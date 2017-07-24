Are Demi Lovato and Neymar Jr. an item?
- Demi and Neymar exchanged messages through social media, with Neymar sharing an instagram video complimenting Demi's new song, to which Demi replied thanking him (and sharing the video). They both follow each other now
- Demi went to Neymar's game wearing a Barcelona jersey, and popped up on a friend's insta story celebrating Neymar's goals
- A brazilian Demi website has pictures and videos of them together backstage after the game
- Demi has been single since May when she ended her relationship with brazilian MMA fighter Guilherme Bomba, and Neymar has been single since June when he and his on again, off again gf Bruna Marquezine broke up
He's just trying to smash and/or up his profile in the USA and keep his name in the news along with this PSG move nonsense.
