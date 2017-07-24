you should post the video + other pics!



I'm so in love with her.

My favorite perfume so far is from Joop. Reply

Olympea by Paco Rabanne and Walk on Air Sunshine by Kate Spade are my go-to fragrances this summer.

I just ordered New Baby by Demeter... omg it is sooooo good. Reply

Fuck I love Chloe, Alien, d and g Light Blue, Chanel coco noir, tom ford noir Reply

my aunt loves the original chloe. i think you can only get it off of ebay at this point. Reply

It's amazing Reply

I'm so basic, I love all the Miss Dior perfumes. Reply

Damn, she looks great.



Lately I've been digging Elizabeth and James Nirvana and Tom Ford Black Orchid. Reply

She's so hot.



My mom gets me Burberry Brit for my birthday/Christmas every year (don't know why that perfume, I never said I ever liked it, lol), so I have a stockpile of that. Reply

she's so stunning to me Reply

Link









Shot by Steven Meisel

Wow stunning Reply

I love being recognized~~ for a scent. I got La Vie est Belle by Lancome as a birthday present and i fell in love with it. It's more of a fall/winter perfume so perfect for now. For summer i go for Lacoste's Touch of Pink. Reply

La Vie Est Belle is a wonderful scent. I thank my co-worker for getting me into the fragrance. Reply

I love Mon Paris. It's one of the only perfumes that my body chemistry doesn't turn into a powdery mess before making it disappear after an hour of wear. Reply

I was just about to post a comment about Mon Paris. That's my go-to scent for this season (I wear Black Opium around the fall/winter months). Reply

I really like Black Opium, too! Along with Tainted Love and Nirvana Black. I can't bring myself to buy the Nirvana Black because it was the IT fragrance on Youtube for awhile and that soured me on it. Reply

Jessica Chastain is so beautiful. Love her in this campaign.



I stick to Yves Saint Laurent fragrances usually. Mon Paris, Black Opium, and I used to wear Parissenne back when I was in college. I also like wearing Donna Karan, a few Michael Kors and Lancome fragrances as well. Depends on the occasion.



Edited at 2017-07-25 01:38 am (UTC)

hot. i love when women wear suits. my "signature" scent used to be armani code. Reply

Women is suits is my fucking jam! Reply

Link

She's so beautiful! Reply

She's sooooo gorgeous. I just picked up some Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum over the weekend - it dries nicely and lasts pretty long so I'm glad my impulsive buy checked out.



Gorgeous. I love Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir, Burberry Brit, and Dior J'Adore Reply

Hot. I have such a crush on her 😍



I am loving Maison Margiela "Beach Walk". Reply

I really really want one of their fantasy scents but they are like $180 and I'm just like hlughhjjh Reply

Hermosaa



I love Burberry London, Brit, Davidoff Cool Water, La Perla by J'aime Reply

My favorite perfumes are Flowerbomb and Hypnotic Poison by Dior, but I have bee wearing Chloe lately and I've never gotten so many compliments in my life. Like everyday someone comments on that scent and I've had Uber drivers ask me what is it and joking about keeping me in the car so they can smell it all day (not as creepy as it may sound).



Edited at 2017-07-25 02:29 am (UTC)

LMAO it kills me when I see shit like perfume being marketed as this super Feminist&Woke product. Just say it smells good fam. Reply

