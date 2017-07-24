Selena Gomez turns 25 + seen out with The Weeknd
Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo
My people
Are you youthful, ONTD?
Same.
Ha!
I mean, obviously I know that I'm still relatively young, but I did feel a slight pang at aging out of the 18-24 checky box on surveys :P
Most of the time I don't feel that much older than my 20-year-old self, but then I'll go to a concert or something and be around actual 20-year-olds and feel way older than them :P
You act like you're 40 or something.
enjoy :)
I'm 38 and I enjoyed my 30's as well. Not too worried about my 40's.
I didnt' get to have a normal 20's. I had a shitty awful boyfriend who brainwashed me into being a Republican, and I had to deal with my toxic ass narcissistic mom giving me shit for breathing, and her call me a good for nothing peice of shit that can't find a job...
I also hated myself, I wasn't very attractive. NOPE I don't miss being 25. I would rather set the people I knew back then on fire.
but she forgot all the times I wasn't working so I can take my sister to her fucking doctor appointments and my grandma to her fucking doctor appointments, but sure I never did anything for that bitch.
Notes: My mom and I are ok now, but it took me MOVING THE FUCK AWAY and her knowing I will drop her and sell her soul to satan for a corn chip if she ever abuses me again.
but FUCK am I scared of turning 40.
I'm younger than her so ofc I feel youthful, it'd be a shame not to.
Taylor's parties are always filled with models and famous people, and she makes a point to take as many posed photos as possible with them. Like I bet she plans each photo well in advance. Everything about her is so contrived.
Selena just has (mostly) non-famous people taking random, normal photos. She's messy but at least she seems real.
idk just an observation.
Also the body double in the movie was glaringly obvious
i can't believe it was almost a decade ago omg
I turn 27 in November but I feel like a grandma.
Like I'm not a party animal, I only drink like a couple times a month but I feel like people my age have already given up on actually living lol
we're the poorest generation. unless you're hanging out with millionaires (I don't know your life!) then there's a strong possibility that money is involved.