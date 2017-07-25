Kendall poses nude for a photoshoot, doesn't smoke

I legit didn't recognize her. Reply

I thought she was Emily Blurred Lines

same

I'm going to call her Emily Blurred Lines from now on

Her face looks so strange.

she looks just like emily ratajkowski here smh

It's the ridiculous lip filler

they have similar faces too but yes it's def that lol

I said the same thing

came here to say this

mte! it's funny when she first started modeling i remember some ppl comparing her to ali macgraw. i could see it a tiny bit but now i really don't lol.

too much fillers

Looking even more like Emily Ratajkowski than usual

idg when people talk about how amazing her body especially when compared to the average model, her kind of body is so easy to have just be thin??? i guess when most americans are overweight/obese thinness becomes super special.

Lol the comment below yours...but IA. she's just long and lean.

mte since when has long and lean been so impressive? she aint even *that* tall. and dont give me that well proportioned shit because most thin girls are well proportioned if they aint skin and bones, its the extra fat that kills your proportion.



im looking at pictures of her body right now its just, kendall bodies aren't like bigfoots out here! half of yall can look just the same if ya put in some effort!!!! stop stuffing your face, get off ontd and do some basic exercise like damn our standards for models is so baaaaad but of course people stan this. now we are literally praising people because they do the bare minimum for an average body lmaoooo



Edited at 2017-07-24 11:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Mte

i think she has a nice body tbh, even by model standards. she's skinny but it doesn't feel forced like bella/gigi and she's well proportioned, she's got amazing legs etc., good bone structure.



she's honestly a really pretty girl (minus whatever tf she's doing to her face) but she just can't model. Reply

She's tall, has long limbs, nice shape, is decently toned and has very low percentage of body fat... What part of that is easy to get for most people, realistically speaking? Not even half the population all those things going on for them, be real.



The same comment was made in a Katy Perry post and I just find it funny, because everyone has a different idea of what an "amazing" body is and different strokes, etc. Reply

nnnnnnnn I have to agree that her body isn't particular special. And this is coming from someone who is also thin and has a similar body type. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I have no idea what people see in her. Oh, she's a pretty thin girl? Really convinced me there.

I mean she's tall, has like no tits or an ass. I'm short and have boobs and hardly no ass. Pretty sure I can't have her body type, lol

Tbh I feel the same way when people rave about people are are thick tbh. Like when peeps were raving about Ashanti's body.

It's just different strokes for different folks I guess



It's just different strokes for different folks I guess Reply

she has really nice legs, and compared to most skinny model type girls, she actually has a waistline and isn't just straight up and down in the torso like Cara Delevigne etc

She looks good in that photo. ONTD hates her so they'll find something wrong to nitpick at, but she's got a killer body

Lmao this + the comment above

I literally just saw that lol



Edited at 2017-07-24 10:58 pm (UTC) Reply

her body's fine, the problem is that she can't model for shit and manages to convey the same constipated expression that makes you feel like the abyss is staring back at you

She has the look but she's dead inside so she's extremely bland next to models like magdalena or adriana

smh at what she did to her face

"as a model, why would i-"











"as a model, why would i-"

sure sis.

damn the work is obvious here.

omfg i cant believe THAT is considered a model nowadays. shes not ugly but like c'mon!

This

The instagram nepotism models are truly a new low.

Being "really pretty" is enough apparently.

I briefly got interested in high fashion as a teen at the height of Sasha Pivovarova's fame and I remember this modelling message board where people would just rip models apart for looking 'cheap,' 'too sexy,' 'like actresses,' etc. You had to be an alien with an eating disorder to be considered even remotely suited for the job. With a ~Slavic bone structure~ if possible.



I can only imagine what those people think about all these basic-looking celebrity children taking over the industry now.



Anyway, this is to say, she doesn't look like a model used to look ~back in the day~.



Edited at 2017-07-24 11:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Sad. People like this should accept that they were never intended to have full lips

ew

wtf is this shellfish allergy situation going on here

not the prolapsed anus on her face giving her the most expressive shot she's ever taken



Reply

she's turning into Kylie :(

she was never different tho.. she seems even more annoying/delusional tbh

Her lips look...different 👄

i cant stand her, she has a nice body but yet its not sexually attractive its bland AF imo

Aren't you a gay man though? Why would her body be sexually attractive to you lol

Kylie Minogue gives me a gay boner with her calendar pics but she doesnt i can still tell bland from attractive have a few seats:

You can notice someone's sexual appeal without being personally attracted to them tho JS

wow @ this homophobic attack.

Reported.



Reported. Reply

She looks so sexy in that pic. She's almost on Emily Ratajkowski's level I would say.

OMG, rich people have such a persecution complex. People are super harsh on women's looks, but like girl, please.

Why is she acting like models dont get surgery? And youre also a celeb/model sooooo youre not really playing the same game as non celeb models anyway.

literally

because previous-era models used to be very subtle about it

