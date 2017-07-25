Cillian Murphy on ShortList + Talks Dunkirk, Peaky Blinders


  • Discusses his character in Dunkirk and how the film is ultimately about a defeat and a retreat. “It’s the antithesis of standard warfare.” he explains.

  • Says he gets a thrill exploring how people react under pressure, as in shining a light into the unexplored cavities of the human psyche.

  • Meanwhile Peaky Blinders series 4 has wrapped filming.

  • No news on release date yet.

  • He still hates the short haircut lmao. "It's crazy that people like it, it's not grown on me in four years now. I normally keep my hair long."



Peaky Blinders series four will air later this year on BBC Two, while Dunkirk is out in cinemas.

Source + Tweet
