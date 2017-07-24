Justin Bieber on canceling his tour: 'I just wanna ride bikes'

ok Reply

This story gets rehashed every time he goes on tour. Why people keep giving him a chance is beyond me. He obviously doesn't care for his fans. Don't pull up fake ass videos of when he said he loved them. I say I love chicken, doesn't mean I won't dump its ass for something else. Reply

I don't get it either. What, exactly, is his appeal? Reply

well bitch we'd all love to quit our jobs but we can't. Reply

Lol mte Reply

Let him quit. Maybe he'll disappear. Reply

but he sure as hell can lol Reply

Right Reply

That's not his problem! Reply

lmfao ain't that the truth! Reply

IKR Reply

I mean.... Reply

After the headlines before the tour I didn't think he'd last a month. I get wanting a break but you promised fans a show knowing you weren't into it so way to be a disappointment. Reply

He wants to catch up with the bachelorette. Reply

I, too want to blow off my job to go ride bikes. Reply

i was trying to think of a friend who has a bike joke and came up empty



i used to feel sorry for him when he was younger and getting all this ott hate but he turned out to be such a brat Reply

I 100% feel like that ott hate is one of the reasons he turned out this awful.



I felt bad for him back in the day too but he's too damn old for potty now Reply

Future posts brought to you by source: Bieber on a bike Reply

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017



We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

Reply

As ever: rmfe shut the fuck up, John Mayer. Reply

I mean.. he's not wrong Reply

Yes he is lol



My god these ppl act like they have the toughest job in the world. Reply

Tbh the way he's heading I wouldn't be surprised if there's another funeral before long. Bieber's an asshole but he's clearly into some heavy shit. His behaviour is full of warning signs. Reply

Did he say the same for Adele, who at least had a medical issue? Bieber is just being lazy. Reply

I agree. Reply

i would understand if it was someone like bruno mars who goes out there giving 110% every night. but bieber legit stands there lethargically day in and day out and has from jump. though i do think he needs help in general



Edited at 2017-07-25 12:47 am (UTC) Reply

he says this like Justin actually puts effort into his job Reply

Idek why his tour has been almost a year and a half in the first place. Reply

lmfao stay trashy Reply

One David Duke dick going to bat for another. Reply

Us plebs don't have that luxury Reply

I mean, I would agree with this if Justin was actually planning on taking some time off and getting his shit together, but we all know he's not. You have to recognize you have a problem before you can fix it, and he doesn't have anyone around him who cares enough to help him do that. Reply

oh shut up, John Reply

lol, he would...you know douche bros gotta stand up for each other Reply

THE SOURCE SHOULD HAVE BEEN JUSTIN BIEBER ON A BIKE



LMAO it should Reply

I feel this is very much the same trajectory Britney would take if she weren't placed under a conservatorship. Both of their existences seem like cautionary tales of how Hollywood can destroy a person. Reply

this behavior is fucking bizarre, seek help JB



I think he needs a break, seems that he have no vacation in two years Reply

His mind is lost, gone, and forgotten Reply

i think ppl moreso his fans will be more sympathetic (considering recent deaths of icons like Chris Cornell Scott Weiland and Chester) I dont like this douche but hes clearly not into the music that his fans love and he needs to just disappear into a normal life for himself and ppl that dont like his music like me /endrant Reply

