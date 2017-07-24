all mine

Justin Bieber on canceling his tour: 'I just wanna ride bikes'




After scoring monster hits, numerous collabos and non stop radio play, Justin Beiber cancels the remaining tour dates of his Purpose Tour. The Cancelling Canadian has suffered major backlash this year after critics roasted his performances in India and Tel Aviv. Beiber also felt the heat after mocking his own lyrics in Despacito. Justin has been showcasing worrisome behavior while on tour by barely dancing to his choreography, mouthing lyrics to the backing track and looking bored af as his own concert. During the Boston stop of his tour he was seen walking around the city barefoot while climbing trees at the park and talking/mumbling to himself. Today after canceling the remainder of his tour he said he wanted time off to going biking and stuff.

