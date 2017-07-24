The Sudeikis-Wilde family adopts a new dog

Omg cute



I love small fluffy dogs idc



My bb Archie's been with me for a year now.

Adopt me instead. I'm cuter and I'll help out around the house.

I told sil and brother that I might get a cat sooner than planned and they told me to wait because they need me to watch their two cats in November.



My apartment isn't finished yet anyway, so I probably should wait a few months.







But to be on topic, good of them to continue sharing and living by 'adopt don't shop'. Reply

What a couple of cuties!!! <3

Adoption seems pretty common in the US whereas here in Brazil buying pets still happens way too much. I always side eye people who do it - like, I get that all animals need love but it's fucking ridiculous that people legit pay 2k to get a dog when so many dogs are starving in shelters waiting for a home. Reply

My ex co worker literally dropped over 3k for some teacup purse dog bc she didnt want one that was "too big" and she was so pressed when everyone @ work was like "wtf???" Reply

I seriously cannot even compreehend paying that much for a pet, I swear. Like get one for free and use that 3k to pamper the shit out of them, it's much better. Reply

I have no respect for people who buy animals TBH. My parents bought a bulldog when I was a kid and they'd never do it again. We loved him to death but it's just wrong and he has so many issues. Now they adopt cats lol Reply

im in nyc and i passed this literal puppy shop on the way home the other day. it had every purebred puppy you could think of in fucking 2x2 crates with windows and they were all scratching to get out and barking. it made me so fucking sad. i held a yorkie and the lady told me it was 2500. the cheapest dog in the store was a papillon for 2k. it was fucking disgusting and just thinking about it infuriates me



it's so fucked up that anyone with money can just go in there, buy a dog, and the cycle continues. it pisses me off beyond belief. they don't give a fuck who's buynig the dog as long as they get their fucking money Reply

I hate those people sfm.



I also don't like people who go to shelters for a puppy.



It's sad shelters have to charge less to entice people to adopt older dogs & cats(meaning 3+years). Reply

I FB shame my friends who post about purchasing dogs rather than adopting. Prob a total bitch move but idc Reply

That second picture though 😍

they should have kept his old name. "Elvis" really? He's adorable

Maximilian is a much more fitting name IMO



I'm weirdly against re-naming pets lol, unless it's a truly tragic one like when people name their cats Sarah or some shit Reply

I like human names for cats when it's something funny like Larry but Sarah is a beyond boring name for a cat.



but yeah, renaming seems confusing for the animal Reply

IA completely. I met a cat named Kevin and it was brilliant, but I knew a girl from college who named her cat... Kasey?? No. Reply

Comment was meant for someone else, I hate mobile



Edited at 2017-07-24 11:10 pm (UTC)

I adopted my dog a year ago. The shelter had him named Oreo, but I don't think that was his original name. He's just a pitnull with a tuxedo coat so I think they were trying to soften him up. Give him a cutesy name and he'll have a better chance at getting adopted.

He is now Rufus.

lol yea I feel like it's fine if they're still young but I'd feel bad renaming an older dog. Reply

Mine were called Giadora & Oslo but they're babies so they wont even know lmao. They're not even 2 months old yet Reply

Eh I think it depends. I have a friend who adopted a former fighting dog and renamed her "chowder" (he found her at a chowder festival lmao) and it helped her adjust to an actual loving life Reply

My cat's shelter name was Smarty because he took to the box early, but I feel like that was PR and in no way a good cat name. Reply

We renamed one of our cats Suki because she was previously called Sugar. My mum used to say 'sugar!' as a mild expletive so she didn't want the cat to be named that. Reply

the cat rescue where I adopted my cat from gave her a terrible name when they pulled her from the shelter. it didn't suit her at all. I visited her a bunch of times and tried out names and the one I gave her suits her so well. Reply

omg I love it when pets have human names. Reply

i don't really mind it but i think "Maxamillion" was a perfect name for this little dog lol Reply

