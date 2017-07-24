‘Modern Family’ Young Adult Cast Members Ink New Deals With Pay Bumps

Good now Ariel Winter can afford a stylist! Reply

Lol Reply

shes just going to hire kylies in an attempt to complete her swf transformation Reply

they deserve it. Reply

I wish I was making 100,000 a year...let alone an episode.



We had our annual review last week so I'm expecting a raise in the coming weeks.



I need to get these certifications so they can bump up my wage. I've been so lazy, and I rather enjoy my year of traveling without that stress. Reply

i want a year of traveling ! where do i sign up? Reply

Flights are super cheap right I will. I'm taking advantage of all of them because I have to settle down for my Masters next year. Reply

omggg your travel photos on insta have been so amazing. it looks like you've been having the time of your life. good for you bb! Reply

I actually did get a raise recently! A whole $1.60! Totes amazing, y'all. Reply

100k compared to 500k?? They should at least get 250 Reply

when the actual fuck is this show going to end Reply

after the 10th season. The 2 years renewal was already complicated because of money issue Reply

Mte Reply

Famous actors' salaries are fucking ridiculous. Reply

so, ummm, did Sarah really fucked the guy with two dicks? Reply

her nudes did leak, but the two dick guy pics weren't her Reply

Someone has two dicks?? Reply

Wth what did i miss Reply

WAT Reply

wait, that dude from reddit/tumblr/twitter? Reply

and here i am being chased by debts i did not incur in in the first place :(



helpmeimpoor.gif Reply

Sameee my (scumbag) employers from 2014 fucked up my taxes and now the cra are saying I owe all my refund from that year, I've never been more pissed off in my life. It's ironic because 2014 was the last year I truly worked my ass off so for them to say I owe back money that I earned fair and square makes me want to find my old boss and give him a piece of my mind Reply

I asked for a raise, hopefully I'll get it. Nothing like this tho, I WISH. Reply

the kids deserve more than 20% of what the adults make Reply

Sarah was over 18 when the show started, I would be surprised if she wasn't making more than the other kids who were all minors at the start Reply

At the start, she tried to negociate her salary away from the younger cast, but it failed



Edited at 2017-07-24 06:58 pm (UTC) Reply

did I watch an episode of this show where they briefly mentioned that the adopted daughter had a crush on her uncle(?) manny(?)????? was that an actual storyline on this show? Reply

idk what they were doing with manny man. first he was crushing on ariel's character and his lil brother's nanny. Reply

He's so poorly written, probably the third worst character after cam and mitch. Reply

manny (step son of the grandfather) was in love with haley (his stepfather's granddaughter) for multiple seasons and would hit on her. he was a kid and she was a teen so it was played as a joke Reply

that's low compared to the parents ... Reply

ariel gets posted about enough around here but what are the other young adults like? i'm assuming not too problematic since i don't hear about them. make that paper! hope they're being responsible with it though.



my boss offered me a pay raise but only if i sign on for another two years here at my current job. he won't even tell me what the increase is until i agree to recommit. such bullshit. Reply

he won't even tell me what the increase is until i agree to recommit



I'd be wary of that. Do you like your job? Reply

oh i'm super wary of it. i used to! Reply

Sarah's nude got leaked recently ... that's the only scandal for her

Thats ridiculous. Don't agree to that under any circumstances Reply

Don't do it and get out of there at the earliest possibility. Reply

Sarah has health issues that get covered here sometimes too. Kidney issues, iirc. Nolan is apparently in Mensa and graduated high school when he was 13. The only time I remember seeing any news about Rico was when his Dad died earlier this year. He seems to be incredibly low-key. Reply

Never sign anything without knowing the terms first! Reply

