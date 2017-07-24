How Daria's Jodie was Black Girl Magic

didn't buzzfeed do this? or did they steal from ontd again...oop Reply

I've seen a few articles like this Reply

The source says Buzzfeed, I think Reply

I hated the episode where Jodie apologised to Daria for using her father's name to get their home ec loan after the first guy was racist. It was weirdly tone deaf for a show so ahead of its time.



But I loved Jodie. The awkward way Daria's parents tried to socialise with Jodie's parents in 'Gifted' was so true to life.



Edited at 2017-07-24 10:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, and the thing is that even though Daria is super self righteous she would probably have come to see Jodie's side a little if they had an honest conversation about it, and Daria could have been a stand in for the audience. Reply

Didn't Jodie apologize for biting Daria's head off at her house, not for what she did at the bank? Daria apologized to Jodie for what she said to her about the whole ordeal. Daria was often deemed wrong in most if not all episodes and it was another example where she was put in her place. Reply

Yas Jodie! Such an underrated character. Reply

I think I've seen twelve articles like this on FB and Twitter regularly. But Jodie was pretty boss. Reply

Friend of mine has a theory that if Daria was real, and living in our times (2017) she'd be a Republican. They cited Lisa Kennedy Montgomery as the catalyst to the theory, as she was one of the archetypes of the Daria era.



Maybe that's why Dara was an outsider. Maybe the popular kids were too woke and saw through her. Reply

wat a crazy mind fuck of a plot twist, i hope not tho :/ Reply

Kennedy was the alt girl who hid her conservatism well. Sorry, I cant see Daria as a commentator on Fox like she is. Reply

lmao i doubt it, she was friends with jane Reply

Lol. Daria would be libertarian. jk i don't know what that is Reply

The woman I mentioned, Kennedy is a Libertarian, views-wise. She just registered Republican for the vote.



Mindfuck 2.0!!! You just confirmed her theory! Reply

LMAO Reply

nah i see daria as like a typical dem tbh. she's fake woke. Reply

i'm so disappointed in kennedy being a republican, like way to fucking go. Reply

I was about to be all "fucking Kennedy" and then I read that she grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon and everything became clear. Reply

I never understood what Daria's issue was. She was thin, conventionally attractive, came from a wealthy family, lived in a nice house/neighborhood and went to, what appeared to be, a nice school. What the fuck was her problem?! What was so "sick" and "sad" about her world? Reply

i guess she had low selfesteem and it seems she wasn't as attractive as her sister Reply

she was a sarcastic teenaged girl figuring shit out. idk why everyone acts like daria was the worst person ever. Reply

She had unresolved issues as a child and they didn't surface until the last season. She had other issues with her mental health, one of which was anxiety. As for the rich part, sis could have bought more than one pair of clothes :P jk Reply

Wait, did they really show that she had like repressed trauma or whatever? What happened? Reply

She was an awkward teenager girl. What more do you need? Reply

She was a teenager Reply

she was Depressed Reply

White Feminism...JK



But from my experience as an 80s/90s gen-kid, the kids most vocal about their issues were the ones who had the least.



The very fact that they wore their shit on their sleeves was a testament that they had it easy. Most kids with actual issues suffered in silence, safe for a couple friends.



I recall that old (possibly) fake clip of the goth boy griping about his life, full makeup and wear, in a probably 500,00 - mil dollar house. Reply

Why did you omit White and Hetero? Reply

she wore glasses Reply

I loved jodies Mom. Reply

Does anyone know where I can watch Daria (now that it's not on Hulu anymore)? WAIT nvm, at&t gave me a year subscription to Fullscreen and if I recall, they have Daria



Edited at 2017-07-24 10:49 pm (UTC) Reply

i t*rrented the whole series lol. it doesn't have the original music, but it's still good. Reply

I have the box set but also downloaded the Daria Restoration Project t0rrent because it has the original music.



DVD set is only $14.99 on amazon ;) Reply

Its not on hulu anymore?! NOOOO Reply

daria was a great show! altho trent has been like my Ideal Man since i was a kid so..... thanks, daria. Reply

altho also every girl i've ever been into has been a jane type... Reply

You got a thing for those Lanes, bb! ;) Reply

lol SAME Reply

I'm actually watching Daria right now! The musical episode to be precise.



I loved Jodie but we never got enough of her. Reply

one of my favorite jodie moments <3



Reply

Omg I LOVE that scene! Reply

yesss Reply

I had a discussion with my friend a few months ago about how, while a nice show, Daria could've made more of an impact if the morgendorffers weren't white and just keeping everything else the same. Automatically things like Daria feeling like an outsider, her friendship with Jodie, Quinn being praised all the time for being super gorgeous while feeling a complex about fitting in all, Helen having to balance it all & Jake's anxiety take on even more interesting life. Reply

I need to dust off my DVDs and do my annual Daria marathon again soon. Reply

lol your icon is cracking me up. I can hear him ranting about "innocent pure milk"



When Jake had the heart attack and said "Avenge me!" to Daria, that became my rallying cry with my group of coworker friends at our old horrible job. We'd say to each it other if we got fired for some stupid reason because our bosses were assholes. Reply

That's probably one of my favorite episodes, Jake was a real hoot in that one, lol.



And that sounds awesome! Using the quote, that is. A random one my sis and I use is whenever one of us says "that's disgusting" about something, we make sure to add "... chocolate cake for BREAKFAST?" Reply

Jake's voice actor made every line hilarious



this show was amazing and jodie <3 Reply

I loved Jodie and looking back on early episodes of Moesha it's clear to see Brandy was a clear influence on her design (Brandy did make those micro braids popular back in the day). Jodie was one of the first token black characters that started a long trend in Animation of featuring black characters openly 'over' everything. For a while a lot of black characters just served to point out how crazy the white folk around them were. I really wish we saw more of Jodie.



Another thing I liked about the show was how everyone had varying degrees of intelligence. Take Brittany for example-that girl wasn't a dumb blonde. In fact her character was just like Lorelei from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. I loved her moments with Daria as Brittany had her fully worked out. Reply

the ep where brittany kicks everyone's ass at paintball bc of her tactical skills was amazing tbh Reply

YES omg. :D Reply

Brittany was secretly brilliant: the paintball episode, the episode where she helped Daria come to terms with her vanity, and the episode where she and Daria had the "deal" to keep Daria's rash a secret. Reply

