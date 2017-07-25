H - Dunkirk 1

Kendall poses nude for a photoshoot, doesn't smoke


kendalljenner i don't smoke


Former activist and minority rights defender posed nude for a photoshoot, with the same photographer that did the shoots for the Kendall + Kylie swimwear line. Kendall previously denied having any procedure done to her face saying she used lipliner once and people went crazy with the comments.
Regarding accusations, she's said "It's all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose."

source: 1
lol...
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , , , ,