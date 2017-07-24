What books are celebrities reading lately?

I've been needing a good summer book but instead I just re-started Harry Potter oop, I'm on book 2 now. Reply

i re-read the whole series this month as well but it's a great time! both book 1 turned 20 years and book 7 turned 10 this month. Reply

I always re-listen to the audiobooks when I need something to fall asleep to. I'm again on the final book Reply

Harry Potter was such an obsession for me growing up. I adored those books. I've always wanted to re-read them. Reply

Last book I read was American Kingpin. It was wild! Reply

I started reading I Love Dick and thought it was boring, then I gave the amazon series a shot and HATED it. All around let down tbh. Reply

I was watching THR roundtables the other night and Kathryn Hahn made me want to check it out a bit - I really like her. What made you hate it so much? Reply

Furiously Happy. It's great. Reply

this book made me laugh out loud and cry within the same page. such a good read! Reply

Same! Very similar to David Sedaris imo. Reply

I started listening to it on Audible a while ago, I really really wanted to like it, but I found it super repetitive and grating. Maybe it was the narration? Reply

Omg I tried it with this book and could not get into it. I just found it so boring. Reply

Aw yeah, Jenny. Tamora Pierce is awesome.



I just finished the Southern Reach trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer. I'm not sure how I feel about it. In some ways it's like a super vague X-File or Fringe case but in others...I just don't know.



I started reading Dividing Eden and it sounded like a standard YA prince and princess book, but I'm four or five chapters in now and it's actually quite a bit more complex than I expected. With some strong world building and characterizations. I really quite like this trend of siblings having alternating chapters in books.



Some days I want to take ~bookstagram~ shots but I'm really more of a landscape photographer than anything else and they just look shoddy. Reply

Does the final book of Van Der Meer's give some kind of closure or ..? Reply

Hard to say. There's definitely a lot expanded on; there are more perspectives like the lighthouse keeper and the director, which are both in the past. As well as Ghost Bird and Control in the present. So there were some answers but I'm still unsure whether I'm satisfied with them or not because it was still fairly open-ended. Reply

You gotta put that book in a field of flowers or balancing on the edge of a cliff. Reply

I'm reading Laline Paull's The Bees and it's weird, sometimes creepy, sometimes sad. All from a bee in a bee hive that doesn't fit in its born-into-slot. I dig the style, it feels like a fairy tale with a guillotine hanging over it. Reply

I liked that book a lot. I agree, it has a great end of times vibe. Reply

I'm really curious if it will keep up, I'm half way in now and don't know where it's going to take me. Reply

Ooh that book sounds mad interesting. Shelved on my to read! Reply

I've been reading IT since like 3 months ago, but it gives me nightmares lmao

I don't know if I'll finish it Reply

The Witches of New York Reply

Been wanting to read something all summer long. Any recs? Not a fan of true crime stuff. Also, something that's written well. Lol. I'm mostly getting back into reading to improve my writing. Reply

Juliet Takes a Breath

The Golem and the Jinni

Do Not Say We Have Nothing

Engelsfors Reply

I loved The Golem and the Jinni Reply

YAS REC THAT ENGELSFORS! Reply

Thank you! Reply

Try The Vintner's Luck by Elizabeth Knox! Okay the premise is insane (an angel and a dude agree to meet up once a year, romance eventually ensues) but it's a total rush. Plus u learn loads about making wine. Reply

For books that are written well, I'd go with:



- Tell the Wolves I'm Home by Carol Rifka Brunt

- Once Upon a River by Bonnie Jo Campbell

- The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

- The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

- anything by Jane Austen Reply

Indigo is having a sale, 3 classics for $10. I bought Heart of Darkness, Turn of the Screw, and The Pictute of Dorian Gray



I've just started reading the last one and its interesting enough, although Lord Henry and Dorian are a creepy couple even though I don't think it's supposed to be. Reply

Ohhhh shit, thanks for letting me know! I've been meaning to buy Dorian Gray for a while now! Reply

Do you have a link to the sale? I've been trying to find it, but no luck. =/ Reply

I actually tried to find it online the other day but it doesn't show :/ It might only be in stores or smth. Reply

still reading meditations by marcus aurelius... Reply

how is it? Reply

i got it in paperback translated by Maxwell Stanforth, so good so far Reply

this is weird but i found reading that aloud to myself was the best way to take it in. So for a whole weekend I was basically performing it in my living room while my roommate locked herself in her room Reply

I'm reading Beartown by Fredrik Backman. The first 100 pages have been a CHORE but I'm finally starting to get into it. It has great reviews so I kinda feel obligated to love it lol Reply

I really need recs for more books with WoC. Reply

'More than this' by Patrick Ness is really, really good. One of the three protagonists is a plus size black girl who is not at all written stereotypically. Reply

Did I rec you Juliet Takes a Breath? Go also for The Marriage of Opposites, The Book of Unknown Americans and Empress Dowager Cixi: The Concubine that launched Modern China (non-fiction). Reply

americanah by chimamanda ngozi adichie

like water for chocolate by laura esquivel

crazy rich asians series by kevin kwan Reply

Oh I actually read Crazy Rich Asians this year! It was fun was what got me back into reading. Reply

i started reading The Merciless by Danielle Vega and the main character is latina! Reply

if you like YA romance, when dimple met rishi



Edited at 2017-07-24 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

The Mothers by Brit Bennett.



