Michael Phelps didn't race a shark, and people are mad.

They were advertising this like crazy on the Playstation Vue channels. I knew it would be some type of bullshit, so I didn't bother tuning in.



spoiler: The shark won, lol Reply

No shit the shark won, a Great White can swim 35 miles an hour, Phelps can just swim at just seven miles an hour. Why this was treated as some great contest, which the retail chain I work for made a HUGE fucking deal about, I will never know. Reply

Right?! Hahaha. I'll never understand. I actually hadn't heard about it until it aired, and I was like "...did anyone think that would be real? Do they think an olympic gold medalist is going to jump into the water and swim next to a shark chasing food? Really?" Reply

25 mph & 6 mph



Fixed that for you



Pft so you're saying I can drive faster than a shark 😎 Reply

Once I saw it wasn't really like how they advertised it I went back to watching Party of Five on Netflix. Reply

What season are you on? I just got to season 3. Charlie is literally awful, which I definitely did not notice as a child. Reply

I just started S2. I've actually never seen it before so everything is new to me. I feel like I'm inching closer to finding Bailey sf annoying. Reply

Funny story; my Mom came home from visiting my Grandma and she was like, "DID YOU SEE MICHAEL PHELPS SWIM WITH THAT SHARK?! THEY TRAINED A SHARK TO FOLLOW A SEAL AND HE SWAM RIGHT NEXT TO IT!"

I had to literally pull up like 10 videos and articles to convince her that it was CGI. Even though she could clearly see the shark "zap" onto the screen in the beginning of the race, she was CONVINCED it was in a cage, and they let it out. Yeah.

...not adopted... Reply

Its funny how older people love him. My mom was like "yass shark race!" and my first thought was theres no way theyre gonna have his ass near a shark Reply

Why you gotta rain on her parade though Reply

Did she vote for Trump? 😶 Reply

omgg Reply

Discovery once did a faux documentary about dragons being real at one time and "scientists" finding one preserved in ice. My Dad was convinced it was completely real for the longest time.



He was so upset with Discovery Channel when he found out it really wasn't real. Like wrote a strong worded letter to them about integrity and everything!

lmao my mum is super stupid about stuff like that too, but probably worse. She thought the penguins in Happy Feet were real. She seriously asked me "how did they train them to dance like that?"....



hahahhaha



damn burned at the end.



it's still a cool simulation. Reply

what the fuck. this is all kinds of bad. stay retired michael. Reply

Y'all are stupid smh Reply

Whoever thought one of the most famous athletes in the world is going to be racing a gargantuan shark deserves to be fooled by this type of transparent advertising. Reply

I wish michael phelps wasn't so ugly Reply

His face is offensive. Reply

Sharks are so fascinating (and terrifying). Reply

I got a good laugh out of people thinking this was legit. Reply

Wait, people thought he would race a shark and that the shark would do it? Like '' Hey sharky what u up to Tuesday night, wanna race a human and then chill w raggae shark?'' totally plausible

Ugh people Reply

They should have got Left Shark Reply

He's too cool for this! :D Reply

They could have built a glass tunnel and pulled a seal IRL. Discovery is stupid.



This is just like the shitty eaten alive episode they did. Reply

That's what I thought was going to happen tbh :/ I didn't tune in but part of me is surprised it wasn't a real shark.



I admit it's foolish thinking. Reply

Same here. Reply

