Michael Phelps didn't race a shark, and people are mad.
Discovery Channel's Shark Week has been advertising that
King Butterface Michael Phelps would be "racing a great white shark."
Well, much to
those who didn't have a brain everyone's surprise, Michael did not, in fact, race a great white shark. They super-imposed a CGI shark into the water next to him, using data gathered from sharks over the previous months, and had him "race" that.
As one would expect, people on twitter had feelings.
here is a link to people who were very disappointed.
spoiler: The shark won, lol
Fixed that for you
I had to literally pull up like 10 videos and articles to convince her that it was CGI. Even though she could clearly see the shark "zap" onto the screen in the beginning of the race, she was CONVINCED it was in a cage, and they let it out. Yeah.
...not adopted...
He was so upset with Discovery Channel when he found out it really wasn't real. Like wrote a strong worded letter to them about integrity and everything!
-_-
damn burned at the end.
it's still a cool simulation.
Ugh people
This is just like the shitty eaten alive episode they did.
I admit it's foolish thinking.