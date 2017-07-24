Lana Confirms She Attempted Witchcraft Against Trump
Lana Del Rey just confirmed she did in fact cast a magical spell against Donald Trumphttps://t.co/v80dZRw0Y8 pic.twitter.com/REK0GUxzkU— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 24, 2017
Move over Azealia Banks, Lana Del Rey is the new bruja from the block --- without the chicken sacrifices in her closet. Last week, Lana confirmed in an interview with NME that she did in fact, cast a spell against Tramp back in February.
When NME asked her about the tweet, she replied "Yeah, I did it.
lettuce pray it works
Breaking news that he's gonna make it for healthcare vote.
may you stand proud and tall, like lady liberty shining all night long~
constantly cringing that i used to be one
they also were chanting "we love trump"
iamdisgusted.gif
Boy Scouts are trash, no surprise.
I'm past the point of being able to separate politics from the person. Fuck. Them. All.
idk how to make this bigger and i'm 2 h*gh to look it up so u can all Deal.
hes gonna vote yes and embarrass himself again, just watch.
i hope he dies soon tbh. bye bitch
And if you have time, and are in a blue state, you can phonebank to get red state residents to call