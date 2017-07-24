Marvel looking to up its villain game, trying to make Thanos into the new Darth Vader

Lol I love Russos but good luck with that. Maybe try not having a shitty villain before you try matching one of the most iconic villains of all time. I mean really. Reply

Yeah, these films have had not one good villain.



The Red Skull was awesome. Reply

Daredevil's Kingpin tho. Reply

Alexander Pierce was the best MCU villain imo, and even he has no chance to ever be iconic Reply

sure, joe Reply

I don't want leggings with Thanos' face though so already Darth wins. Reply

right? i've recently purchased some awesome vader earings and i've gladly forked over 12 euros for them.

i wouldn't wear that chewed-up bubblegum looking motherfucker thanos anywhere on my body if marvel paid me for it Reply

I've been waiting for a Marvel/Avengers post so I can say: Cap isn't blond enough! :( I'm into the bearded look, but he doesn't look enough like Steve with the brown hair and beard Reply

Ever since someone on ONTD pointed out that he kind of looks like Ben Affleck with a beard, I haven't been able to unsee it. Reply

That was me, sorry :( Reply

i was definitely excited to see captain america with a beard, but now that the excitement is gone, i totally get you. it feels wrong without the blonde hair. Reply

same happened with thor. they seem to recognize only the extremes - it's either bleached or completely untouched natural brown hair. ugh :( Reply

ikr, like i've seen every MCU movie multiple times, and I still don't know or care who the fuck this big purple wanker is or what his agenda happens to be! Reply

I wish they had laid the groundwork for WHY he wants the stones and why he wants to destroy shit way earlier, like phase 2. He's menancing looking, yeah, but what's his motive? IW is gonna be so jam packed with characters that effectively laying out his agenda is going to get lost in the noise and will most likely lose its gravity, unless they do it REALLY well. Reply

A whiny petulant child murderer turned fascist dictator? I guess, if that's what you want to go with. We know Thanos is big on the abusing his 'children' so that's at least something Vader and him have in common. Reply

Villains have always been MCU's major weak spot, so I don't see this ever happening Reply

all the good villains belong to fox 😂 Reply

Exactly. I thought Keaton's character in Homecoming was a nice step up, but lol at the idea if they think they are anywhere close to providing Vader quality. Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] That scene in the car was so tense. Oh man Keaton was great 'cause even though I knew Peter was gonna be okay 'cause, duh, I was still terrified for him. Reply

i really liked the vulture. he wasn't this evil, world-conquering megalomaniac. he was just some guy who was screwed over by stark and found a way to make money for his family. idk, his motives were so much more clearer and in some ways understandable. still wrong, ofc. Reply

I'm not the biggest fan, but I've seen all the movies (some twice), but I honestly can't tell you who most of the villains were.

According to Wikipedia, Thanos has been seen in several of the films, I could just barely remember him in GoG.



Keaton was fine for a one-off villain and at least had a backstory. Reply

i have high hopes for hella. please don #t dissapoint me, cate. Reply

basically Reply

Thanos looks so ridiculous lol Reply

LMAO too late for that. They've completely shat the bed with their Thanos roll-out.

His Avengers post-credit scene was great but every cameo after that has made him look progressively lamer. Even Loki is more menacing.



Whatever. I don't watch Marvel movies for the villains anyway.



Edited at 2017-07-24 07:24 pm (UTC)

ia the Thanos in the comics would eat movie Thanos for breakfast Reply

I wanted to turn Thanos into Darth Vader for a new generation



thanos looks stupid as hell though. then again darth vader looks like a literal dickhead so idk. maybe they'll make it work. Reply

He's fucking purple, Marvel... let it go. Reply

Seriously. He's the CGI'd Grape Ape. There's nothing scary about that. Reply

He's basically just glorified product placement for Grape Soda lmao Reply

mte.. cgi'd villains really don't scare me Reply

