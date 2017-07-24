Rita Ora mocked after making it obvious she bought her own single
Fans mocked Rita after she posted a screenshot of iTunes to her instagram to show how her latest hit 'Your Song' is rising. They noticed she had purchased her own song because it had a play button instead of a purchase price.
One Ritabot questioned why she would buy it when she could just sing it to herself for free.
Rita's spokesperson cleared things up:
"All artists buy a copy of their single. They can’t expect fans to buy a single if they hadn’t bought it."
SOURCE
she should have aimed lower for 10k or even just 1k
Edited at 2017-07-25 12:21 am (UTC)
I would probably buy my own song. I bet most artists do
Let's drag her for the fact that she dropped a single and no one's heard of it instead~
a HIT