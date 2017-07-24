Inside Justice League's extensive reshoots





I love the look of those shoes, but she looks graceful af compared to how I'd be crawling along in them lol. Reply

well.. at least they are trying to make it good? what a mess. didnt work for suicide squad, lets hope this is better. Reply

If they are bringing Ezra's character back to Fantastic Beasts (which I am glad about) they can also bring back Colin Farrell. Nobody wants to look at Johnny Depp's bloated face in this series! Reply

I guess they could excuse it as Grindelwald locking Colin's character. Reply

This. Colin Farrell > Depp. Reply

Colin has been doing a lot of filming in Chicago, but he keeps getting spotted on my side of the atlantic with what looks like GRAVES HAIR.



He was at a U2 concert in Dublin just recently....... Reply

i pray to god so Reply

I am always in favour of more screen time for Colin Reply

Colin was great in that role Reply

I thought his character died in FB.....but tbf I never finished it. Reply

So did I lol Reply

I missed it when I watched but he turns into like black fog monster or some shit and after he "died" they showed some of the black matter like floating away~



so I guess that's how he lived Reply

op you should probably put in spoiler text that superman is still alive and part of this movie uhhhh especially because they're hiding his presence from the press Reply

erm, it's barely a spoiler at this point. Reply

why would superman being alive be a spoiler? At the end of BvS it shows us he isn't dead. Reply

it shows some dirt floating, which could mean anything.



you know how people poop and fart after they die, as the body's way to let out excess stored matter? maybe his body was just letting out excess kryptonian energy.



Edited at 2017-07-24 07:15 pm (UTC)

They announced it at comic con last year tho didn't they? Reply

We need a gif of daddy aquaman saying 'no! He's dead' or whatever he said Reply

They're sending the weirdest mixed messages because the earliest promo photo of the group had Superman front and center, and reporters were allowed to talk about their set visits super early which included how superman returns in the film.



It feels like an open secret honestly Reply

wait wouldn't it be cheaper to shave his mustache for the movie and then use a decent prosthetic for his other commitments?? doesn't that make more sense or am i batshit? Reply

Paramount, which is distributing the “Mission: Impossible” sequel, would not allow Cavill to shave the facial hair while production was taking place. Reply

some of the stuff FX artists come up with change people into different species i'm sure paramount could front the money to get a realistic beard goatee combo made up. Reply

lmao right, I'm so confused as to how CGI-ing the stache out is the best possible solution. Reply

lol it would certainly be cheaper to use a prosthetic stache than it is to digitally remove it, but it appears he's under contract for MI6 so they can do whatever they want lmao, so they won't let him shave. Reply

Cheaper for WB which Paramount doesn't care about. They'd probably rather their lives be easier with a natural mustache. Reply

Also, is Cavill shooting MI in the morning and Justice League at night? LoL, what is this schedule? Reply

Ugh, I literally just submitted this with double the material in the this post. Reply

sorry ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



is there anything you want to add? tbf, I reloaded ONTD at least 5 times before submitting it Reply

u need to be more considerate and think about the other people submitting posts before you submit your post Reply

this was my post. Add whatever you want:

Reshoots were ordered to "punch up" the dialogue.

They have been going on for 2 months in Los Angeles and London. (Reshoots typically last for a week or two.)

The studio is spending $25 million on reshoots. (Compared to 6 to 10 million usually spent)

While Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot aren't working in any other projects and are available for reshoots, Ezra Miller and Henry Cavill have been scrambling to accommodate the additional photography.

Fantastic Beasts 2 started production a few weeks ago and Ezra Miller is returning to the film. Since FB is a Warner Bros property, juggling both roles has been easier for him since WB has been going out of their way to make him available for Justice League reshoots. However, it still hasn't been always possible for him to be available for reshoots the same day as the others.

Henry Cavill has been concurrently shooting MI:6 and JL reshoots. He has been struggling to juggle both roles. Furthermore, his character in MI:6 required him to grow a mustache which will be needed to be removed digitally in post-production.

Joss Whedon, who has spent months overseeing the project after Snyder stepped down, won't be getting a co-directing credit, However, he might get a producing or screenplay credit, along with a fat pay check.

Justice League is set to be released in less than 4 months on November 17th. Reply

"Paramount won't let Henry Cavill shave his mustache, so Warner will have to fix his scenes with CGI"



This will not end well Reply

Avengers post credits scene realness. Poor Evans. Reply

just let him keep the stache Reply

They're going to remove Henry's moustache through CGI? That should go well. Reply

Yeah this some type of spoiler then Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Credence, whose fate was unknown at the end of the first film, makes a mysterious return, played again by Ezra Miller. Reply

They spoiled already that he didn't in interviews about the next one lol. Reply

his character is one of the leads on the new trilogy iirc Reply

— Paramount won't let Henry Cavill shave his mustache, so Warner will have to fix his scenes with CGI



lol thats gonna look ridiculous Reply

lbr, they are waiting for Ben to slim down again Reply

you know it Reply

I haven't even read the article, the comments from the DCEU stans under the tweet are all the entertainment I need. Reply

they're delusional. they're saying this is fake because Ray Fisher said that the reshoots were minimal. No way an actor is going to say "yep, the movie is a mess" Reply

Yesterday they were saying the thing about Batfleck leaving was fake because it wasn't from Variety and now Variety is fake news too lol. Reply

Yikes.



I do like the poster of the JL all with moustaches though lmao Reply

I bet they'll add more WW. Reply

there were some rumors that Patty Jenkins was helping with the reshoots in LA, and someone saw Gal Gadot in costume at the WB lot, and now this confirms that they are shooting some stuff in LA, so... Reply

Should just make it 'WW, Aquaman & Friends' tbh! Reply

