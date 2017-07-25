idgaf if you thirst trap or not, what kills me is the fake deep captions or irrelevant song lyrics that 99% of people put up along with it



Yeah, people trying to act like that's not what they're doing isn't so 🙄🙄🙄

God I fucking hate that shit lol

this + ppl captioning "my xyz looks like shit today" or something. NICE FISHING.

i don't smoke

I have a friend on facebok who always post this long ass quotes with her selfies and like bitch you post and go

She seems fun

An icon

Her success makes me so happy and her music is surprisingly amazing.

i love ha, gonna have to listen to her music

Speaking of IG, my friend was at a festival yesterday and it looks like Steve from stranger things was in one of his IG stories. Or a guy who looks a lot like that actor.

omg I love steve! What was the festival?



It was probably just a doppelgänger knowing the way people I see remind me of celebrities, haha



FYF in LA which I guess would go with the comic con appearances.It was probably just a doppelgänger knowing the way people I see remind me of celebrities, haha

That wig looks so bad on her it looks like it weighs more than me.

Her outfit is cute. Still sad she caved in to pressure by getting her teeth fixed

Who wouldn't get their teeth fixed?! Especially someone who freely admits they had a boob job and illegal ass shots...

I know she's not natural but during her old snapchats she would say she was happy with the way they were/looked. She also mentions ppl would make fun of her for it and was getting bullied a lot over that

how would they even fix them? i mean it's obvious they can't do it in one go so would she have gotten invisalign or something? lol

lol i don't think i've ever put a thirst trap pic up tbh



doesn't mean i don't have them tucked away somewhere tho

YAASSSSSS MY QUEEN.

Thirst trapping is pathetic

The only person I follow on Instagram that puts up pics that I would consider "thirst traps" is Zachary Quinto, which makes me laugh bc I am clearly not the target audience. I can't find it now but he posted a strategically posed very naked pic of his bf (might have been a story) which was hilarious when I am flipping through posts of food and dogs and kids and hiking.

I have no objections to seeing revealing photos of girls I find attractive.

of course you don't

Do straight guys use Instagram?



Edit: lesbians don't seem like they'd fall into these 'traps'



lol what? everyone uses instagram especially straight guys? Who do you think all these insta models are setting their thirst traps for?

yes they definitely do

thirst trapping is the definition of cringe

