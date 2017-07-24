The Sudeikis-Wilde family adopts a new dog
source 2
Ladies and gentlemen, meet the heartbreaker formerly known as Maxamillion, now christened by his new human brother as Elvis Sudeikis-Wilde. 3 years young and 10 lbs of pure goodness. He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far, and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be. Thanks to @barcshelter we found the missing member of our brood. This is our second adopted furry son and we cannot recommend it enough. There are so many animals looking for homes. This little guy was next on the kill list at a shelter in Texas not too long ago! 😫
Please consider saving a dog today. ❤ #adoptdontshop #Elvishasenteredthebuilding
I love small fluffy dogs idc
My bb Archie's been with me for a year now.
My apartment isn't finished yet anyway, so I probably should wait a few months.
But to be on topic, good of them to continue sharing and living by 'adopt don't shop'.
it's so fucked up that anyone with money can just go in there, buy a dog, and the cycle continues. it pisses me off beyond belief. they don't give a fuck who's buynig the dog as long as they get their fucking money
I also don't like people who go to shelters for a puppy.
It's sad shelters have to charge less to entice people to adopt older dogs & cats(meaning 3+years).
I'm weirdly against re-naming pets lol, unless it's a truly tragic one like when people name their cats Sarah or some shit
but yeah, renaming seems confusing for the animal
Edited at 2017-07-24 11:10 pm (UTC)
He is now Rufus.
better than fluffy mcwhiskers or something
Same.
That one dog who was rescued (after 3-4 days) from a home that was destroyed by a tornado & his/her owner was killed was renamed because they said the dog would associate that name with it's previous owner & get depressed or something. :-(
That's the other instance that I would support renaming.
Edited at 2017-07-24 10:37 pm (UTC)
She's literally the best, I still can't believe she was in a shelter as an owner release.
I don't really mind people re-naming their pets. I have so many little nicknames and things for them that they respond to anything if said in the right way, or in the presence of food.
She's Sadie now because I was super into the Beatles.
my neighbours are getting a new puppy. they want to introduce us when they get her. i'm so excited, lol.
Oh my god he's precious.
Edited at 2017-07-24 09:10 pm (UTC)
I love rescue pets