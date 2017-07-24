Jessica Henwick Gets a Little Frank about her Game of Thrones Character

The bad poosey. Reply

Lol. Canya believe that episode won best writing



Also, cute icon <3

I can believe it because Emmys are a joke, and it won against The Americans, thing that hurts me the most <\3

Also thanks.

This episode won an award?? Omg

Yup the Sand Snakes were written horribly.



I couldn't bring myself to watch Iron Fist but I'm glad she has that and ppl seem to like her/want her to be the focus instead of Danny Bland.

I can't stop watching that gif, every time.

To be fair, she was the least annoying out of the sand snakes. But ultimately it was none of the actresses faults. The script was terrible and the direction didn't help.

It's like I always say in situations like these: You want a good girl, but you need the bad pussy

lmao this comment with your icon

Emmy worthy writing, when will your faves??

2 down 1 to go

The problem wasn't really in performance or even in how little screentime they were given. Their script/dialogue was just written so TERRIBLY that they were impossible to care about.



Since D&D ran out of book material, the dialogue has taken a nosedive in terms of quality. At times it's outright ridiculous. (The Ellaria x Yara scene in the most recent ep, for example.)

I wanted to crawl away into a hole during that scene. The corny double entendres!?!?

i just wish dorne had never existed in the show. oberyn was ok i guess but for the most part, the dorne scenes/characters just bring out the worst, most embarrassing, b-movie cliche writing. the show turns into like xena when they get anywhere close to dorne

you were not a fan of the foreign invasion line?

I love the Sand Snakes of the books but they gave them horrible dialogue in the show and I ended up rooting for them to die. Such a waste.

could they have been written better? yes. So could a lot of characters on this show. but I feel like the vitriol toward the Sand Snakes is twofold --



1) book fans having so much excitement for the Dorne plot that it would never live up to their expectations,



and 2) well... let me put it this way. No one complains about the Brotherhood Without Banners being a bunch of random guys that aren't interesting (seriously guys, they're not, I don't get the marking out over Beric and his flaming sword in the trailer WHATSOEVER). The female characters on this show take a lot more heat than the male characters, that's just fact: The Sand Snakes, Ellaria, Talisa, Sansa (and hoo boy you guys all REALLY seem to be missing the point of Sansa and Jon this season and last -- they're both stumbling, they're both making mistakes. But only Sansa is taken to task by the fans for it because, idk, SEXY MANBUN?)



Fans fawn over characters who feel like literal time wasters (looking at you, The Hound), but only if they're male. How much Rickon stanning did we see last year when his character literally consisted of: boring little kid we literally didn't see for like three seasons. I never saw a complaint about Salladhor San's whores' pointless nudity, but Melisandre's always.



In summary: book fans are still salty that adaptations are a thing, and people hold female characters to higher standards.



and don't get me started on the whiners who go on about "historical accuracy" or "line of succession" when it comes to Ellaria taking control of Dorne, because this show is 100% about people seizing thrones when they have little or no claims, and is also not set on Earth.



Edited at 2017-07-25 08:05 am (UTC)

Ehhh, I don't know about that - part of the problem is that the first few seasons did follow Martin's logic of you have to at least seem like you've got a legit claim to a throne. That's why Cersei was passing Jamie's kids off as Robert's, why the War of Five Kings started, why no one thought Kelly C would be queen of anything until Viserys was taken out. All that political complexity, the "game" of the Game of Thrones, went out the window two or three seasons ago, and the thing with Ellaria was a huge part of that. If they'd kept Arianne, it would've worked; but suddenly the unmarried consort of a second son can kill the ruling prince and just take the throne herself with no opposition? That contradicts what the show set up in the first place, so it's pretty clearly D&D not being up to the task of keeping things up to standard without the books to prop them up. Reply

I mean, the Sand Snakes DO have a right to the throne as Oberyn's bastards, though. Ellaria could be acting as regent (it's never made clear what her exact role is) for one of Oberyn's daughters. Bastards have actually historically on Earth seized power many times. The reason Joffrey wanted all of Robert's dead was because he knew they had a claim. So there's no reason whatsoever that Oberyn's bastards wouldn't have a claim if someone like Gendry was considered a threat back in season 2.



edit: oh and let's not forget -- the King in the North is currently considered to be a bastard.



