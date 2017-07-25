Joan Smalls, Yoncé

First announcements for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival


TIFF is part of the three festival launching pad that is considered the start of the Oscar season (along with Telluride and Venice). Which of these films look like potential Oscar winners?

GALAS

Breathe (UK), Andy Serkis
The Catcher Was A Spy (USA), Ben Lewin
Darkest Hour (UK), Joe Wright
Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (UK), Paul McGuigan
Kings (France-Belgium), Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Long Time Running (Canada), Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier
Mary Shelley (Ireland-UK-Luxembourg-USA) Haifaa Al Mansour
The Mountain Between Us (USA), Hany Abu-Assad
Mudbound (USA), Dee Rees
Stronger (USA), David Gordon Green
The Wife (UK-Sweden), Björn Runge
Woman Walks Ahead (USA), Susanna White

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Battle Of The Sexes (USA), Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton
BPM (Beats Per Minute, France), Robin Campillo
The Brawler (India), Anurag Kashyap
The Breadwinner (Canada-Ireland-Luxembourg), Nora Twomey
Call Me By Your Name (Italy-France), Luca Guadagnino
Catch the Wind (France), Gaël Morel
The Children Act (UK), Richard Eyre
Disobedience (UK), Sebastián Lelio
Downsizing (USA), Alexander Payne
A Fantastic Woman (Chile), Sebastián Lelio
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia), Angelina Jolie
The Guardians (France), Xavier Beauvois Hostiles (USA), Scott Cooper
The Hungry (India), Bornila Chatterjee
I, Tonya (USA), Craig Gillespie
mother! (USA), Darren Aronofsky
Novitiate (USA), Maggie Betts
Omerta (India), Hansal Mehta
Plonger (France), Mélanie Laurent
The Price Of Success (USA), Teddy Lussi-Modeste
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (USA), Angela Robinson
The Rider (USA), Chloé Zhao
A Season In France (France), Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (WP)
The Shape Of Water (USA), Guillermo del Toro
Sheikh Jackson (Egypt), Amr Salama
The Square (Sweden), Ruben Östlund
Submergence (France-Germany-Spain) Wim Wenders (WP)
Suburbicon (USA), George Clooney
Thelma (Norway-Sweden-France-Denmark), Joachim Trier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (USA), Martin McDonagh
Victoria and Abdul (UK), Stephen Frears


