Selena

Lana Confirms She Attempted Witchcraft Against Trump




Move over Azealia Banks, Lana Del Rey is the new bruja from the block --- without the chicken sacrifices in her closet. Last week, Lana confirmed in an interview with NME that she did in fact, cast a spell against Tramp back in February.

When NME asked her about the tweet, she replied "Yeah, I did it. I'm that bitch Why not? I do a lot of shit."


Source

lettuce pray it works

Tagged: , ,