Edited at 2017-07-25 08:47 am (UTC)

they really should have kept arianne. and made her a proper character, unlike ellaria or the sand snakes. she was actually pretty interesting and had understandable motivations--i hate the dornish female characters because they're such lazy stereotypes. their only motivations are sex and revenge Reply

I agree with everything. The woobifying of Theon the other day was so creepy (and transparent). Murdered children? No worries. Contradicted brother in public? Burn ha at the stake!



People complaining about Sansa and how she is usurping Jon or will betray him just don't get the Starks and their trajectory at all imo. Sansa is a lot different than her book version, and all of the Starks have different personal motivations but love/loyalty/defense of their family trumps all, IMO. Sansa is just scared for Jon and doesn't want to lose him. Reply

the amount of vitrol Sansa gets for not being like Arya or Dany is something else.



I think people expect female characters to be perfect. their vision of perfect. and anything less is criticized Reply

The female characters on this show take a lot more heat than the male characters



In every show. No matter how good her character is written, or how bad she's written just like the male characters, female characters always get more criticizing.



If she's good, she can't do no wrong but wait, if she doesn't have flaws, she's a Mary Sue, and that's bad.

If she's bad, she can't have any weakness, she has to be 100% evil. She needs to be charming and hot, no one wants an ugly inside and outside.

Women can't be anti-heroes, having a woman being an asshole but doing good things? LOLno.

Women can't be weak or pathetic side-characters either. Reply

I agree with your second point but I don't know about your first. I would agree with it if they gave us a half-decent portrayal of Dorne that was different from the books but it wasn't decent at all. It was complete shit and I think fans of the show and book are allowed to say that.



I can't even comment on the Sansa hate anymore because it's so frustrating to see everyone pile on her for the littlest things. Reply

Yeah, I don't get the mindset of "she shouldn't undermine him!!" Especially in a community like this where everyone is YAAAYYYY FEMINISM!!!! She should sit back and let her dumb brother make dumb decisions? She already saw that happen once and it was up to HER to save his life and the lives of what was left of the bannermen that hadn't been killed because of Jon. And SHE bestowed KotN on him. Whether she's right or wrong here doesn't matter...he should be getting her input and giving it heavy consideration. Reply

i agree with you on sansa and other female characters (but the character of sansa has been an amazing case study in fan misogyny from pretty much the moment the first book was published)--i don't agree on the sand snakes. i hate them because i think their very existence is misogynistic. they are written badly *because* they're women. they don't have personalities or thoughts. they're just sexy fetish objects. they make it more obvious that all the writers of this show are men than any other characters. i think the show is stronger without them because they're not women really--they're just paper-thin projections of male fantasies and having to watch them made me uncomfortable. i don't hate them (and really, there's no "them" to hate because they're barely characters) because they're time-wasters--i hate them because they say ugly things about how this show perceives women Reply

Sansa (and hoo boy you guys all REALLY seem to be missing the point of Sansa and Jon this season and last -- they're both stumbling, they're both making mistakes. But only Sansa is taken to task by the fans for it because, idk, SEXY MANBUN?)



Really?? When I was here for the 7x01 watch a long and the subsequent posts it was almost all, "Jon is so dumb, Sansa is so right!!" Even though, frankly, she wasn't right in that case (and I speak as someone who mostly can't stand Jon Snow/almost always prefers Sansa screentime). I think criticizing her judgment there or when she deliberately withheld the fact that there were troops from the Vale that could join the battle (which Jon would have waited for if he had known about them) and got a lot of people needlessly killed in the process is perfectly reasonable. Just like it's reasonable to judge Jon when he was super whiney, or when he totally missed that people were fomenting rebellion against him and got himself stabbed in the back.



