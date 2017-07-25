Game of Thrones season 7: 'Stormborn' cut a scene with a fan favourite and it's not the first time

They really hate the Wolves over there. Reply

I was wondering where ghost was hiding these eps Reply

Well maybe if they'd cut down the time on gross stuff like emptying shit-pots and cutting off skin for 30 minutes they could fit more in 😊😊😊 Reply

I liked those parts idec Reply

Mte Reply

They're the only inventive scenes of the show lbr Reply

Or if they cut pointless nudity scenes... Reply

lol, you know that a lot of the fanbase is made by men who love those scenes, they will never bite the hand that feeds them ! Reply

Or just turn them into pointless gay male sex nude scenes.. Reply

Those scenes went on for way too long 🤢



I didn't find the shit/soup montage that funny, seemed very bro-humor-ish, but apparently the fans loved it Reply

lets make room for bran to have more than 1 line every two episodes first

Reply

they shouldn't have let the wolves get that big that they have to cgi them, just use large dogs Reply

Or clever camera angles.

If they could make Ian McKellan 2 feet taller than Elijah Wood, they could easily make an Alaskan Malamute seem twice it's size. Reply

lol it's funny you mention that because watching Nymeria I kept thinking "this probably cost a shitload in cgi to make but looks like a Gandalf camera trick" Reply

a shame tbh, i love ghost/jon stuff



i hope they release it sometime Reply

I finally watched the first ep and Ed Sheeran's scene wasn't so bad lol, why were people being so extra about it? If he was some rando, no one would care. Reply

It was super harmless tbh. At most, it was distracting cause you know who he is. Reply

The reaction really was OTT Reply

It wasn't bad. He sang for like two seconds and had like 2 lines - entirely forgettable. People just love to complain. Reply

His singing voice sounded too modern for the time period. Reply

Parent

Because I truly cannot stand him or his music and it took me 10000% outside the show. There are many known actors in GoT and that's never happened to me before. Reply

Naw, still needed a trigger warning Reply

It was kind of distracting to have a wild Ed Sheeran appear lol. Plus the "it's a new song" *WINK WINK* was just too much lmao, he seemed shoehorned in and it wasn't natural imo. And yeah, if it was some rando we wouldn't care, but that's the point...people are reacting to Ed being in that role and the lack of subtlety. Reply

because it was ed sheeran and people think it takes you out of the scene, because you recognize who it is. of course people wouldnt care if it was some rando, because it would be just like any other scene. it wasnt the scene the problem people had. Reply

I'd have understand the hate better if he'd started singing Shape of You but, yeah, this was nothing. And he has a face that blends right in the show



I guess he's successful and problematic enough that a majority of the Internet doesn't like him now Reply

I think that making him so central to the shots took people out of the moment, which is a pretty big no-no when it comes to entertainment. All the news about it has been a little absurd, though, like it really doesn't need a seven paragraph thinkpiece exploring ~what went wrong~. Reply

The whole scene was pointless and a waste of time to shoehorn in sheeren and his gross face. Reply

Parent

If he was some rando, no one would care.

i mean, obviously

then people could actually focus on what was going on in the scene instead of shitposting on various forums about ed sheeran Reply

it was terrible - Ed Sheeren playing a character who sings... it instantly removes everyone from the universe cause he's a terrible actor and that was a terrible scene. Reply

Parent

i couldn't agree more. i hate him as much as the next person but the reaction was so OTT and unnecessary idk Reply

Tbh Ed Sheehan looks like he should have been born in Westeros Reply

mte people were way ott about it. I didn't think anything of it until I got online. Reply

lmao it was literally just a singer having a cameo on a show and everyone acted SO fucking extra about it. Especially since he did it for Maisie too. Reply

Well at least we got the five second excuse for Nymeria and Arya to never have a relationship again that totally had nothing to do with CGI costs or laziness.





