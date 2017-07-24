New images + trailer from J(apanese)-horror homage 'Temple'
- Plot involves three American travelers in Japan entering a temple despite being warned not to. Upon spending the night inside, the three experience the paranormal.
- The three leads are played by Logan Huffman (V, 2009 TV series), Brandon Tyler Sklenar, and Natalia Warner.
- This is cinematographer Michael Barrett's directorial debut. Screenplay is written by Simon Barrett (The Guest, You're Next).
- The producers include Neal Edelstein and Mike Macari (both produced The Ring remake and its sequels, and the The Invisible remake), and Shinya Egawa (Ju-On: The Grudge 2, the One Missed Call remake).
- Was acquired by Screen Gems straight out of Cannes.
- Is set for VOD release on September 1, 2017.
Poster
My brain is fried. I forgot I had earbuds plugged in right after popping into this post. Apparently I just had music playing but I heard this tiny, squeaky voice. Lmao. Creepy post and unidentifiable sounds in my empty apartment are not okay. :/
It's directed by the person behind Extension and Suicide Club. Seems like it's streaming for Amazon Japan users, but this being the Internet, it shouldn't be hard to track down elsewhere.
i can't possibly imagine why!
"Hello?" The ghosts probably don't speak English, asshole.
fucking gaijin
"How did you learn Japanese?"
"I just picked it up."
Like.... ?