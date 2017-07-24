Justin Bieber on canceling his tour: 'I just wanna ride bikes'
Justin Bieber Apologizes to Fans, I'm Not Trying to Betray You ... I Just Need Some Relaxation https://t.co/K9FhRFPv9S— TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2017
After scoring monster hits, numerous collabos and non stop radio play, Justin Beiber cancels the remaining tour dates of his Purpose Tour. The Cancelling Canadian has suffered major backlash this year after critics roasted his performances in India and Tel Aviv. Beiber also felt the heat after mocking his own lyrics in Despacito. Justin has been showcasing worrisome behavior while on tour by barely dancing to his choreography, mouthing lyrics to the backing track and looking bored af as his own concert. During the Boston stop of his tour he was seen walking around the city barefoot while climbing trees at the park and talking/mumbling to himself. Today after canceling the remainder of his tour he said he wanted time off to going biking and stuff.
i used to feel sorry for him when he was younger and getting all this ott hate but he turned out to be such a brat
I felt bad for him back in the day too but he's too damn old for potty now
My god these ppl act like they have the toughest job in the world.
Edited at 2017-07-25 12:47 am (UTC)