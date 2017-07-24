gurrrrrl

How Daria's Jodie was Black Girl Magic

MTV's Daria gave us one of the most dynamic black TV characters of the ’90s - Jodie Landon



Source

-Daria was ahead of its time 20 years ago, especially with its character Queen Jodie

-She ran the school, and she and her boyfriend were a power couple

-Aware of her role as "the token", but didn't let it hold her down!
