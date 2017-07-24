Justin Bieber Cancels Purpose World Tour

And nothing of value was lost. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I could not do my job because I'm "over it". :( Reply

Thread

Link

you can Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let me clarify by amending that statement with "and also be financially comfortable". Bieber will continue to make money no matter what. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol not if you have bills to pay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fame ain't forever, kid, and your bills aren't gonna pay themselves! Reply

Thread

Link

Nor are his shitty dad's bills... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

may this begin a slide into bankruptsy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zayn collabo coming along nicely I see. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuckboy Anthem pt. I Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fingers crossed 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, his impacT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will die laughing if this becomes fact. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his tattoos are hideous Reply

Thread

Link

hasn't it been reported that's he's been "over it" for years now? they probably only make him do anything by holding contractual obligations and money over his head. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, he's seemed over it from the very first show and he's been on tour forever. it was a terrible idea to even add this leg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My niece was super stoked to see him :\ Reply

Thread

Link

Your niece needs better taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's like 5 though. She's old enough to have tragic taste! It's part of growing up! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Serves her right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD literally called this when he announced it on Ellen Reply

Thread

Link

But he was so excited about it on Ellen!!! Reply

Thread

Link

This motherfucker dont give a shit about nobody.



Reply

Thread

Link

Rude as f but i get it. Lip singing can be hard Reply

Thread

Link

Just ask Valentina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, how can one be expected to work without red m&ms or champagne?! BARBARIC CONDITIONS IMO!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who didn't see this coming? I'm surprised the tour made it this far in the first place. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks gross in that picture. Reply

Thread

Link

he looks gross in every picture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know he sat on the curb & smoked a cigarette he bummed from some random guy, while squinting into the sun as he talks about "Yeah, man *takes a drag*, I know someone who hooks me up with 40's." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The close up of him coming out of that convenience store is the first pic I've seen of him where he looks like an adult. He's always had such a baby face but hard living is finally catching up to him. I never noticed what close-set eyes he has--he looks like he could be George Bush's illegitimate grandson.



It also looks like a still frame from an episode of COPS, and he looks like someone who just robbed a liquor store and was caught on their closed circuit security system. Total trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link