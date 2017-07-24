What books are celebrities reading lately?
#SexAndRage by the legendary #EveBabitz as our #July @belletrist book pick. Babitz’s heroine, Jacaranda, speaks volumes to the messiness and mistakes that mark adolescence. I can’t wait for you guys to read her story, and to hopefully enjoy the rest of the Eve Babitz collection once you finish this one. Read it on the beach, read it in your house, read it on the subway, read it wherever books are read…which is, of course, everywhere. Head over to @belletrist for more... 💛
We Gon' Be Alright | Freedom is a Constant Struggle | No is Not Enough | The Mother of All Questionsellenpage: Grateful to have access to such extraordinary minds and their work. 🙌❤️ #jeffchang #angeladavis #naomiklein #rebeccasolnit
Timber!— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) July 24, 2017
This new epic from #AnnieProulx is imperative and most elucidating. #HatsOff pic.twitter.com/aQ8xuLeosQ
I just finished the Southern Reach trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer. I'm not sure how I feel about it. In some ways it's like a super vague X-File or Fringe case but in others...I just don't know.
I started reading Dividing Eden and it sounded like a standard YA prince and princess book, but I'm four or five chapters in now and it's actually quite a bit more complex than I expected. With some strong world building and characterizations. I really quite like this trend of siblings having alternating chapters in books.
Some days I want to take ~bookstagram~ shots but I'm really more of a landscape photographer than anything else and they just look shoddy.
I don't know if I'll finish it
Been wanting to read something all summer long. Any recs? Not a fan of true crime stuff. Also, something that's written well. Lol. I'm mostly getting back into reading to improve my writing.
The Golem and the Jinni
Do Not Say We Have Nothing
Engelsfors
Thank you!
- Tell the Wolves I'm Home by Carol Rifka Brunt
- Once Upon a River by Bonnie Jo Campbell
- The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
- The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
- anything by Jane Austen
I've just started reading the last one and its interesting enough, although Lord Henry and Dorian are a creepy couple even though I don't think it's supposed to be.
like water for chocolate by laura esquivel
crazy rich asians series by kevin kwan
It's definitely my book of the year.
alice walker - the colour purple
louise erdrich - the round house
anuradha roy - sleeping on jupiter
jhumpa lahiri - the lowland
nawal el saadawi - woman at point zero
edwidge danticat - the farming of bones
tracey lindberg - birdie
nisi shawl - everfair
fae myenne ng - bone
assia djebar - fantasia
madeleine thien - do not say we have nothing
celeste ng - everything i never told you
zadie smith - on beauty
chinelo okparanta - under the udala trees
toni morrison - beloved
laila lalami - the moor's account
asali solomon - disgruntled
octavia butler - kindred
nk jemisin - the killing moon
cathie dunsford - cowrie
mary anne mohanraj - bodies in motion
nalo hopkinson - falling in love with hominids
hiromi goti - the chorus of mushrooms
achy obejas - memory mambo
shani mootoo - cereus blooms at night
jamaica kincaid - lucy
ruth ozeki - a tale for the time being
shay youngblood - soul kiss
tahmina anam - a golden age
adichie - americanah
jacqueline woodson - another brooklyn
randa jarrar - a map of home
rokeya sakhawaat hossain - sultana's dream
I had no idea this was a thing. fuck these men.
I just read 'Last Winter We Parted' by Fuminori Nakamura and 'The Sisters Chase' by Sarah Healy. They were both good, 'The Sisters Chase' would be good for anyone who liked 'The Virgin Suicides' or 'Dare Me', I think.
Also I read 'The Beguiled' and Sofia Coppola went three cities out of her way to avoid putting a PoC in that movie, it is so important to the plot.
I agree about Sofia. I love her, but guuuurl!
BUT I'm glad I am giving her another shot, because her new book is SO great. I'm taking my time reading it because I don't want it to end. I'm hooked on each character and I'm loving the sense of dread that shit is about to hit the fan but she's taking her time getting the reader there.
Another person angry about 'Everything I Never Told you'? Was it the ending? I was so bothered by how unfair it all seemed, for lack of a better word. Not that the conclusion to the 'mystery' was unsatisfactory, just...I was frustrated it ended that way for her. Maybe that was the point, but it has been a long time since a novel made me feel so outraged on a character's behalf.
But give her next book a chance, should be coming out in September I believe. I am really enjoying it.