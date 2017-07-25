First announcements for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival
Toronto Film Festival: 'Darkest Hour', 'Kings', 'mother!' among 2017 line-up #TIFF17 https://t.co/EZaMAadQFy pic.twitter.com/2XSb4QWgqP— Screen International (@Screendaily) July 25, 2017
TIFF is part of the three festival launching pad that is considered the start of the Oscar season (along with Telluride and Venice). Which of these films look like potential Oscar winners?
GALAS
Breathe (UK), Andy Serkis
The Catcher Was A Spy (USA), Ben Lewin
Darkest Hour (UK), Joe Wright
Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (UK), Paul McGuigan
Kings (France-Belgium), Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Long Time Running (Canada), Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier
Mary Shelley (Ireland-UK-Luxembourg-USA) Haifaa Al Mansour
The Mountain Between Us (USA), Hany Abu-Assad
Mudbound (USA), Dee Rees
Stronger (USA), David Gordon Green
The Wife (UK-Sweden), Björn Runge
Woman Walks Ahead (USA), Susanna White
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Battle Of The Sexes (USA), Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton
BPM (Beats Per Minute, France), Robin Campillo
The Brawler (India), Anurag Kashyap
The Breadwinner (Canada-Ireland-Luxembourg), Nora Twomey
Call Me By Your Name (Italy-France), Luca Guadagnino
Catch the Wind (France), Gaël Morel
The Children Act (UK), Richard Eyre
Disobedience (UK), Sebastián Lelio
Downsizing (USA), Alexander Payne
A Fantastic Woman (Chile), Sebastián Lelio
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia), Angelina Jolie
The Guardians (France), Xavier Beauvois Hostiles (USA), Scott Cooper
The Hungry (India), Bornila Chatterjee
I, Tonya (USA), Craig Gillespie
mother! (USA), Darren Aronofsky
Novitiate (USA), Maggie Betts
Omerta (India), Hansal Mehta
Plonger (France), Mélanie Laurent
The Price Of Success (USA), Teddy Lussi-Modeste
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (USA), Angela Robinson
The Rider (USA), Chloé Zhao
A Season In France (France), Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (WP)
The Shape Of Water (USA), Guillermo del Toro
Sheikh Jackson (Egypt), Amr Salama
The Square (Sweden), Ruben Östlund
Submergence (France-Germany-Spain) Wim Wenders (WP)
Suburbicon (USA), George Clooney
Thelma (Norway-Sweden-France-Denmark), Joachim Trier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (USA), Martin McDonagh
Victoria and Abdul (UK), Stephen Frears
Best actress buzz:
Meryl Streep The Papers, Judi Dench Victoria and Abdul, Jennifer Lawrence mother!, Kate Winslet Wonder Wheel, Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Claire Foy Breathe, Jessica Chastain Molly's Game , Rooney Mara Mary Magdalene, Emma Stone Battle of the Sexes.
Best supporting actress buzz:
Michelle Pfeiffer Mother!, Melissa Leo Novitiate, Kristin Scott Thomas Darkest Hour, Michelle Williams The Greatest Showman , Allison Janney I, Tonya, Mary J. Blige Mudboun, Nicole Kidman -- The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Julianne Moore Suburbicon, Nicole Kidman The Beguiled, Kirsten Dunst The Beguiled
I want Allison Janney to get a nom I love ha
supporting seems to be a shitshow
the best TIFF titles are always in the sidebars imo, but NYFF has had a p good last 3 years!
TIFF is the best time of the year!!!
I think the Andrew Garfield film is going to be a contender
