The 25 Best Documentaries of the 21st Century, Ranked

glad to see grizzly man and oj made this list but its missing tower.



tower is a doc about the 1966 texas tower university shooting that killed 18 people and injured 31. a man was on the roof of the bell tower and shooting people at random. the doc combines animation and real life footage to tell the story and it is truly the best documentary i have ever seen. it has 100% on rottentomates btw GO WATCH IT



this was really good and i loved the mix of animation and real people. Reply

this was shown at a film festival that I worked at but I never got to see it! Reply

are some (or all) of the animated interviews with actors too? the voices are off-putting because i know they can't be the same person. the voices are too young and modern sounding. Reply

Yeah, until the very end when they talk to some of the survivors. All the interviews actually happened, the actors are saying the people's real words, but the majority of the documentary uses actors. Reply

Is there a lot of photos of dead bodies? I wasn't expecting the pic of the shooter on wikipedia 😖 It wasn't too graphic but graphic enough. Reply

I'm so glad The Act of Killing is #1 . It is one of the most incredible things I have ever seen. Like maybe the best movie of any sort I have ever seen. I cannot begin to describe just how pulled into it I was and how it lingered long after I finished watching it. Reply

That trailer was intense. I want to watch it, but I need to be in a better frame of mind. Reply

This is a pretty good list, though Jesus Camp probably would have made mine. It's one of the most rewatchable documentaries for me.



Speaking of rewatchable, Weiner was robbed of an Oscar nom. It's cut together so well, and you really just learn how Anthony Weiner is a scumbag whose inability to stop just ruined so many things. Reply

i felt the exact opposite about weiner tbh it felt like a college thesis project, they were blessed that he was stupid enough to give them so much access to his life but otherwise it did nothing new or interesting Reply

I thought it was entertaining enough, but ia that it wasn't good enough to be on this list. I still had a lot of unanswered questions about him (and Huma) after watching. Reply

Jesus Camp is amazing Reply

my religion & ethics class teacher in HS made us watch Jesus Camp in parts and warned us that we will be just as angry as she was watching it and jesus was she right. i should probably watch it entirely but not sure if i want to. Reply

looove Jesus Camp Reply

lol this makes me feel better bc my first thought was "Jesus Camp!" Then I read the list, which is very reasonable, and thought "Jesus Camp and I are not good enough for this list." Reply

Jesus Camp legitimately scared me lol Reply

The trailer alone for The Act of Killing is tough to watch. Reply

Kate Plays Christine was so fucking pretentious. I saw it in a theatre and everything!! I was so mad when it was over, it was so condescending to the viewer, when they were the ones who made an entire fucking documentary about the event.... Reply

i couldn't finish that movie. the Rebecca Hall movie Christine is super good though and a really accurate look at depression Reply

I was interested in seeing it, ended up streaming it months ago, agreed it was super pretentious. I think I made it halfway through before skipping to the end. Anyway I don't think it counts as a documentary since the context is totally fake and most of it seemed scripted. Reply

the title alone annoys me, lol Reply

I saw it at a documentary film festival and the director was there and he's exactly who you think he is Reply

The trailer almost made my eyes roll out of my head. What a slap in the face to her memory. Reply

Also, OJ was amazing but I don't get how it is judged as a stand alone documentary... Reply

It's a brilliant piece of work and I loved it, but I'll never stop being bitter at their shameless genre fraud. It wins the Best Documentary Oscar and now it's up for a million Emmys?! Girl bye Reply

lmao wait until they remove the visuals and it's nominated for some grammys! They play it on a screen in a broadway theatre and OJ wins the best actor Tony.... Reply

The Act of Killing just floored me. I still think about it all the time. Reply

i finally watched I Am Not Your Negro last weekend and man, it drained me. Reply

I was interested in it but heard that it super glosses over or ignores his homosexuality. Is that the case? Reply

i love documentaries and haven't seen a lot of these. i have seen the act of killing, though.



i'm glad to see grizzly man so high, it's the doc that really sparked my love for documentaries. it's a wild ride the entire way through.



i recently watched the keepers and last chance u on netflix. i liked the keepers, but it was pretty disturbing and i had to take breaks. last chance u was incredible. Reply

OJ Made in America was so interesting. The first parts were so great to understand everything. amazing work. the act of killing is incredible. and bowling for columbine was good because I had no idea about america's gun obsession until watching it.



I love documentaries, I havent seen some on that list so I'm saving this. Reply

Yikes no @ Kate Plays Christine. The whole ~blurring the lines between documentary and fiction thing really didn't work for me, especially next to the brilliance that was Christine (with Rebecca Hall). When Kate Lyn Sheil said on Twitter that the acting was "intentionally bad"...oy.



Amy was amazing, but it kind of ruined typical documentaries for me forever because now I dislike the 'talking-head' format and I love any docs that go for something weirder and more creative. Brett Morgen's docs use animation in a really interesting way (as does Tower, though that's not him) to ~recreate the events without pretending to be 100% objective and acknowledging the artistic voice, which I love.



oblig AUGH JFC DEAR ZACHARY DDDDDD8 comment Reply

Silence in the House of God is in my top 5, for sure. you need to have a strong stomach to watch it though, given the subject matter (pedophilia in the Catholic Church). it is a very important exposé of the Church's system to hide and enable pedophiles that goes all the way to the Pope Reply

that one, deliver us from evil and the keepers made my blood boil Reply

This is a good list. I'm glad Stories We Tell made it on there. I loved that doc. Reply

there's a docu about kittens?sing me up Reply

Channel 5's The Secret Life of Kittens was full of fluffy enjoyment. Reply

