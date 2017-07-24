THOR 3 PEGASUS

What books are celebrities reading lately?

wellhayley: I Love Dick by Chris Kraus. 'Widely considered to be the most important feminist novel of the past two decades' according to its blurb. Certainly enjoying reading this in public. #knowledgeispower

[What are you reading ONTD?]
ellenpage: Grateful to have access to such extraordinary minds and their work. 🙌❤️ #jeffchang #angeladavis #naomiklein #rebeccasolnit


emmaroberts: As a young girl growing up in Los Angeles, I spent a lot of time & energy trying to figure out who I was. I think this is true for young women growing up in most places — and it is for this reason that we chose #SexAndRage by the legendary #EveBabitz as our #July @belletrist book pick. Babitz’s heroine, Jacaranda, speaks volumes to the messiness and mistakes that mark adolescence. I can’t wait for you guys to read her story, and to hopefully enjoy the rest of the Eve Babitz collection once you finish this one. Read it on the beach, read it in your house, read it on the subway, read it wherever books are read…which is, of course, everywhere. Head over to @belletrist for more... 💛


oprah: The book that’s MOST exciting me right now is Imbolo Mbue’s book Behold The Dreamers. Loved it so much it’s my newest Book Club selection.


kimberlywilliamspaisley: I'm loving revisiting my favorite classics from when I was a child now with my two growing boys. My mother read me Tuck Everlasting out loud and I remember being completely transported into Winnie's world with the magical Tucks and the sinister Man in the Yellow Suit. The book led to great conversation, then and now, about the curious blessing of mortality, and the meaning of imprisonment in its various forms. I highly recommend this thoughtful quick read! #summerreading #kwpbookclub


jennyslate: Hey @zoe.kazan. Look what I recovered. One of our bibles and books that sparked our holy connection here on earth. 💥






Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Tagged: , , , ,