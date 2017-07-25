The 25 Best Documentaries of the 21st Century, Ranked
The 25 Best Documentaries of the 21st Century, Ranked: https://t.co/iidx3hAdhq pic.twitter.com/eBSlzgfon6— IndieWire (@IndieWire) 21. Juli 2017
source 2 3 4 5 6
5. “I Am Not Your Negro” (2016)
[trailer]
4. “The Look of Silence” (2015)
[trailer]
3. “O.J.: Made in America” (2016)
[trailer]
2. “This Is Not a Film” (2011)
[trailer]
1. “The Act of Killing” (2013)
[trailer]
tower is a doc about the 1966 texas tower university shooting that killed 18 people and injured 31. a man was on the roof of the bell tower and shooting people at random. the doc combines animation and real life footage to tell the story and it is truly the best documentary i have ever seen. it has 100% on rottentomates btw GO WATCH IT
Speaking of rewatchable, Weiner was robbed of an Oscar nom. It's cut together so well, and you really just learn how Anthony Weiner is a scumbag whose inability to stop just ruined so many things.
i'm glad to see grizzly man so high, it's the doc that really sparked my love for documentaries. it's a wild ride the entire way through.
i recently watched the keepers and last chance u on netflix. i liked the keepers, but it was pretty disturbing and i had to take breaks. last chance u was incredible.
I love documentaries, I havent seen some on that list so I'm saving this.
Amy was amazing, but it kind of ruined typical documentaries for me forever because now I dislike the 'talking-head' format and I love any docs that go for something weirder and more creative. Brett Morgen's docs use animation in a really interesting way (as does Tower, though that's not him) to ~recreate the events without pretending to be 100% objective and acknowledging the artistic voice, which I love.
oblig AUGH JFC DEAR ZACHARY DDDDDD8 comment