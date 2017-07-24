Usher Accuser Now Says She Has Herpes, Ups Lawsuit to $40 Million
following up this post
The woman suing Usher now says an STD test confirmed she's contracted the virus.
She now wants at least $20 million for emotional harm and medical bills, plus another $20 million in punitive damages.
source
GET MONEY, BITCH!!!
Drag that crispity, crunchity, peanut buttery dick!!
why not STD/I's?
she had sex with him unprotected. why would you risk ANYTHING doing that? even if using birth control.
THIS IS NOT JUST ON HIM!
Lying about your std status to sexual partners is fucked up. The end.
i have friends with minimal partners who've contacted something due to bad luck. i've been a dumbass idiot in the past who's been very, very fortunate. i just wish we didn't have this stigma that STDs = the person is dirty. fuck that.
Normally I'd agree and say 'people are responsible for their own sex lives/decisions' aka 'it takes 2 to tango' if stis are spread when the person infected wasn't aware he/she was infected. Shit happens. But the difference is he knew he was infected and could have done the right thing and protected her health by disclosing that to her. Instead he chose to be a f$$$$$ creep. I don't have any sympathy for him.
On the other hand, I was once informed after the fact by a partner that he had the virus and it really affected me (not knowing before the fact). That said, Lord knows how many people I'd been exposed to. Most people are concerned with HIV and don't get tested for something unless there's symptoms. A lot of clinics won't test unless you have symptoms (in the U.S. at least).
I do feel on the whole that if someone has something that won't go away and they know it, giving partners the ability to make a full choice is not just responsible, but the decent, ethical thing to do. I don't care who anyone is.
like it's not shaming to expect someone to be upfront with you about a potentially contagious illness
Mutha fuckas need to know!
Honestly I used to think poorly of people with STIs, or had a flippant attitude about it... but then you realize that having mutually consensual sex isn't the only way people can contact STIs. Sometimes you just don't know because your partner isn't truthful or you get one from unwanted sexual contact. It's heartbreaking.
our society has to do a better job.
So TECHNICALLY one could have self diagnosed herpes and sleep with someone that they knew had it and already knew their results and then claim they got it from that person and file a lawsuit.
But that means youd have to buy the needed medicine. Through the black market since you'd need a prescription.
all she needs is some documentation or even him admitting that they had sex post his diagnosis and she has basis for the case right there
she's not getting 40 million but he might settle for 5 to make the story go away, the only way i can see him not doing that is if there are so many women he exposed it would be better to wait for a class action suit or something