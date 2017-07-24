Inside Justice League's extensive reshoots
— They are costing more than $25 million
— Paramount won't let Henry Cavill shave his mustache, so Warner will have to fix his scenes with CGI
— Ezra Miller is really busy with Fantastic Beasts 2 (yay!)
I love the look of those shoes, but she looks graceful af compared to how I'd be crawling along in them lol.
He was at a U2 concert in Dublin just recently.......
so I guess that's how he lived
you know how people poop and fart after they die, as the body's way to let out excess stored matter? maybe his body was just letting out excess kryptonian energy.
It feels like an open secret honestly
Reshoots were ordered to "punch up" the dialogue.
They have been going on for 2 months in Los Angeles and London. (Reshoots typically last for a week or two.)
The studio is spending $25 million on reshoots. (Compared to 6 to 10 million usually spent)
While Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot aren't working in any other projects and are available for reshoots, Ezra Miller and Henry Cavill have been scrambling to accommodate the additional photography.
Fantastic Beasts 2 started production a few weeks ago and Ezra Miller is returning to the film. Since FB is a Warner Bros property, juggling both roles has been easier for him since WB has been going out of their way to make him available for Justice League reshoots. However, it still hasn't been always possible for him to be available for reshoots the same day as the others.
Henry Cavill has been concurrently shooting MI:6 and JL reshoots. He has been struggling to juggle both roles. Furthermore, his character in MI:6 required him to grow a mustache which will be needed to be removed digitally in post-production.
Joss Whedon, who has spent months overseeing the project after Snyder stepped down, won't be getting a co-directing credit, However, he might get a producing or screenplay credit, along with a fat pay check.
Justice League is set to be released in less than 4 months on November 17th.
This will not end well
Avengers post credits scene realness. Poor Evans.
What? [Spoiler (click to open)]didn't his character die?
lol thats gonna look ridiculous
I do like the poster of the JL all with moustaches though lmao