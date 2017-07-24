Justin Bieber Cancels Purpose World Tour

Days before he was about to begin the stadium leg of his tour in Arlington Texas, Justin Bieber has decided to cancel the remainder of his tour because he's "over it". This appears to be a last minute decision considering that Vic Mensa, Migos, and Kehlani were announced as the openers for this leg only a week ago.

Bieber was recently seen at 7/11.




SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
Tagged: , ,