Rita Ora mocked after making it obvious she bought her own single


Fans mocked Rita after she posted a screenshot of iTunes to her instagram to show how her latest hit 'Your Song' is rising. They noticed she had purchased her own song because it had a play button instead of a purchase price.
One Ritabot questioned why she would buy it when she could just sing it to herself for free.

Rita's spokesperson cleared things up:
"All artists buy a copy of their single. They can’t expect fans to buy a single if they hadn’t bought it."