I know Bran is a warg and it's been so many years since I read the books, but I thought they all had like telepathic connections with their wolves where they could see from each other's eyes? Reply

surely nymeria wasn't cgi? it just looked like they enlarged her in post production and imposed her onto the scene. Reply

it looked like a camera trick but I'm pretty sure it was CGI Reply

in the books that's implied because they all (except sansa) have dreams about their direwolves. but only bran fully wargs Reply

Parent

Yep Jon and Arya were both wargs as well, very annoying they cut that. Reply

Parent

boo hoo Reply

Oh Lord the obnoxious whining about "wasting time on Missandei and Greyworm" will only get louder now. Reply

I'd take them cutting the unrealistic af Jon-Sansa disagreements (not that the idea that they would disagree is unrealistic, but the manner in which they're disagreeing just looks like bad writing) over that wonderful scene any day. Reply

The public bickering really IS bad writing, in my opinion. I just feel that they would know better than to expose their differences in front of the "court" and Littlefucker - Sansa, especially. It's an obvious plot device. So yeah, totally agree: I'll happily take lovely Missandei and Greyworm over that mess. Reply

It is terrible writing and I feel like it's just there because they want "drama" between the siblings. I mean Jon straight up says they need to show unity and then doesn't bother to tell her the most important information until they're in front of everyone. I'd take almost anything over more of that nonsense. Reply

I was all for Missandei and Greyworm's scene until it devolved into pointless gratuitous nudity. No matter who is involved, I am going to complain about that, and think that a Ghost scene is more valuable than an excuse to show boooooobs. Reply

Parent

But are they lying? 🙄 Reply

First they complain about wolf scenes being expensive? Then they drop the little scenes they shoot

When will Ghost return from war Reply



When will Ghost return from war Reply

I think the showrunners are really off about the dire wolves. They claim that even with the best tech they still don't look "realistic," and I sort of agree based on what little we've seen, but it's not the kind of unrealistic that takes you out of the moment, imo, it's more the sort of unrealistic that you might feel if you actually came across a wolf that huge -- like, how am I seeing this, how does this exist, wtf. It's unnerving, which in this case is a good thing.

I agree that they should be used sparingly, but this is too much.

Edited at 2017-07-25 02:26 pm (UTC) Reply



I agree that they should be used sparingly, but this is too much.



Edited at 2017-07-25 02:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Agree. Yes, they look fake, but they also look good enough. Besides, if they can make Andy Serkis into everything and anything, certainly they can make a wolf look bigger than it is in real life. The way they're treated on the show makes them seem pointless and insignificant. Why were they ever made characters in the first place? To tug on your heart strings when they die and act as deus ex machina? Reply

Yep, good point. Using them this sparingly after initially establishing their significance is a far worse storytelling sin than some not-quite-perfect CGI. (Which might bother people who know way too much about CGI but probably won't register much to a general audience, lbr.) It's undercutting their thematic significance, and, even with the cheap, shallow heartstrings route, that's not going to work either if the wolves generally only show up to be killed. So, so pointless. Reply

Agree with this comment-the dragons sometimes come off as cgi and I am assuming everybody wants to see them even if they don't look real 100 per cent of the time. The wolves are meant to be unnerving in their growth and largeness and in a story that has magic fire and diseases that don't exist-I can take seeing them for 30 seconds. Reply

yeah, I agree. I've read how it's a million times more difficult to make something "real" (like the balls in a tennis match) beacuse everyone knows exactly what a tennis ball looks like, but I don't see how this applies to a magical creature, and also I'm personally bitter about how they have the money for ten seconds of the light hitting the dragons' scales but not for making a real husky look huge in post Reply

Literally when was the last time we saw Ghost? He wasn't there during the Battle of the Bastards, which was SO distracting.



I wanted a Ghost/Sansa scene. He's the only direwolf left (but Nymeria?) and I would think Sansa would have been really happy to see him. Reply

Last time we saw him was when Jon got resurrected.



I wanted a Ghost/Sansa scene as well. He should have at least been there in the coronation scene. White Wolf my ass. Reply

So depressing-I really need to see Ghost at least once during this season- I liked the scenes with Grey worm and the grey scale but maybe shorten them so we can see ghost as well? Reply

The crackpot theories floating around are fucking me up. Dany dying this season?? Bran being the Night King? Like... Reply

Where'd you read about Dany dying this season? I love a good crackpot theory Reply

Mostly in the comment sections of the Internet, but it's mostly bs (I hope nnnn) Reply

Parent

lol Dany is not dying this season. maybe next season, but definitely not dying anytime before the very end. Reply

Parent

the Jonsa essays on tumblr are...something Reply

Link

bran being the night king is the dumbest thing i've ever heard Reply

Yea because we def want to see sex scenes with a character that's 8 yrs old in the books and a eunuch over badass dire wolves Reply

right? it's so obvious they aged up missandei just to get nathalie emmanuel naked Reply

What's wrong with having an extremely rare genuine romance scene in the show over a wolf that the show never even utilizes in badass scenes? Reply

