Cillian Murphy on ShortList + Talks Dunkirk, Peaky Blinders

I just got back from seeing Dunkirk! This movie was terrific but so extremely stressful. At times I was digging my nails into my seat.



All of the cast was great too. I was surprised that Harry can actually act, well! Cillian, Tom, Rylance all super good too. I definitely like this film better than a lot of war films I've seen.



Glad you liked it!

I didn't expect that Harry kid to have that much screen time tbh He wasn;t bad Reply

Honestly, any half-way decent young actor could've played Harry's role as well as Harry did. He wasn't that special. Reply

I felt that the music score did a fantastic job of playing up the tension. I was literally getting up to go to the bathroom partway through the movie and I could feel my heart racing just from hearing the music as I was walking down the hall Reply

it was too suspenseful! i loved it. Reply

yessssss my beautiful eerie husband <3 Reply

The only good thing about this magnificent show eventually ending will be Cillian growing his hair out Reply

Bless this comment. Reply

saw Dunkirk this morning and LOVED it. i was on the edge of my seat the whole time. Reply

cheekbone king! i've been such a fan of his since batman begins, i think it would truly kill me if he ever turned out to be a bad dude Reply

i feel like good cheekbones/jawlines were a requirement for the dunkirk cast because they all had such great facial structure lol. Reply

A lot of the current crop of white posh British actors do have that strong cheekbones/jawline thing going on. Reply

Jesus he is beautiful !! Reply

I love him! Reply

The haircut is ugly but his face is exquisite on PB. The cinematography on that show is amazing anyway but he looks especially amazing on it. Reply

mmmm daddy Scarecrow Reply

I saw Dunkirk this morning and thought it was fantastic!

A little short but it was really well done. Reply

god he's so fucking beautiful. glad he and tom hardy will be back at it again in season 4 of PB. Reply

i want them to doubleteam me!! i know im not supposed to like hardy cuz he beats people up but i dont love myself!! Reply

Do me on horse back Reply

He's so beautiful, I can't. Reply

lawwwwwd he's so ugly hot Reply

Cillian pulls off ugly-hot so much better than Butawhiteboy Cantbekhan will ever. Reply

That's because ugly-hot requires hotness. Reply

I can't at all these people calling him ugly hot. Dude is hot hot. Reply

"already broken"



this scene!!!! s1 was pure gold Reply

i cant @ ppl hating this haircut, it literally changed my life Reply

I saw Dunkirk on Friday in 70mm. It was technically excellent and well made I just....didn't really feel anything afterword. I was just like "Oh okay".



It's not a movie to showcase acting so I'd rather not see any acting nominations for it at all. Reply

I saw it in IMAX and felt the same way - it's a movie designed to sweep the Academy's technical awards categories but I wasn't super drawn into the action when Rylance, Cillian, and their civilian boat weren't on screen. Reply

I feel like that's the thing - This isn't your typical popcorn flick. Once I realized that, I felt a lot more appreciation for the artistry of the whole thing Reply

