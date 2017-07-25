Cillian Murphy on ShortList + Talks Dunkirk, Peaky Blinders
Talking haircuts and Dunkirk with Cillian Murphy in a hall of mirrors https://t.co/pHKT86uul6 pic.twitter.com/Z5JXELervG— ShortList (@ShortList) 19 July 2017
- Discusses his character in Dunkirk and how the film is ultimately about a defeat and a retreat. “It’s the antithesis of standard warfare.” he explains.
- Says he gets a thrill exploring how people react under pressure, as in shining a light into the unexplored cavities of the human psyche.
- Meanwhile Peaky Blinders series 4 has wrapped filming.
- No news on release date yet.
- He still hates the short haircut lmao. "It's crazy that people like it, it's not grown on me in four years now. I normally keep my hair long."
Peaky Blinders series four will air later this year on BBC Two, while Dunkirk is out in cinemas.
Source + Tweet
All of the cast was great too. I was surprised that Harry can actually act, well! Cillian, Tom, Rylance all super good too. I definitely like this film better than a lot of war films I've seen.
I didn't expect that Harry kid to have that much screen time tbh He wasn;t bad
A little short but it was really well done.
this scene!!!! s1 was pure gold
It's not a movie to showcase acting so I'd rather not see any acting nominations for it at all.