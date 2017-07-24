Artwork by Michael Jackson's pet chimp auctioned off for charity

I am my art









..no one's paying for it. Reply

Man, everyone famous moves to Florida.





Also knowing that a chimp has made more money off their art than you is soulcrushing tbh Reply

bless this talented charitable little chimp :') Reply

I'm stoned. I thought the chimp's name was Artwork and was not about it. Reply

i'm unfortunately not but yet i still thought it said that the chimp is being auctioned Reply

lmao that's bc I fucked up the title



it's fixed now Reply

Exotic pets make me sad. Glad he's in a sanctuary. If it's the one I'm thinking of, it's really nice and huuuuuge. Reply

I don't think I've heard of this place 'til today but I'm glad he's in a sanctuary, too. Reply

I'm surprised he's still around, period. How old is he now, like, thirty? That's an old ass chimp. Reply

Damn, he WOULD be on up there by now. O.o I think I've heard that chimps can live pretty long lives, though, so maybe it's not that weird? Reply

Nothing! It's 2018. Download it all for free. Reply

owning chimps is fucked up and it's just another thing that makes mj a terrible person Reply

I watermark others peoples work and slap it on deviantart, I have a good eye. Reply

No one pays for my art. People don't even look at my art. Reply

come the fuck through bubbles! lemme pay for the sis ha artpop Reply

this comment is iconic Reply

Im forever scared of chimps after that lady's face was ripped off. i cannot ever unthink that. Also i have a hard time with people stanning a known pedophile even if he is dead and was charitable :/ Reply

have u ever visited LSA's Michael Jackson forum? It's a mind warp, lmao. I mean, all of LSA is a mind warp, but that forum is next level. They write essays on how all Michael's victims were lying and it usually contains the words "no evidence" or "declared innocent" or "why didn't Michael molest every single child he came into contact with"... Oprah really wasted her breath trying to teach people about sex crimes, lol Reply

its just sad tbh, i mean the jurors in the 2005 case mentioned they believed something WAS going on but they couldnt prove it



also:

"We actually challenged one another in the deliberation room," said Juror No. 1, a 62-year-old man from Santa Maria, later identified as Raymond Hultman. "We challenged the issues, and we came to the decision that pointed to reasonable doubt."



Later, in an interview on "Larry King Live," Hultman said he believes Jackson "probably has molested boys."



"I can't believe that this man could sleep in the same bedroom for 365 straight days and not do something more than just watch television and eat popcorn," he said. "I mean that doesn't make sense to me, but that doesn't make him guilty of the charges that were presented in this case and that's where we had to make our decision."



As they deliberated, jurors kept coming back to the "closetful of evidence" supplied by prosecutors during the 14-week trial, but "it was just not enough," said Juror No. 10, a 45-year-old woman from Solvang, not far from Jackson's Neverland Ranch.



"We expected probably better evidence, something that was a little more convincing. And it just wasn't there," she said. Reply

this is super frustrating & not at all surprising, I feel like a lot of sex offenders get off on technicalities



you know what's also pretty damning that nobody ever talks about is that all the boys looked alike - racially ambiguous, dark hair, dark eyes. Even one guy who defended him, Brett Barnes, fits that type. Only one person, James Safechuck, doesn't fit... he looked like Macaulay Culkin 👀 Reply

its all just really sad :/ Reply

I just hope MJ didn't consider this chimp as an underage boy D: Reply

I'm glad that sweet bb escaped and is in a better, safer environment. <3 Reply

Omg same. <3 Reply

chimpanzees are scary as fuck. they're super strong and aggressive and people should just leave em ALONE.



I've always been told to charge more for my art but tbh some of the people I've done art for have tighter budgets than others, so I always try to be reasonable and understanding of that. I also let them pay when they can and/or in increments, whatever works best for them since I've kinda got "regulars" who are trustworthy and haven't let me down yet. :) Reply

glad this bb is well taken care of and seemingly @ peace with caretakers who actually respect him/his species. Reply

