New images + trailer from J(apanese)-horror homage 'Temple'

  • Plot involves three American travelers in Japan entering a temple despite being warned not to. Upon spending the night inside, the three experience the paranormal.

  • The three leads are played by Logan Huffman (V, 2009 TV series), Brandon Tyler Sklenar, and Natalia Warner.

  • This is cinematographer Michael Barrett's directorial debut. Screenplay is written by Simon Barrett (The Guest, You're Next).

  • The producers include Neal Edelstein and Mike Macari (both produced The Ring remake and its sequels, and the The Invisible remake), and Shinya Egawa (Ju-On: The Grudge 2, the One Missed Call remake).

  • Was acquired by Screen Gems straight out of Cannes.

  • Is set for VOD release on September 1, 2017.




