Jessica Chastain models for Woman by Ralph Lauren perfume
I am so proud to partner with @RalphLauren to represent its newest fragrance, Woman by Ralph Lauren. This campaign embodies what it means to be a woman today and celebrates all of the powerful women in this world. I am a #WomanAboveAll
Perfume post?
My favorite perfume so far is from Joop.
I just ordered New Baby by Demeter... omg it is sooooo good.
Lately I've been digging Elizabeth and James Nirvana and Tom Ford Black Orchid.
My mom gets me Burberry Brit for my birthday/Christmas every year (don't know why that perfume, I never said I ever liked it, lol), so I have a stockpile of that.
I stick to Yves Saint Laurent fragrances usually. Mon Paris, Black Opium, and I used to wear Parissenne back when I was in college. I also like wearing Donna Karan, a few Michael Kors and Lancome fragrances as well. Depends on the occasion.
I am loving Maison Margiela "Beach Walk".
I love Burberry London, Brit, Davidoff Cool Water, La Perla by J'aime
