Marvel looking to up its villain game, trying to make Thanos into the new Darth Vader
#AvengersInfinityWar Director Wants To Turn Thanos Into The Next Darth Vader https://t.co/Bx1E0iuZTQ pic.twitter.com/Vx9ZhjbUwa— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) July 24, 2017
According to Infinity War director Joe Russo: “The stakes are incredibly high. I wanted to turn Thanos into Darth Vader for a new generation. He’s an incredibly intense character. Sociopathic. He takes no prisoners. I think the audience needs to be prepared when they go see these movies.”
I'm a fan of Marvel and the Russos, but good luck with that.
i wouldn't wear that chewed-up bubblegum looking motherfucker thanos anywhere on my body if marvel paid me for it
According to Wikipedia, Thanos has been seen in several of the films, I could just barely remember him in GoG.
Keaton was fine for a one-off villain and at least had a backstory.
His Avengers post-credit scene was great but every cameo after that has made him look progressively lamer. Even Loki is more menacing.
Whatever. I don't watch Marvel movies for the villains anyway.
Edited at 2017-07-24 07:24 pm (UTC)
Same