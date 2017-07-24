Jessica Henwick Gets a Little Frank about her Game of Thrones Character
-She almost didn't come back for this season since she was actually pretty busy filming Iron Fist at the same time, but D&D persisted so she filmed her scenes over two weekends. “I’m not going to lie, a part of me was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do it. Maybe she just does disappear!’’’
-Says that they were introduced at a disadvantage. "They had to introduce three characters all at once and differentiate them. When you’re limited to an introduction of two lines per character and there are four characters in the scene [...] it’s hard to create a lasting impression. You kind of have to shove a character down the audience’s throat"
-Overall she's happy to have been on the show and for the screentime she got since it probably helped get her that bit part in Star Wars and then Iron Fist.
Since D&D ran out of book material, the dialogue has taken a nosedive in terms of quality. At times it's outright ridiculous. (The Ellaria x Yara scene in the most recent ep, for example.)
1) book fans having so much excitement for the Dorne plot that it would never live up to their expectations,
and 2) well... let me put it this way. No one complains about the Brotherhood Without Banners being a bunch of random guys that aren't interesting (seriously guys, they're not, I don't get the marking out over Beric and his flaming sword in the trailer WHATSOEVER). The female characters on this show take a lot more heat than the male characters, that's just fact: The Sand Snakes, Ellaria, Talisa, Sansa (and hoo boy you guys all REALLY seem to be missing the point of Sansa and Jon this season and last -- they're both stumbling, they're both making mistakes. But only Sansa is taken to task by the fans for it because, idk, SEXY MANBUN?)
Fans fawn over characters who feel like literal time wasters (looking at you, The Hound), but only if they're male. How much Rickon stanning did we see last year when his character literally consisted of: boring little kid we literally didn't see for like three seasons. I never saw a complaint about Salladhor San's whores' pointless nudity, but Melisandre's always.
In summary: book fans are still salty that adaptations are a thing, and people hold female characters to higher standards.
and don't get me started on the whiners who go on about "historical accuracy" or "line of succession" when it comes to Ellaria taking control of Dorne, because this show is 100% about people seizing thrones when they have little or no claims, and is also not set on Earth.
edit: oh and let's not forget -- the King in the North is currently considered to be a bastard.
I think people expect female characters to be perfect. their vision of perfect. and anything less is criticized
In every show. No matter how good her character is written, or how bad she's written just like the male characters, female characters always get more criticizing.
If she's good, she can't do no wrong but wait, if she doesn't have flaws, she's a Mary Sue, and that's bad.
If she's bad, she can't have any weakness, she has to be 100% evil. She needs to be charming and hot, no one wants an ugly inside and outside.
Women can't be anti-heroes, having a woman being an asshole but doing good things? LOLno.
Women can't be weak or pathetic side-characters either.
I can't even comment on the Sansa hate anymore because it's so frustrating to see everyone pile on her for the littlest things.
Really?? When I was here for the 7x01 watch a long and the subsequent posts it was almost all, "Jon is so dumb, Sansa is so right!!" Even though, frankly, she wasn't right in that case (and I speak as someone who mostly can't stand Jon Snow/almost always prefers Sansa screentime). I think criticizing her judgment there or when she deliberately withheld the fact that there were troops from the Vale that could join the battle (which Jon would have waited for if he had known about them) and got a lot of people needlessly killed in the process is perfectly reasonable. Just like it's reasonable to judge Jon when he was super whiney, or when he totally missed that people were fomenting rebellion against him and got himself stabbed in the back.
I agree with the rest of your points though.
Tbh, the best Sand Snake is Elia, who isn't even on the show.
I'm guessing the complexities of Dorne don't play a big role in the endgame of the books -- remember the showrunners know how it's supposed to end -- so they got short shrift. Supposedly they weren't even supposed to be on the show at all until one of the writers came up with a plot to send Jaime and Bronn there to get Myrcella.
Oh, and Ellaria is a pacifist who thinks revenge is pointless because it won't bring back her love.
Unfortunately, Arianne is probably about to doom the Martells by forcing them to side with Aegon against Dany. :(
The Dorne story is one of the few things in the book that didn't need any change whatsoever (probably reducing the number of people for budget reasons) so why they changed it so much? Because HBO and D&D are suckers for mediocrity.