‘Modern Family’ Young Adult Cast Members Ink New Deals With Pay Bumps
#ModernFamily young adult cast members ink new deals with pay bumps https://t.co/GBiBfMre6J— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) 24 juillet 2017
Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez — now all adults — have been locked in for two more years with new contracts that include salary increases.
The young actors scored significant pay increases that takes them over $100,000 an episode.
The actors playing the parents are getting $500,000 per episode.
source
ONTD, did you get a raise recently ?
We had our annual review last week so I'm expecting a raise in the coming weeks.
I need to get these certifications so they can bump up my wage. I've been so lazy, and I rather enjoy my year of traveling without that stress.
I actually did get a raise recently! A whole $1.60! Totes amazing, y'all.
helpmeimpoor.gif
Edited at 2017-07-24 06:58 pm (UTC)
my boss offered me a pay raise but only if i sign on for another two years here at my current job. he won't even tell me what the increase is until i agree to recommit. such bullshit.
I'd be wary of that. Do you like your job?