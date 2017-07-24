Usher Accuser Now Says She Has Herpes, Ups Lawsuit to $40 Million

I didn't realize Herpes was so expensive... Reply

Whatever.



GET MONEY, BITCH!!!



Drag that crispity, crunchity, peanut buttery dick!!

Its not. I'm sure he could add her to his herpes plan, or something. I wouldn't even put it past this woman to have purposely got infected by someone else, so to up her lawsuit money. This whole thing feels opportunistic. In fact, the ONLY genuine, honest element of this entire situation is the herpes...

I really don't think women are out here hunting down celebrities to purposely get infected with lifelong diseases just for a lawsuit. This is a wild ass statment you actually typed, wow.

That's the conclusion you reached? LOLLLLL

trololo

there are women hunting to get pregnant from celebrities......





why not STD/I's?



she had sex with him unprotected. why would you risk ANYTHING doing that? even if using birth control.



THIS IS NOT JUST ON HIM!



Reply

It isn't at all. Loads of people have it and don't even know, tbh.

Wow herpes is esspensive

is this the same woman who saw the green goop coming out of his dick? i mean, usher is a douchebag but unless he took the condom out when you weren't looking, you chose to do something stupid too, sis.

This is a different woman who only found out bc of the media coverage.

Do you think they would have fucked without a condom if he told them he had herpes though?

More than one type of cheese is coming from getting herpes from Usher apparently.

i hate this

LMAO

Between the "you dont have to inform partners about stds" and the "if it's consensual it's your fault if you infected" crowds, I'm really tired of some of y'all.



Lying about your std status to sexual partners is fucked up. The end.



Edited at 2017-07-24 07:39 pm (UTC) Reply

ia

thank you for this.

Yep

And people still don't seem to understand that you can get herpies with a condom.

this is baffling to me, its one of many STD's you can get regardless of a condom....genital warts and syphilis is on the list too

Honestly these last couple posts make me want to never have sex.

ia - i always disclose, but a lot of comments on here are really making me feel awful about myself and my HSV status.

Yup

I agree, Usher's the true scumbag for LYING to these women.

so is shaming people for having STDs. it's hard to expect people to be honest if you're going to punish them for being truthful.



i have friends with minimal partners who've contacted something due to bad luck. i've been a dumbass idiot in the past who's been very, very fortunate. i just wish we didn't have this stigma that STDs = the person is dirty. fuck that. Reply

MTE

those comments literally had me shook(us) and i don't often say that. like even if you use condoms, they can fail so how the fuck can anyone think you shouldn't disclose it to your partners????

yeah - I think the difference is that he knew he had something and didn't disclose he had it.



yeah - I think the difference is that he knew he had something and didn't disclose he had it.

Normally I'd agree and say 'people are responsible for their own sex lives/decisions' aka 'it takes 2 to tango' if stis are spread when the person infected wasn't aware he/she was infected. Shit happens. But the difference is he knew he was infected and could have done the right thing and protected her health by disclosing that to her. Instead he chose to be a f$$$$$ creep. I don't have any sympathy for him.

MTE

seriously...these posts are fucking exhausting with the same ppl saying the same ignorant shit

I'm kind of torn. On one hand I really do feel that the responsibility lies with both parties, and that if you have consensual sex with someone, you open the door for risk.



On the other hand, I was once informed after the fact by a partner that he had the virus and it really affected me (not knowing before the fact). That said, Lord knows how many people I'd been exposed to. Most people are concerned with HIV and don't get tested for something unless there's symptoms. A lot of clinics won't test unless you have symptoms (in the U.S. at least).



I do feel on the whole that if someone has something that won't go away and they know it, giving partners the ability to make a full choice is not just responsible, but the decent, ethical thing to do. I don't care who anyone is. Reply

Agreed. These posts are a trip for me. Some of the opinions expressed are baffling to me.

mte and the counter arguments about std shaming are equally baffling to me



like it's not shaming to expect someone to be upfront with you about a potentially contagious illness Reply

YEP

This, so much.

20 million in punitive damages, DAMN!

GET MONEY, BITCH!!

I mean, he should have to take responsibility for his actions and endangering her health by paying for her medical bills and compensating for whatever trauma or interruption of life this caused her but $40 million is a bitch of a stretch.

This victim shaming.



This victim shaming.

Mutha fuckas need to know!

Sis, c'mon, my comment doesn't even come remotely close to that and we both know it.

OMFG I meant BIT but it ended up being BITCH and no I'm abso-fucking-lutely horrified. I'm going to go cry in a corner right now.

omfg this is just sad. Sad that the woman has to live with that for the rest of her life out of just having sex :/

ugh I know :(



ugh I know :(

Honestly I used to think poorly of people with STIs, or had a flippant attitude about it... but then you realize that having mutually consensual sex isn't the only way people can contact STIs. Sometimes you just don't know because your partner isn't truthful or you get one from unwanted sexual contact. It's heartbreaking.

Seriously i used to think the way u do, now i just think of it like cancer or any other medical health issue/disease

or you get it because of circumstances around your birth.



our society has to do a better job. Reply

And she has to detail this one incident for any and every new partner she may have in the future.

herpes is impossible to avoid if you are having non-monogamous sex. Not even barrier protection guards against it. So... you can't sue someone for a risk you were willing to take.

She didnt know he had herpes...that's the point. He lied to her.

how do you know? herpes lies dormant in a lot of people but still sheds and causes reactions in others.

the accountability lies more on him. he knew what he had and instead of keeping it in his pants he decided to not tell his partners and sleep with them anyway.

so u have herpes?

i can be prevented if the person you're fucking knows they have it and discloses it beforehand.

You sound so dumb.

I used to love Usher so much, but fuck him. I hope these suits destroy him.

if i could sue people for emotional damages id own a 13 billion dollar estate

26 billion after we marry, though!

yaas who needs royalty when we can BUY the royal fam!

You know what, nah. There's no point in sticking around for this post.

Right? Some of these fucking people.

Same

stop shaming ppl who don't disclose to sexual partners when they have stds

How can she prove she got herpes from Usher? Is there a specific way to prove it's from a certain person?

idts but maybe through discovery they can find out if they slept together in the same time frame of him sleeping with the first woman. she could also go under oath and say he was the only person she slept with for x amount of time but the tough part is that herpes can be dormant for years so who really knows.

I thought this one slept with Usher earlier this year. The other woman was back in 2009.

I'm pretty sure that viruses have different DNA strains that can be tested?

The usual way, if he has had a medical exam that diagnosed him with herpes, anyone he sleeps with after that, he'd be legally responsible for if they never had an STD exam with the same results before that time and they verified that they now have that STD.



So TECHNICALLY one could have self diagnosed herpes and sleep with someone that they knew had it and already knew their results and then claim they got it from that person and file a lawsuit.



But that means youd have to buy the needed medicine. Through the black market since you'd need a prescription. Reply

This is a civil case, she doesn't have to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt or anything and the info from the first case and when he was diagnosed was made public she can line up her diagnosis time frame with his i guess



all she needs is some documentation or even him admitting that they had sex post his diagnosis and she has basis for the case right there



This is a civil case, she doesn't have to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt or anything

