first). I haven't heard anything about asking them about a poly relationship this con, but it wouldn't surprise me, the question keeps popping up. If you happen to find it, let me know, nobody uploaded the actual panel or live tweeted it. I'm team OT3, so while I doubt it'll ever happen, I love that the fans keep bringing it up to them.



Yeah we need some quiet downtime WayHaught scenes, not just make out/heart to heart/fighting. They need to be more like a normal couple.







Reply

I can't remember who mentioned the poly talk to me, or if it was a comment here, but I'll look for it.

will this stop from shipping the ot3?

You can bet your shit i'll be asking it to Shamier, Tom AND Emily at Earper Con in September!!!!

Someone did upload the panel to Youtube, I watched it. They do speak aboutt the OT3 for a lil bit. The quality wasn't great, but lemme see if I can find it.



ETA: Found it!







Hope I did this right!



Edited at 2017-07-25 06:53 pm (UTC)

washizdarkbliss



posted the panel below, apparently you're right and they do speak about OT3 for a bit.

i like that this cast actually seems to get along with each other. or maybe they're just better at keeping that shit under wraps lmao.



(saying this even tho i loved all of the cast wank that came out of sdcc)

Nah, these dudes truly love each other, you can tell from all the BTS pics, them getting together to live tweet, etc. I love it about them, I don't mind cast wank for certain shows, but I don't want any for this one.

Tim is 1000x more attractive without the mustache and greasy curtain of hair.

Some here would disagree with us, but I agree with you. Though I like his Doc voice/accent slightly more than Tim's.

this look works muuuuuuuuuuuuuuuch better for him than the completely clean shaven one, that's for sure

You take that back!!!



(i'd do either tbf, i'm not about to get picky when it comes to Tim)

BLESS THIS ROUNDUP. BLESS THIS PERFECT CAST. BLESS THIS OP. 💖💖💖



ANY LESSERS TRYING TO BY A WYNONNA OP SHOULD STAY IN THEIR LANE AND OUT OF YOUR TERRITORY.



I always get #SHOOK when I hear Tim's real voice lmao, like it just sends me into this tailspin of confusion that I can't get out of.BLESS THIS ROUNDUP. BLESS THIS PERFECT CAST. BLESS THIS OP. 💖💖💖ANY LESSERS TRYING TO BY A WYNONNA OP SHOULD STAY IN THEIR LANE AND OUT OF YOUR TERRITORY. Reply

Awww, thank you. <3



I wish we had something from the panel, but unlike last year, nobody posted it or even live tweeted it. But definitely bless this cast for being so amazing. I also love how happy and proud Beau Smith is of the show and how he always praises Emily for all the changes she's made and how she made the show her own.



Are you ready for a certain someone's return...



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]







I love his Doc voice so much and I'm so used to it, hearing his real voice is a bit odd to me too.Awww, thank you. <3I wish we had something from the panel, but unlike last year, nobody posted it or even live tweeted it. But definitely bless this cast for being so amazing. I also love how happy and proud Beau Smith is of the show and how he always praises Emily for all the changes she's made and how she made the show her own.Are you ready for a certain someone's return... Reply

His Doc voice legit gets me pregnant every single week tbqh!!!!



AND IKR. MY BB IS BACCCKKKK! Sort of but not really but YAY. Reply

you know what

i hope they don't pull another haught/jeremy in the next season as in bringing a new character only to see if it works or not then keeping the character and doing fuck all with it the whole season until the next one. like, your shit ratings don't give you much space to gamble, be confident in your characters