It's definitely my book of the year. Reply

eden robinson - monkey beach

alice walker - the colour purple

louise erdrich - the round house

anuradha roy - sleeping on jupiter

jhumpa lahiri - the lowland

nawal el saadawi - woman at point zero

edwidge danticat - the farming of bones

tracey lindberg - birdie

nisi shawl - everfair

fae myenne ng - bone

assia djebar - fantasia

madeleine thien - do not say we have nothing

celeste ng - everything i never told you

zadie smith - on beauty

chinelo okparanta - under the udala trees

toni morrison - beloved

laila lalami - the moor's account

asali solomon - disgruntled

octavia butler - kindred

nk jemisin - the killing moon

cathie dunsford - cowrie

mary anne mohanraj - bodies in motion

nalo hopkinson - falling in love with hominids

hiromi goti - the chorus of mushrooms

achy obejas - memory mambo

shani mootoo - cereus blooms at night

jamaica kincaid - lucy

ruth ozeki - a tale for the time being

shay youngblood - soul kiss

tahmina anam - a golden age

adichie - americanah

jacqueline woodson - another brooklyn

randa jarrar - a map of home

rokeya sakhawaat hossain - sultana's dream

Dogeaters by Jessica Hagerdorn. Gangster of Love is good too. Reply

Still powering through "Marlena". I want to read "Final Girls" or "How to Murder Your Life" next.



Also, I wish I didn't have to work or I'd try the Booktube-a-thon. It seems like fun. Reply

I paid for it too. This fucking sucks. Reply

Ugh fuck this guy. Thanks for posting, I was gonna get this Reply

Oh, the author is a guy? That's a turn off Reply

yiiiiiiiiiikes



I had no idea this was a thing. fuck these men. Reply

Final Girls sucked Reply

"How to Murder Your Life" is hilarious, imo. I'm a self destructive POS though, so I related. Reply

Echoing the "don't read Final Girls" comments, I read it and it was awful. Reply

I just did a book post about JT Leroy. We'll see, I guess.



I just read 'Last Winter We Parted' by Fuminori Nakamura and 'The Sisters Chase' by Sarah Healy. They were both good, 'The Sisters Chase' would be good for anyone who liked 'The Virgin Suicides' or 'Dare Me', I think.



Also I read 'The Beguiled' and Sofia Coppola went three cities out of her way to avoid putting a PoC in that movie, it is so important to the plot. Reply

ugh fuck sofia coppola. i want to support her and i love her stupid aesthetic and have undeniably enjoyed all her other movies but as a WoC i just cannot tolerate this shit and i refuse to pay for this. Reply

I know JT - er, Laura Albert is a hot mess of a person, but last year, I did manage to whizz through The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things which was fairly better, in my opinion, than Sarah (which is shorter but after the first act that is mildly intriguing, I'm finding that it's a chore to get through; to be honest, it's still sitting on my shelf unfinished). Harold's End, on the other hand is super hard to find so I can't comment on that. It's unfortunate that she resorted to lying (I know her background was tough, but still) because beyond that, her writing in general isn't terrible. Her narratives are triggering, but yeah. Also, as a gender fluid person, I do find her representation of Jeremiah as gender non-binary person (I believe?) a bit questionable, though; you can tell a cis woman is writing as them, like the only reason they periodically present themselves as a girl by a certain point in their life is because of their mother. (Whew, sorry for the rant!)



I agree about Sofia. I love her, but guuuurl! Reply

I'm still reading Heir of Fire from the Throne of Glass series. It's pretty good. There are some big flaws in the writing but I like the characters. Reply

i follow a ton of bookstagram accounts and the whole bookstagram community is crazy over those books and the other sarah j maas series. i'm unfortunately not interested in either series so i feel somewhat left out lol. Reply

I'd love some bookstagram recs :) Reply

I feel the exact same way! Reply

I'm reading Little Fires Everywhere by Celest Ng. At first, I was hesitant on reading another book by her. Everything I Never Told you wasn't a book I enjoyed reading, honestly made me quite angry.

BUT I'm glad I am giving her another shot, because her new book is SO great. I'm taking my time reading it because I don't want it to end. I'm hooked on each character and I'm loving the sense of dread that shit is about to hit the fan but she's taking her time getting the reader there. Reply

!!!



Another person angry about 'Everything I Never Told you'? Was it the ending? I was so bothered by how unfair it all seemed, for lack of a better word. Not that the conclusion to the 'mystery' was unsatisfactory, just...I was frustrated it ended that way for her. Maybe that was the point, but it has been a long time since a novel made me feel so outraged on a character's behalf. Reply

It really just made me feel very frustrated, a few times I thought of putting it down - but then I had to see how it would all end. I have kind of erased it from my mind since lol



But give her next book a chance, should be coming out in September I believe. I am really enjoying it. Reply

