‘Modern Family’ Young Adult Cast Members Ink New Deals With Pay Bumps




Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez — now all adults — have been locked in for two more years with new contracts that include salary increases.
The young actors scored significant pay increases that takes them over $100,000 an episode.
The actors playing the parents are getting $500,000 per episode.

source

ONTD, did you get a raise recently ?
Tagged: ,