I agree with the rest of your points though. Reply

I definitely agree about Sansa but other times you're comparing apples and oranges. The entire Dorne storyline was a mess in every regard from "Bad pooseh" to the shitty acting to erasing Arianne to butchering Ellaria's character. Comparing it to the BWOB which more or less happened as it did in the books and didn't mess with anything important or the Hound who is your standard Byronic antihero is disingenuous. Reply

These are characters who desperately needed to be written by someone other than the writing staff of Game of Thrones. Henwick is likable and fun to watch in other stuff so this certainly isn't her fault.

Tbh, the best Sand Snake is Elia, who isn't even on the show.



Tbh, the best Sand Snake is Elia, who isn't even on the show. Reply

whats so special about the sand snakes book version? how is it different from the show?

PS: didnt read the book so im curious.



PS: didnt read the book so im curious. Reply

From what I understand (haven't read it either), Martin makes more of an effort to flesh each of them out as distinct characters, plus there are more of them, plus there's a whole other character they interact with who got cut from the show - Doran's daughter Arianne, the next in line to rule Dorne. So it was much, much more complex and potentially interesting than anything the show did, which was basically "they have tits and fight really badly" Reply

I only made it halfway through book three, but from what I understand, they condensed several characters into a few. There are like eight Sand Snakes in the books, and then there's Arianne. Ellaria seems to have swallowed Arianne's palace intrigue plot, and the three Sand Snakes swallow the rest. But the thing is, this show has SO MANY characters already and a lot of them are a dimly fleshed out as the Sand Snakes, but it seems book readers have a particular fondness for Dorne so the condensing of the characters/plot hits a sore spot.



I'm guessing the complexities of Dorne don't play a big role in the endgame of the books -- remember the showrunners know how it's supposed to end -- so they got short shrift. Supposedly they weren't even supposed to be on the show at all until one of the writers came up with a plot to send Jaime and Bronn there to get Myrcella. Reply

The question is whether the showrunners intend to have it end the way Martin told them, though. He's already mentioned that they've made changes that go against his future plans, so it's entirely possible everything they're doing now is just one ass-pull after another. Reply

they were special bc they were essentially the entourage of the heir to dorne, arianne, and are super loyal to her. they're also mostly pretty great characters themselves, and tyene isn't even ellaria's kid lmfao. Reply

They're completely different characters who don't kill kids and don't talk about bad poosehs. Reply

Instead of killing their beloved uncle, Doran gives Obara, Nymeria and Tyene tasks to do because the Martells are plotting to overthrow the Lannisters with the help of Dany. Obara is sent to kill someone who injured Myrcella, Nymeria is sent to King's Landing to take the Dornish seat on the small council, while Tyene is tasked with befriending the High Septon by disguising herself as a septa.



Oh, and Ellaria is a pacifist who thinks revenge is pointless because it won't bring back her love.



Unfortunately, Arianne is probably about to doom the Martells by forcing them to side with Aegon against Dany. :( Reply

Parent

Is the only kingdom in the story that benefits women over men for the royal claim. They changed that in the show, where men are first before women. The prince in charge now is an idiot who makes mistakes and his son is another stupid who wants to marry Dany. Both are failures.



The Dorne story is one of the few things in the book that didn't need any change whatsoever (probably reducing the number of people for budget reasons) so why they changed it so much? Because HBO and D&D are suckers for mediocrity. Reply

the sand snakes and ellaria are tiny bit characters and different (they definitely don't kill children or family members) but not *that* different. the central character in the dorne storyline is arianne martell, the legitimate heir and she is interesting because she's someone with ambition in a land in which female ambition is legitimate, unlike pretty much anywhere else in westeros. if arianne existed, seeing her and dany meet would be interesting Reply

They butchered the Dorne storyline so much. And I am certain this wouldn't have happened if they just got more female writers. It's not the fault of the actresses, I think they did a good job considering the pile of shit writing they got.

i just finished watching ep 2. Oh boy that writing...that dialogue. hnnn. Its so stiff and unnatural.

