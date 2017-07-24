Artwork by Michael Jackson's pet chimp auctioned off for charity
"Bubbles" is one of several apes painting a brighter future after spending their early years as forced performers. https://t.co/NPW6n6e8S8— Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) July 23, 2017
· Artwork by Michael Jackson's former pet chimp has been auctioned to benefit the Center for Great Apes in Florida, where Bubbles has been living since the late 1990's. The center cares for apes who have been abandoned after years as research subjects, pets & performers. The work was priced between $375 and $2000. Artwork by Popi, the orangutan who starred alongside Tony Danza in Going Ape, was also sold.
· Proceeds will go toward housing & care of the apes, who are encouraged to paint in an effort to keep them mentally stimulated
source
How much do people pay for your art, ONTD?
..no one's paying for it.
Also knowing that a chimp has made more money off their art than you is soulcrushing tbh
it's fixed now
also:
"We actually challenged one another in the deliberation room," said Juror No. 1, a 62-year-old man from Santa Maria, later identified as Raymond Hultman. "We challenged the issues, and we came to the decision that pointed to reasonable doubt."
Later, in an interview on "Larry King Live," Hultman said he believes Jackson "probably has molested boys."
"I can't believe that this man could sleep in the same bedroom for 365 straight days and not do something more than just watch television and eat popcorn," he said. "I mean that doesn't make sense to me, but that doesn't make him guilty of the charges that were presented in this case and that's where we had to make our decision."
As they deliberated, jurors kept coming back to the "closetful of evidence" supplied by prosecutors during the 14-week trial, but "it was just not enough," said Juror No. 10, a 45-year-old woman from Solvang, not far from Jackson's Neverland Ranch.
"We expected probably better evidence, something that was a little more convincing. And it just wasn't there," she said.
you know what's also pretty damning that nobody ever talks about is that all the boys looked alike - racially ambiguous, dark hair, dark eyes. Even one guy who defended him, Brett Barnes, fits that type. Only one person, James Safechuck, doesn't fit... he looked like Macaulay Culkin 👀
