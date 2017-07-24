Evan Rachel Wood Carries Around Gems and Herbs to Cleanse Demons
Do you believe in demons? Evan Rachel Wood does. She was asked what she has with her at all times, and she replied,
"Sage and the gemstone tiger's eye. For cleaning demons out of places."
She also talked about her son and her ex-husband, Jamie Bell. (Who is married to Kate Mara, who was engaged to his close friend Max Minghella.) Evan is engaged to Zach Villa, the other member of her 80's-pop indie band. He is still married to his first wife.
"My ex-husband's lovely and very British and straightedge. And then our son has got this glam-rock weirdo for a mom.
"Bless him. He's a gypsy by proxy because his parents are. He's only three now, but he's starting to understand. He hears one of my songs and he knows that that's me, and he has seen me on TV and he's starting to put the pieces together."
"He said something to me that was so profound I wanted to put it on a T-shirt. I was just poking fun at him lovingly one day and I said, 'You're weird,' and he said, 'I'm not weird. I'm playing.' And I was like, that's the most brilliant thing I've ever heard. I'm not weird, I'm just playing. That's my motto for life from now on."
She also said she loves the book The Art of Asking, by Amanda Palmer, and has read it several times.
What wacky things do you believe in?
Oh...
The thing I find scary about exorcisms is that they have done real physical harm and even caused death, they should not be performed on a person, ever.
1) Exorcisms are usually performed on people who are mentally ill (and as other people mentioned there are legit medical causes for some of those behaviors).
2) Do you FOR REAL believe in that shit?
I think you might be misunderstanding what that word means.
i'm ok missing out on westworld tbh
This is the most bizarre thing but I refuse to get my toenails painted because it's bad luck for me. I realize it's all irrational but like, every really bad day of my life I've had nail polish on my toenails. The first D I got on in a class (and after that was grounded for the entire summer and lost a bunch of friends because I couldn't hang out), painted my toenails the day before. The day my grandma died, had a pedicure. Worst breakup I ever went through, happened on a day I painted my toenails.
So now I don't paint my toenails.