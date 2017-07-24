How Daria's Jodie was Black Girl Magic
MTV's Daria gave us one of the most dynamic black TV characters of the ’90s - Jodie Landon
-Daria was ahead of its time 20 years ago, especially with its character Queen Jodie
-She ran the school, and she and her boyfriend were a power couple
-Aware of her role as "the token", but didn't let it hold her down!
But I loved Jodie. The awkward way Daria's parents tried to socialise with Jodie's parents in 'Gifted' was so true to life.
Edited at 2017-07-24 10:30 pm (UTC)
Maybe that's why Dara was an outsider. Maybe the popular kids were too woke and saw through her.
Mindfuck 2.0!!! You just confirmed her theory!
LMAO
But from my experience as an 80s/90s gen-kid, the kids most vocal about their issues were the ones who had the least.
The very fact that they wore their shit on their sleeves was a testament that they had it easy. Most kids with actual issues suffered in silence, safe for a couple friends.
I recall that old (possibly) fake clip of the goth boy griping about his life, full makeup and wear, in a probably 500,00 - mil dollar house.
Edited at 2017-07-24 10:49 pm (UTC)
Its not on hulu anymore?! NOOOO
I loved Jodie but we never got enough of her.
When Jake had the heart attack and said "Avenge me!" to Daria, that became my rallying cry with my group of coworker friends at our old horrible job. We'd say to each it other if we got fired for some stupid reason because our bosses were assholes.
And that sounds awesome! Using the quote, that is. A random one my sis and I use is whenever one of us says "that's disgusting" about something, we make sure to add "... chocolate cake for BREAKFAST?"
Another thing I liked about the show was how everyone had varying degrees of intelligence. Take Brittany for example-that girl wasn't a dumb blonde. In fact her character was just like Lorelei from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. I loved her moments with Daria as Brittany had her fully worked out.
And mte about Brittany; I loved her scene with Daria in "Through A Lens Darkly". That might've been the first time we got to see that side of Brittany, IIRC.