senait

Artwork by Michael Jackson's pet chimp auctioned off for charity




· Artwork by Michael Jackson's former pet chimp has been auctioned to benefit the Center for Great Apes in Florida, where Bubbles has been living since the late 1990's. The center cares for apes who have been abandoned after years as research subjects, pets & performers. The work was priced between $375 and $2000. Artwork by Popi, the orangutan who starred alongside Tony Danza in Going Ape, was also sold.
· Proceeds will go toward housing & care of the apes, who are encouraged to paint in an effort to keep them mentally stimulated

source

