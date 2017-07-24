Michael Phelps didn't race a shark, and people are mad.

Discovery Channel's Shark Week has been advertising that King Butterface Michael Phelps would be "racing a great white shark."
Well, much to those who didn't have a brain everyone's surprise, Michael did not, in fact, race a great white shark. They super-imposed a CGI shark into the water next to him, using data gathered from sharks over the previous months, and had him "race" that.
As one would expect, people on twitter had feelings.
Check out the video below, and here is a link to people who were very disappointed.
Video:


