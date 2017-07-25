Game of Thrones season 7: 'Stormborn' cut a scene with a fan favourite and it's not the first time
Game of Thrones season 7: 'Stormborn' cut a scene with a fan favourite and it's not the first time...https://t.co/2MxPYQEgDw pic.twitter.com/BqQBNxrWuG— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) July 25, 2017
Bryan Cogman, writer and producer on the show, said on twitter they shot a Jon/Ghost scene but it was cut. This isn't the first time an scene featuring Ghost doesn't make it to the show, they deleted an scene with Ghost and Dolorous Edd last season.
FYI... We shot a Jon/Ghost scene. Didn't make it in. I tried! Thx for watching, everybody. #Stormborn— Bryan Cogman (@b_cogman) July 24, 2017
Mte
I didn't find the shit/soup montage that funny, seemed very bro-humor-ish, but apparently the fans loved it
If they could make Ian McKellan 2 feet taller than Elijah Wood, they could easily make an Alaskan Malamute seem twice it's size.
i hope they release it sometime
I guess he's successful and problematic enough that a majority of the Internet doesn't like him now
i mean, obviously
then people could actually focus on what was going on in the scene instead of shitposting on various forums about ed sheeran
I know Bran is a warg and it's been so many years since I read the books, but I thought they all had like telepathic connections with their wolves where they could see from each other's eyes?
When will Ghost return from war
I agree that they should be used sparingly, but this is too much.
I wanted a Ghost/Sansa scene. He's the only direwolf left (but Nymeria?) and I would think Sansa would have been really happy to see him.
I wanted a Ghost/Sansa scene as well. He should have at least been there in the coronation scene. White Wolf my ass.