I thought she was younger. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she was older Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what an odd photo. why you gotta be on the counter, selena? Reply

Thread

Link

Did someone buy her voice lessons for her bday Reply

Thread

Link

Lol damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also turned 25 a couple of weeks ago and I hope that's still youthful, lol.



I mean, obviously I know that I'm still relatively young, but I did feel a slight pang at aging out of the 18-24 checky box on surveys :P

Reply

Thread

Link

lol me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel ya hahaha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha yeah. I just turned 25 a month ago, and it's kinda getting to me I'm closer to 30 now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im 25 and i still feel 19, but i am getting some crows feet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I notice that my 11s are starting to come in really faintly - they're only visible if I've been drinking or didn't get enough sleep but it's still super upsetting lol. I also have a couple of greys, I just pluck them even though I know I'm not supposed to :(



Most of the time I don't feel that much older than my 20-year-old self, but then I'll go to a concert or something and be around actual 20-year-olds and feel way older than them :P Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At 25 I'm starting to notice I'm getting some slight nasolabial folds like my mom has, it was a rude awakening to stop dicking around with anti-aging skincare lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

story of my life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel ya, I turned 25 a few months ago and it reminded me that I was officially in my mid twenties now lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

welcome to your mid20s, enjoy the cheaper insurance and ability to rent a car from every agency Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just turned 24! 7/21 was my birthday. Was the best birthday I've had. I still very, very young, but I do feel slightly older. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why do you people always say "relatively"?



You act like you're 40 or something. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i had a whole crisis when i turned 25 about my age and freaking out that i was old, which i see now was SO dumb. i'm only 28 now but wish i could've known that at 25 you're soooo young still, enjoy it and make the most of it. it sucks when you're just like a year away from 30. technically you're just in the middle of your 20s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You don't really feel it tile you're 35.



enjoy :)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tell me about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont like them together at all. Um...the cake looks good and she looks her age Reply

Thread

Link

I miss being 25. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm old af on here (37) but I can genuinely say that my thirties have been better than my twenties. I'm much more self assured and that has led to a happier existence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm 32 and same, so far. In a way it feels a little less steady because I had a ~plan~ for so long and now I'm at a bit of a life crossroads with so much stuff I avoided thinking about for so long (e.g., kids, aging parents), but overall it's so much better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm 38 and I enjoyed my 30's as well. Not too worried about my 40's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shoot, i don't remember being 25 lol and I'm 28. Looking into a walkers cane and start yelling at clouds rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss the metabolism i had at 25 but i am the happiest i've ever been at 28 tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't. My 20's were fucking awful. :P



I didnt' get to have a normal 20's. I had a shitty awful boyfriend who brainwashed me into being a Republican, and I had to deal with my toxic ass narcissistic mom giving me shit for breathing, and her call me a good for nothing peice of shit that can't find a job...



I also hated myself, I wasn't very attractive. NOPE I don't miss being 25. I would rather set the people I knew back then on fire.



but she forgot all the times I wasn't working so I can take my sister to her fucking doctor appointments and my grandma to her fucking doctor appointments, but sure I never did anything for that bitch.





Notes: My mom and I are ok now, but it took me MOVING THE FUCK AWAY and her knowing I will drop her and sell her soul to satan for a corn chip if she ever abuses me again.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I'm only 25 but every day I feel my youth slowly slipping away. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark icon (which is flawless btw) accurately represents how I view myself through this aging process. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel this way constantly and I'm only 22 (nearly 23, fuck). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're 30's are basically you're 20's with more money.





but FUCK am I scared of turning 40.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm younger than her so ofc I feel youthful, it'd be a shame not to. Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor is never at Selena's events (and vice versa) LOLL Reply

Thread

Link

speaking of their respective events....



Taylor's parties are always filled with models and famous people, and she makes a point to take as many posed photos as possible with them. Like I bet she plans each photo well in advance. Everything about her is so contrived.



Selena just has (mostly) non-famous people taking random, normal photos. She's messy but at least she seems real.



idk just an observation.



Edited at 2017-07-24 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel Selena is still contrived, just not to the same extent. She definitely gives me vibes of someone that poses in the mirror for hours to get her angles down pat before an event where she may be photographed and I feel her social media feeds are very heavily edited. But she does make a lot of coin doing this, so it makes sense to treat it like a business. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their friendship is also really weird to me. other than being taylor's date to the grammys and being at her big 25th birthday i don't think they hang out that much lmao (at least publicly but that's all they share) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was watching another Cinderella story with my sister yday and shes barely changed facially



Also the body double in the movie was glaringly obvious Reply

Thread

Link

that movie is so bad lol bless



i can't believe it was almost a decade ago omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww I liked that movie, lol... I thought it was better than the one with Duff. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are you youthful, ONTD?



I turn 27 in November but I feel like a grandma. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm 31 and I'm still youthful*~ but when I talk to dudes my age they're like "oh I don't drink or go out or go out, etc" 🙁 it's so frustrating trying to find someone that's still fun and likes to do fun things.



Like I'm not a party animal, I only drink like a couple times a month but I feel like people my age have already given up on actually living lol Reply

Thread

Link

Most of my friends are like 23-28 and even the young ones are already over partying I'm just like wtf I'M NOT READY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind people who don't want to party but so many people just want to like, sit and watch tv all weekend lol. I get not wanting to go out during the week but you don't even want to go to lunch or some event on a saturday? So boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you ever think it's because it's cheaper?



we're the poorest generation. unless you're hanging out with millionaires (I don't know your life!) then there's a strong possibility that money is involved. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is basically my group of friends. We do enjoy pigging out on takeout while we watch movies at home, I guess. It would be nice to go out, and we do occasionally... but yeah I'd love to go to restaurants as much as I did from 19-22. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank god i still know 50 year olds that like to party so know i'll never have to actually grow up #blessed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna party with you! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's like permanently 22 to me so this is weird Reply

Thread

Link

I turn 41 this week. The saddest part is that I basically black out if I have more than 3 drinks unless I'm drinking reaaallly slow and pounding water. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I don't black out but I get super hung over (including vomiting) if I have more than 3 (and sometimes even just 3) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she still hanging out with the druggies? abel claims to be trying to get clean, dunno if it's actually successful Reply

Thread

Link

she hangs out with her church friends and those hanger-ons. so i think so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which makes for a really healthy combo for her state of mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link