The shelter I got my (foster?) dog from named the animals because they usually come in as strays and I renamed her when I got her because she'd only had it for a couple days (plus we already had a Cookie in the family). It could be something like that and it won't be that big of an issue for the pup. Reply

Depends really. If he was called that for the last three years then yeah, but it's entirely possible his name wasn't known, or he didn't have one, and that's what the shelter gave him. In that case no biggie changing it now. Reply

Same. We kept our adopted dog's name because that had already been his name for at least six months. Reply

lmao wtf is wrong with Sarah



better than fluffy mcwhiskers or something Reply

I'm weirdly against re-naming pets lol, unless it's a truly tragic one like when people name their cats Sarah or some shit

Same.



That one dog who was rescued (after 3-4 days) from a home that was destroyed by a tornado & his/her owner was killed was renamed because they said the dog would associate that name with it's previous owner & get depressed or something. :-(

That's the other instance that I would support renaming.



Edited at 2017-07-24 10:37 pm (UTC)

Our cat's name at the shelter was Tiffany. My husband and I fell in love with her, but both agreed that we refused to call her Tiffany. She has a really Egyptian face so we renamed her Nephthys (her full name on her pet insurance and vet forms is Nephthys Goddess of Death because my husband thinks its funny), but we call her Nephy like 90% of the time because it sounds like Tiffany and we didn't want to mess with her too much.



She's literally the best, I still can't believe she was in a shelter as an owner release.

My dog's shelter name was Holly Berry, and we have no idea what it was before that because she was a stray. I renamed her Dolly, after Dolly Parton, lol. It fits her bubbly personality a lot better, and as a bonus it doesn't remind me of Christmas. Reply

One of my cats was named Chelsea when we adopted her. We hated the name and spent weeks trying to come up with something better, in the meantime we just called her "the baby" or "the baby cat" and occasionally "crazy baby". We never came up with anything better, so she's just been Baby Cat for the past 15 years.



I don't really mind people re-naming their pets. I have so many little nicknames and things for them that they respond to anything if said in the right way, or in the presence of food. Reply

My cat's shelter name was Fluffy, I hate stupid names like that, so I changed it to Meryl. It fits her soo much better. She responds to it, but she's still a kitten so there was no trouble with that happening

Reply

yeah same. My dog had been a stray and they gave her a new name at the shelter, so at that point she'd already had two names and I wasn't going to confuse her further. Although her name is Dixie and I sometimes feel like a confederate apologist for it. :\ Reply

I adopted my cat when she was 2 (11 years ago now, she's an old lady) and her name was "Precious Girl". Horrible.



She's Sadie now because I was super into the Beatles. Reply

aw, he's so cute!



my neighbours are getting a new puppy. they want to introduce us when they get her. i'm so excited, lol. Reply

Oh my god he's precious. Reply

These bbs have been terrorizing me for over a week now but I could not be happier







Edited at 2017-07-24 09:10 pm (UTC)

Your kittens? Omg you must be in heaven. They are ridiculously adorable. Reply

Yes! I love them so much *sobs* Reply

Awwww are you fostering or keeping them? Reply

oh my god. can i squeeze and snuggle them?!?! they are adorable. Reply

ugh there are two kittens available for adoption at the pet store I go to (the person who runs the pets store is apart of a kitten rescue network and keeps them in the store to get them used to lots of people and to make sure they aren't in a shelter). I want them so bad but I'm allergic :( Reply

Stop I'm crying!!! You're amazing and congrats on your new babies!!!! Reply

I still think you made a good call adopting both!! (we really are terrible enablers, but truthful ones!) they are stinkin PRECIOUS. Reply

my sis had this condo once and her cat refused to ever lay in that hammock Reply

OMG they're so precious!! ♥ ♥ Reply

i got the same resting spot for my adopted kitty baby!! Reply

Oh, they're so precious!

Reply

That's a lovely message, good for them. Not only for giving this little guy a great home, but also for encouraging others to do the same. They sound like amazing pet owners ❤️ Reply

SO CUTE! Reply

Omg he's adorable



I love rescue pets Reply

