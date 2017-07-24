Evan Rachel Wood Carries Around Gems and Herbs to Cleanse Demons

except that g slur stuff tbh i just read the headline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I love this follow up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These posts back to back... Charmed Reunion confirmed. Reply

Thread

Link

buffy reboot confirmed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely feel like I read that that was legit happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She also said she loves the book The Art of Asking, by Amanda Palmer, and has read it several times.



Oh... Reply

Thread

Link

I read that Kate and Jamie got married recently Reply

Thread

Link

U right, I'll fix it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did. Kate posted a pic on her instagram. There was a post here about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why did the post about their wedding a couple days ago get deleted? Anyone know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm catholic and absolutely believe in demons and ghosts. none of my white friends who were also raised catholic believe they exist but i tell them to just go to vietnam. my grandparents and family friends all have first hand stories of creepy supernatural shit from the motherland. the one that scared me the most was a priest friend who had to do an exorcism on someone who was crawling up the wall. Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like priest was trying to exorcise spiderman to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i believe in all that too. i'm from hawaii and practically everyone here has some story about ghosts or the supernatural. and i absolutely believe in that curse that happens when dumb ass haoles try to steal lava rocks. you don't fuck with pele Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have a 4 year old who has recently been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. He caught a virus a year ago and it caused inflammation in his brain. When it first happened we had no clue what was happening and I can be the first to tell you right now that I now understand why people would think that children would become possessed. He was hysterical, screaming in a different voice, and legit trying to climb the walls and destroy his room, even throwing/flinging himself around the room. It was insane. Thankfully he's on medication now and is no longer like that. But anytime I hear stories of "possession" I immediately think that something like that has most likely happened. Especially because I never thought in a million years that someone catching something as simple as the strep virus could make someone act that way. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exorcisms were/are most often performed on people who were either physically and/or mentally ill and they can be dangerous if a person is not allowed to go get real medical help.



The thing I find scary about exorcisms is that they have done real physical harm and even caused death, they should not be performed on a person, ever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"the one that scared me the most was a priest friend who had to do an exorcism on someone who was crawling up the wall."



1) Exorcisms are usually performed on people who are mentally ill (and as other people mentioned there are legit medical causes for some of those behaviors).



2) Do you FOR REAL believe in that shit?



Edited at 2017-07-25 01:32 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg my Vietnamese friends used to scare the shit out of me back in the day with all their stories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was raised catholic, was part of a girl's youth group when i was a teen and durinng my first two years of uni and i watched the exorcist yesterday and i was like...lol. then i thought i'd maybe have nightmares because it was late at night, but nope, feel asleep in five minutes and dreamt about nothing/dumb stuff. i consider myself more of an agnostic now. too much shit has happened to me to justify the existence of a god that is supposedly good and is looking out after you. i've become very sceptical about everything tbh. i kinda admire people who have blind faith in god and are hardcore believers because it's seems like they go through life completely trusting god will make things better for them or be with them when shit gets rough Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is there something up with Nam? my friend's mother grew up in Vietnam and apparently has stories of creepies that were warded off with incense and Buddha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to Vietnam and had no experiences with ghosts......?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I think you might be misunderstanding what that word means.





"He's a gypsy by proxy because his parents are"I think you might be misunderstanding what that word means. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, that stood out to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are something else Reply

Thread

Link

i wanted to like westworld so much but man i was not a fan. i will say that dolores was the only character in that entire show i cared about by the end (love thandie but as soon as her character got caught up in all the stuff outside of the park her storyline bored me to tears) Reply

Thread

Link

dang. I went into it thinking I was going to hate it and then I really liked it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all of the stuff that was in the park i enjoyed (except for mr. rape fantasy man in black) but everything outside of the park was just too boring for me :( i'm still gonna watch s2, hopefully now that they've got a lot of the setup out of the way the pace will pick up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't have to watch three minutes before i was bored and annoyed lol



i'm ok missing out on westworld tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow that went from innocuously silly to offensively nonsensical Reply

Thread

Link

Question: Are the Romani considered nomads the way the Kurds are? */dumb American* Reply

Thread

Link

Presumably, although most Romani are settled and don't typically travel unless they're forced to by local governments or economic hardships. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

traditionally, yes. that's a big reason they were considered undesirable by the Nazis, because the proper German Aryan was supposed to be settled or some shit, regardless that the Romani are properly Aryan as in of Indo-Iranian origins. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was into crystals for a while. It's fun. But I rather pray directly to the source aka God 🙌🏽 Reply

Thread

Link

Part of the reason I just can't get into crystals is there are not a whole lot of ways to tell if they are real or not. Half of what's out there is probably glass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Very true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have read this post numerous times and is this what going mad feels like Reply

Thread

Link

What wacky things do you believe in?



This is the most bizarre thing but I refuse to get my toenails painted because it's bad luck for me. I realize it's all irrational but like, every really bad day of my life I've had nail polish on my toenails. The first D I got on in a class (and after that was grounded for the entire summer and lost a bunch of friends because I couldn't hang out), painted my toenails the day before. The day my grandma died, had a pedicure. Worst breakup I ever went through, happened on a day I painted my toenails.



So now I don't paint my toenails. Reply

Thread

Link

Sis you got grounded for a WHOLE SUMMER for getting a D? Goddamn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link