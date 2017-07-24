New images + trailer from J(apanese)-horror homage 'Temple'

It looks so generic. Reply

I watched Rings earlier and it was the worst movie I've seen in awhile Reply

I'd watch this. I should write it down. Lately, I've been watching a lot of horror.





My brain is fried. I forgot I had earbuds plugged in right after popping into this post. Apparently I just had music playing but I heard this tiny, squeaky voice. Lmao. Creepy post and unidentifiable sounds in my empty apartment are not okay. :/ Reply

this does not look like my kind of movie but omg, OP, just wanted to state I have good memories of playing that S♯arp song on DDR back in the day :')



i love jhorror so i get the impulse but nty. Reply

like why not make a horror film set in america with jhorror aesthetics/themes? i wud Live for that. like not some sort of american grudge remake bs but rly go for it and be Original while playing with tropes?



it's fun seeing ur comments and what word(s) you'll Capitalise Reply

do all of these movies go straight to VOD? jw Reply

It looks basic but I'd watch for sure Reply

Plot involves three American travelers in Japan entering a temple despite being warned not to.

of course. Reply

Met once I read that Reply

Right? Like buddy you deserve it, you were warned Reply

Literally what I was going to comment Reply

It's directed by the person behind Extension and Suicide Club. Seems like it's streaming for Amazon Japan users, but this being the Internet, it shouldn't be hard to track down elsewhere.



Has anyone watched that new Amazon original series Tokyo Vampire Hotel?It's directed by the person behind Extension and Suicide Club. Seems like it's streaming for Amazon Japan users, but this being the Internet, it shouldn't be hard to track down elsewhere. Reply

Heh suicide club was such a mixture of good creepy concepts with hilariously stupid ones to make one enjoyably bad batter. Does this have any good reviews? It felt like if this director had a good team to monitor and polish his ideas, he could easily make something great. I might watch this anyway so thanks for the notice! Reply

hmm @ straight to vod



i can't possibly imagine why! Reply

I'm going to Kouyasan in a few weeks so this temple occultism is right my alley but this looks kinda bad Reply

"American travelers in X" basically immediately makes me think that the movie will be shit. Reply

Of course, the Americans don't even bother trying to speak Japanese lol.



"Hello?" The ghosts probably don't speak English, asshole. Reply

Rooting for the ghosts, tbh. Reply

Kids just don't scare me. I watched a lot of east asian horror a few years back and the ghost kid trope was strong then. Like... it's three feet tall and could probably be defeated by a noogie Reply

Hope they all die! Reply

op ur icon 😍 Reply

I gave up at

"How did you learn Japanese?"

"I just picked it up."



Like.... ? Reply

He watched a lot of anime Reply

they were warned not to go and still went? Well they just deserve to die. Reply

Are all 3 leads yt Reply

