Lana Confirms She Attempted Witchcraft Against Trump

Breaking news that he's gonna make it for healthcare vote.



Look forward to returning to Senate tomorrow to continue work on health care reform, defense bill & #RussiaSanctions https://t.co/VQBtovnwF1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

Maybe she can try it against McCain as well. To keep him away tomorrow.

I'm so mad about this. If he votes for this bill... I'm just speechless. Reply

The guy literally has a brain disease and they let him keep working? Like, in what other line of work? Reply

HAPPY FUCKING HUNGER GAMES! WAPO: New Communications Director meeting with *all* White House aides (perhaps actual Cabinet members) in Trump's orbit and finding out their loyalty, and immediately "purging" those who don't show their loyalty. Reply

wow 2017 is truly a blessed year. Reply

doesn't seem to be working Reply

it's probably just to give him chronic diarrhea but he probably hasn't even noticed because his diet is so poor.









Edited at 2017-07-25 01:06 am (UTC)

hopefully his ass will take him out. he has gotten thicc af Reply

men who don't wear boxers/boxer-briefs are Disgusting Reply

ew he wears tidy whities Reply

i didn't ask for this Reply

cursed image Reply

IKR Reply

Ikr Reply

Trump is apparently considering the Zodiac Killer to replace Sessions. Like why Cruz would want to work for a man who insulted his wife is beyond me. Cruz isn't standing up for famiy values. Reply

lol Cruz is such a fail and Giuliani would have to recuse himself as well Reply

Lol how is this our president Reply

This is so disgusting I don't even know what to say Reply

I don't have my glasses on and I read this as Tupac is being considered as the zodiac killer and I'm like 😱 Reply

all of these guys are spineless assholes who value nothing except money and power Reply

if he didn't care about his victims in san francisco, why would he care about the rest of the country Reply

He is doing this because he wants Cruz's vote on health care, no question. Reply

that would actually be great for the narrow purpose of bringing tr*mp down (it would obvs suck for gays, poc, etc) cause cruz probably hates him so fucking much Reply

Currently listening to "God Bless America -- And All the Beautiful Women In It", bless Queen! Reply

fucking flawless song tbh!!!



may you stand proud and tall, like lady liberty shining all night long~ Reply

It's a qt song. Reply

had that song on repeat yesterday. i felt patriotic af.



Edited at 2017-07-25 01:35 am (UTC)

Love it! My favorite of the album Reply

I hate it how the far right calls liberals "lib-tards" (liberals + retards)...I'd rather be a snowflake Reply

it's emblematic of their nature as a whole Reply

lmao Queen Reply

the fucking boy scout speech O M G



constantly cringing that i used to be one Reply

The fact that he had them boo Obama makes me so mad. Reply

boy scouts are trash, what's new



they also were chanting "we love trump"



iamdisgusted.gif Reply

I mean, Obamacare has been fucking with people for 17 years tho!



Boy Scouts are trash, no surprise. Reply

It makes me rage that a potus used fucking Boy Scouts to boo another potus. Everything about him is disgusting including every single one of his supporters



I'm past the point of being able to separate politics from the person. Fuck. Them. All. Reply

Girl Scouts have always been superior.



Edited at 2017-07-25 01:55 am (UTC)

HE SAVE CHRISTMAS!!!! Reply

I wish I could believe in that kind of stuff. I feel like it would give me a lot of inner peace if I felt like I had that level of control over anything. Reply

This is me when people are religious, like I wish I could believe there's some higher power above us but my mind works in too logical a way. Reply

Carrie Fisher described herself as an "enthusiastic agnostic who would be happy to be shown that there is a God" and that has always stuck with me because I feel exactly the same way. I can't remember whether it was Voltaire or Diderot who said this but, toward the end of his (whichever of the three) life he took a walk with his friend/loved one and they reached the top of a hill at just the right moment of when the sun rose at dawn and he was so inspired by what he saw that he turned to his companion and said something to the effect of "God, I now believe. But as for your son and his mother, I'm not so sure." Anyway, I love both of those anecdotes and I really feel connected to them, even though they are 300 or so years apart. Reply

Damn logic. Getting in the way of happiness! Reply

well, at least lana is doing witchcraft in a hygienic manner free of animal cruelty Reply

lol yas; you just know Azealia's killing chickens in her closet to counteract this (ironic since they used to be friends back in the day) Reply

The meaning of the word "occult" must be lost on her. It is not a good idea to just casually talk about spells or ritual work you have done in the open like this, for multiple reasons. Witchcraft and occult practices should remain personal and secret and not be flaunted. Unless you are in a coven, or with someone you truly trust, it is best to keep your works secret. That's just my opinion tho, as the saying goes - do what thou wilt. Reply

I mean but, this was all over social media and people were being encouraged to do it even if they weren't familiar to rituals and spells so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

LOL Reply

my actual face reading this comment Reply

lmaooo my response to that comment perfectly summed up. Reply

LMAO Reply

omg lol Reply

This is tumblr witchcraft Reply

what about grimoires Reply

some practices believe that. for others, part of the curse is letting the person know they're cursed. Reply

as a solitary, i agree. Reply

these responses are tragic. just like lana's "i watch hocus pocus every halloween" witchcraft Reply

You mean she's doing it for the attention? I totally believe that Reply

I appreciate this comment a lot. Reply

McCain's going back to the Senate tomorrow. Reply

Gotta take away peoples healthcare before he dies! Reply

maybe he'll make a grand gesture and vote no... or die before the vote happens Reply

idk how to make this bigger and i'm 2 h*gh to look it up so u can all Deal. idk how to make this bigger and i'm 2 h*gh to look it up so u can all Deal. Reply

I had to take zzzquil and this gif is 2 much for me rn. Reply

LMAO Reply

queen Reply

i wish i could have this as an icon omg Reply

same! but she's too big :( Reply

Black Phillip worshipping queen Reply

Attempt harder. Reply

lol mccain going back to the senate tomorrow



hes gonna vote yes and embarrass himself again, just watch. Reply

I really hope all the Republican Senators that voted no vote no again. Reply

gross. i hope he dies soon tbh. bye bitch Reply

tbqh karma's coming for him soon either way Reply

I am so nervous about this. Reply

praying he's had some sort of awakening Reply

CALL YOUR SENATORS TOMORROW!!



And if you have time, and are in a blue state, you can phonebank to get red state residents to call Reply

