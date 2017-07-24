Marvel looking to up its villain game, trying to make Thanos into the new Darth Vader



According to Infinity War director Joe Russo: “The stakes are incredibly high. I wanted to turn Thanos into Darth Vader for a new generation. He’s an incredibly intense character. Sociopathic. He takes no prisoners. I think the audience needs to be prepared when they go see these movies.”

source

I'm a fan of Marvel and the Russos, but good luck with that.

