Ryan Murphy teases Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's characters on AHS: Cult
Ryan Murphy posted the above illustration on his Instagram depicting Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's characters captioned 'Ally and Kai in CULT...a love story for the ages'.
Murphy had previously stated that this season will be Peters' biggest yet.
Source
Lmao that first Hotel episode truly was a fuck up. I've never quit a season so fast.
it wasn't their best season but it wasn't their worst either. far from it.
