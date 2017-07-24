Ryan Murphy teases Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's characters on AHS: Cult

Love story? Nahhh I'm good. Reply

They look like Matthew Gray Gubler. Reply

lmao they do Reply

Lmao both of them too Reply

'they' rjegioh5m3kl4tweasd Reply

LMAOOO Reply

Cackling Reply

lmfao Reply

omg the accuracy Reply

I really thought this was his art, before I read the title. Reply

keep it Reply

Let's see how many episodes before this becomes unwatchable. Can it beat Hotel's record of 0.5? Reply

Lmao that first Hotel episode truly was a fuck up. I've never quit a season so fast. Reply

Hotel was great, TBQH.



Reply

Hotel was enjoyable after the first episode. Reply

this.



it wasn't their best season but it wasn't their worst either. far from it. Reply

I stopped watching after the 1st episode when it first aired. Came back to it after a year and it wasn't as bad as I thought it was gonna be. Reply

Hotel was way better than Roanoke imo. Reply

lmao Reply

is the last season on netflix yet? Reply

ty lana Reply

It'll arrive on Netflix shortly before the new season starts, at least that's how it's worked for the past few. Reply

isn't it usually added after they release the season on bluray/dvd? Reply

"Tim Burton's American Horror Story".





They had zero chemistry in the little of Roanoke they were in together, so I'm not optimistic about this Reply

I find Evan Peters really attractive and I feel like I'm letting ONTD down by admitting it Reply

But they found him attractive in Hotel? Reply

Did they? I felt like he was a "....her?" around these parts lol Reply

i do too lol oop Reply

He's really cute for someone who does his body weight in coke Reply

I think he's very attractive, but likely only when he is acting and not irl. Reply

He has his good days. I feel the same. Reply

You're not alone, there's a few of us here who can share the shame with you.



Edited at 2017-07-24 10:10 pm (UTC)

are you? im sure ontd has openly liked worse. Reply

I do too, dw Reply

the homicidal baby from season 1 had better be involved. Reply

If you mean the Infantata the actor who played him died in 2015. Reply

the baby that evan's character had with violet's mom Reply

Yes! I'd forgotten about him but I hope the revisit that character sooner rather than later. Reply

it'll be cute and phresh for a few episodes and then it'll become a boring all over the place mess Reply

I haven't watched since Coven but something about this one keeps pulling me in. Reply

Is this one about the presidential campaign/election? Reply

Apparently that's a part of it, but this season is about cults. Reply

Can't wait. Hope he shows his ass! Reply

This tells us absolutely nothing but k Reply

For being such a slut for "what the fans want~~~", you'd think Ryan Murphy would stop pairing these two together. They have no chemistry. No one liked their coupling before and uh lol it didn't have to do with the characters they were playing tbh. Never am I more reminded of the fact that Sarah Paulson is a lesbian than when I'm watching her try to be into rubbing her tongue all over this greasy coke bag. Reply

Sarah Paulson is not a lesbian. She's dated guys before. But IA re: the lack of chemistry. Reply

when were they paired up before? Reply

Freakshow Reply

