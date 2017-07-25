Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Are Reportedly Dating

I love his doily shirt.



I know I fucking want it so bad I'd rock the shit out of that. Reply

it's amazing and i need one, anyone know where to buy Reply

I think they are really cute together but their fans on twitter and tumblr are losing their minds. Reply

they're creepy af. i went into their tag once and it wasn't pretty Reply

They for sure are and I am not above shipping people irl (including these two!) but they actually make me uncomfortable. haha Reply

What's their gig - are they obsessed with them being together or are they bitter neither of them is fucking one of them instead? Reply

Idc if they're dating or not, but I wouldn't want them to solely because of the batshit shippers. Some of the shit I've seen them say is disgusting :/ Reply

I got the tiniest glimpse into the Riverdale tag on Tumblr because a friend of mine keeps saying "avoid the tag on there at all costs", and it was an absolute mess. I can only imagine how messy the ship tag must be. Reply

Isn't he the guy who abused his ex-girlfriend? Reply

But he's weird. He's a weirdo. Reply

what the hell is he doing here. he doesn't belong here. Reply

LOOK AT HIS HAT. Reply

Those artsy misunderstood ~ guys complain a lot but they still want to date the pretty blonde girls. Reply

Homegirl needs to love ha self, but in over the topness they're a match made in heaven Reply

i know nothing about her so based solely on their looks, she's way too cute to have low standards. he's atrocious. Reply

love these ugly caucasians Reply

is this sarcasm Reply

Does his brother still act? Was Cole the "nerdy" one on their shows as kids? Reply

i wish b/c i want an excuse to look at him. dylan's fuller and seems more cringey-earnest and genuine, less intellectual snob Reply

Nope. I think he runs a brewery and does video game stuff now lol. And yep, Cole was Zack haha Reply

I thought cole was cody? Reply

Omg this whole time I thought he was Cody lmao Reply

my bad, cody was the nerdy one!



i didn't know you couldn't edit comments people already replied to now lol Reply

he played a prep school patrick bateman type in a weird horror comedy w randall park a year or so ago, but idk if it's been released yet Reply

LoL, that's one way to cover those rumors about all of them hating each other.

Hopefully Cole has more respect for Lili's space and doesn't put his smelly feet and dirty shoes on her pants.

What's the rumor mill saying about them hating each other? Reply

There was a BI posted by TVLine about one cast at SDCC fighting before their interview and everyone felt super uncomfortable because they obviously hated each other. I said I hoped it was Riverdale because ~drama and another user posted this video and it's absolutely hilarious because they clearly hate each other, but mostly the Jughead kid. Reply

Lmaoooo I'd freak the fuck out if someone landed their feet anywhere on me. But I don't even like looking at bare feet, so there ya go. Reply

Deets on them hating each other sis Reply

Casey makes a series of hilarious faces throughout this video. He looks like he wants to murder Cole lmfao. I like that Ashleigh gets it. At one point they even wink at each other. Reply

I totally forgot that KJ is from New Zealand. Anyway, thanks for manspreading, Cole; you are so fucking considerate. Reply

she seems obnoxious and like she'd totally be into his schtick Reply

literally mte lmao Reply

they'll make an insufferable couple Reply

Canoodling is such a strange word lol.

Good for them, hope their OTT fandom doesn't explode and ruin things for them lol. Oh and I hope that this doesn't influence the already spotty writing in the show jfc. Reply

idk i know nothing about these children but i binged the show over the weekend and holy shit i'm in love



would rather she be with KJ but that's also just me wanting betty to be with archie Reply

Link

Why would you do that to Betty? Archie is an idiot Reply

y do u hate betty jw Reply

i dont i just want her to have a good sex life tbh Reply

KJ is so hot to me, I need help Reply

I knew this shit for months lol Reply

I thought she was talented from what I saw on Riverdale 🤒 how do I keep getting ppl wrong. Reply

The girl who played her sister was sooo bad at acting omg everytime she was on screen I was dying Reply

too bad polly wasn't still at the blossom mansion and die in the fire, oop Reply

mte I didn't care for polly at all Reply

The season goes down big time when Polly shows up. Hope she pops those babies and leaves for good next season. Reply

You should watch some of lili's other work. She has a lot of potential and is def the most talented of the cast imo Reply

Link