Erm ..no clue OP, I only remember event outfits. Which woman walks around with good fitted suits, jeans, shirts? I mean, I'd love Lupita Nyong'o's, but I'm too pale for 70% of it.



I would like emma stone's closet... a lot of rag & bone Reply

omg that outfit was horrible :( i really couldn't decide which was worst of all: the bronze origami blouse, the carpet track pants, or those awful victoria beckham shoes that i hate seeing on everyone recently.



brb gonna go watch insecure s2 premiere to cleanse my soul. love issa! Reply

I want Carrie Bradshaw wardrobe and chers

And Rihanna's too and jlo Reply

Ooh JLo's would be good Reply

I would like to steal Mitch Grassi's clothes. His personal style is perfect, he's being really slept on as a fashion icon, that OUT photoshoot was stunning Reply

I love watching this show with Twitter. I died when the Lawrence actor tweeted a Lemonade pic. Tho, the Twitter fuckbois who have claimed Lawrence are sketch.



Also, Lawrence was foul in the premiere. I wasn't 100% down on him like some or defended him like some, but that ending... I felt so sorry for Issa. Hopefully, she moves on now. Reply

during the after show special she claimed that her character smiles at the end because she knows she has a part of him back now, even though the situation was fucked up, so i don't think she's over him. Reply

Oh Issa girl, (character not actress, lol).



She's going to need therapy not Molly this season. Reply

Tasha deserves better Reply

i feel issa about rihanna's closet. i saw a similar comme des garcons dress to the one she wore to the met ball last week and died a little inside.. Reply

She was pretty before but now she's goddess levels of HOT <3



I'd want Taylor Swift's closet minus her hideous purses bc i'm that basic. Reply

taylor's shoe choices tho Reply

she's so cute, but i haven't seen an ep of insecure yet. i gotta start watching. Reply

i've always wanted keira knightley's



issa looks gooood Reply

Solange's closet and Beyonce's wig museum Reply

david bowie's or solange's closet.









or the pope's. Reply

Tine Tempah or big Sean. Reply

Fan bing bing and rihanna's



Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whitley's Reply

Tracee Ellis Ross...although my boobs won't allow it. Reply

My waist neither Reply

love her. i watched insecure before game of thrones last night bc it's better. Reply

SOLANGE Reply

