Evan Rachel Wood Carries Around Gems and Herbs to Cleanse Demons

Do you believe in demons? Evan Rachel Wood does. She was asked what she has with her at all times, and she replied,

"Sage and the gemstone tiger's eye. For cleaning demons out of places."

She also talked about her son and her ex-husband, Jamie Bell. (Who is married to Kate Mara, who was engaged to his close friend Max Minghella.) Evan is engaged to Zach Villa, the other member of her 80's-pop indie band. He is still married to his first wife.

"My ex-husband's lovely and very British and straightedge. And then our son has got this glam-rock weirdo for a mom.

"Bless him. He's a gypsy by proxy because his parents are. He's only three now, but he's starting to understand. He hears one of my songs and he knows that that's me, and he has seen me on TV and he's starting to put the pieces together."

"He said something to me that was so profound I wanted to put it on a T-shirt. I was just poking fun at him lovingly one day and I said, 'You're weird,' and he said, 'I'm not weird. I'm playing.' And I was like, that's the most brilliant thing I've ever heard. I'm not weird, I'm just playing. That's my motto for life from now on."

She also said she loves the book The Art of Asking, by Amanda Palmer, and has read it several times.


