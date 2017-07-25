First announcements for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

wow, very solid line-up Reply

Looks solid. Mainly looking forward to CMBYN which should have a trailer coming out soon. Reply

what's the buzz for the only two oscar categories I care about, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress? Reply

Meryl Streep is filming a Spielberg movie (The Papers) right now that's supposed to come out later this year so she'll probably get a nomination.



Edited at 2017-07-25 03:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Take these with massive grains of salt, most of these are sight unseen predictions:





Best actress buzz:

Meryl Streep The Papers, Judi Dench Victoria and Abdul, Jennifer Lawrence mother!, Kate Winslet Wonder Wheel, Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Claire Foy Breathe, Jessica Chastain Molly's Game , Rooney Mara Mary Magdalene, Emma Stone Battle of the Sexes.



Best supporting actress buzz:



Michelle Pfeiffer Mother!, Melissa Leo Novitiate, Kristin Scott Thomas Darkest Hour, Michelle Williams The Greatest Showman , Allison Janney I, Tonya, Mary J. Blige Mudboun, Nicole Kidman -- The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Julianne Moore Suburbicon, Nicole Kidman The Beguiled, Kirsten Dunst The Beguiled Reply

Fun, thanks.



I want Allison Janney to get a nom I love ha Reply

to add to the above i think we should watch out for saoirse ronan in lady bird (just been picked up by a24 with fall release date) and sally hawkins in the shape of water for lead



supporting seems to be a shitshow Reply

TIFF has been kicking NYFF's ass lately. D: I'm so jelly. Really hoping Breathe is good because I ♥ Andy sfm. And speaking of movies called "Breathe," new Mélanie Laurent! And new Dee Rees!! Always hf both of them. And anything related to Mary Shelley. Reply

mte @ new Laurent I'm excited for that one



the best TIFF titles are always in the sidebars imo, but NYFF has had a p good last 3 years! Reply

actually wait no NYFF can choke for not getting Nocturama last year despite some good programming Reply

Obviously I am most excited for the women directed films (especially Mudbound, Netflix bringing this to TIFF is a really good sign that they are trying to position it as an Oscar contender and build up buzz instead of just letting Sundance do the heavy lifting). Reply

That's good to hear about Mudbound! Reply

Mte I bet it shows up at Telluride too... omg I'm actually HYPED. Is it true that the TIFF cut is longer than the one at sundance? Reply

Mudbound isn't going anywhere, the netflix bias is just too big Reply

Let a girl dream! Reply

I'm so excited I might cry.



TIFF is the best time of the year!!!



I think the Andrew Garfield film is going to be a contender Reply

The hospital I work at is always given passes to TIFF events and I rarely ever bother but this year I might make an effort. Reply

OMG jealous, send them to MEEEEE! Reply

Most of the time it's for the Sunnybrook Foundation/charity stuff but passes still float around in the departments. You gotta act fast or they're snatched and I never act fast. Last year I did get to catch Jonathan Demme (rip) speak so that was awesome. Reply

FINALLY I NEED TO KNOW WHAT MOTHER! IS ABOUT OK Reply

A poet (Javier Bardem) and his young wife (Jennifer Lawrence) live alone in a large Victorian house in the country. One day, a strange man (Ed Harris) and shortly afterwards his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) stands before the door, which the poet both enthusiastically invites to live with them. When the sons (Domhnall & Brian Gleeson) of the couple are surprising, the tension in the house escalates. Inspired by the tragic incident, the poet writes a work not only with a prestigious prize, but also gives him great cult status and fame. His now pregnant wife is confronted with an increasingly aggressive fan base, which soon turns out to be an unpredictable threat Reply

not what i was expecting tho knowing aronofsky it probably isn't Reply

When the sons (Domhnall & Brian Gleeson) of the couple are surprising, the tension in the house escalates.



--



I feel like I'm reading this wrong lol Reply

reading this made me even more confused than before Reply

I wish Javier wasn't the husband. Anyway, it sounds weird af, I like weird shit. Reply

this plot makes me want to vomit for some reason but i don't doubt it'll be good Reply

i had a trailer for it before dunkirk yesterday. there was no picture, just dialogue. it went from sounding calm to full on panic just using dialogue against a black screen. it was really neat. Reply

Mainly expected and mostly boring, but it's nice to see so many women directors included! I'm surprised the Beauvois got dumped here after missing Cannes (and it is a WP so it isn't doing Venice). Reply

Yesss CMBYN. The trailer should be dropping soon too according to one of the producers on twitter...this week maybe? Reply

Yeah the poster/trailer will I think Friday but I wonder if it'll just be a teaser Reply

I hope it's the full one. I mean it's only a few months away at this point so you would think but... Reply

i can't wait for the ontd post about it Reply

Parent

George Clooney needs to stop directing. Reply

I'd rather him quit acting and keep giving jobs to Julianne Moore Reply

omg your icon



i need to know everything about that intern Reply

I was just thinking about this eyebrow lady! What is going on with those brows, they're very juggalo-esque. Reply

She was preparing her juggalette look when she got the call that Trump needed some quiet white people to stand behind him - didn't have enough time to fix ha face! Reply

It's a visual art piece.



On the left, you have Obama's approval ratings, on the right, Trump's. Reply

Also I can't help hoping that Professor Marston & the Wonder Woman breaks out. Wouldn't it be funny if that was the film that Annapurna got nommed for Oscars? Everyone wants to see a black woman nommed for Best Director but maybe Angela Robinson is the one no one sees coming? Reply

nice! i had a preview trailer for Mother before Dunkirk yesterday. it sounded like a thriller? it was all dialogue and snippets of voices but no actual footage which was neat. Reply

