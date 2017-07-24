Iwata

Jessica Henwick Gets a Little Frank about her Game of Thrones Character




-She almost didn't come back for this season since she was actually pretty busy filming Iron Fist at the same time, but D&D persisted so she filmed her scenes over two weekends. “I’m not going to lie, a part of me was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do it. Maybe she just does disappear!’’’

-Says that they were introduced at a disadvantage. "They had to introduce three characters all at once and differentiate them. When you’re limited to an introduction of two lines per character and there are four characters in the scene [...] it’s hard to create a lasting impression. You kind of have to shove a character down the audience’s throat"

-Overall she's happy to have been on the show and for the screentime she got since it probably helped get her that bit part in Star Wars and then Iron Fist.

