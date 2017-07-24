Justin Bieber Cancels Purpose World Tour
Days before he was about to begin the stadium leg of his tour in Arlington Texas, Justin Bieber has decided to cancel the remainder of his tour because he's "over it". This appears to be a last minute decision considering that Vic Mensa, Migos, and Kehlani were announced as the openers for this leg only a week ago.
Justin Bieber Cancels Purpose World Tour https://t.co/DvTGQTYigh— TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2017
Bieber was recently seen at 7/11.
Thirsty Justin Bieber goes shirtless to grab a Slurpee during late night 7-11 run in LAhttps://t.co/xF09GWJ005— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 24, 2017
SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
Who didn't see this coming? I'm surprised the tour made it this far in the first place.
It also looks like a still frame from an episode of COPS, and he looks like someone who just robbed a liquor store and was caught on their closed circuit security system. Total trash.
Photoshop can only get you so far.