The View reacts to Kushner testifying in a closed door session and Spicey v. Scarmucci


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The View kicks off this week talking about Jared Kushner, 45's son-in-law or around ONTD he's Kompromat Kush Kush, testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed door session. He is not testifying under oath. We will see who he throws under the bus? It will be likely Donald Jr. Whoopi is livid that that he isn't testifying in public and under oath. Sunny argues that he can perjure himself.

The View talks about Spicey vs. Scarmucci. Friday it was announced that Spicey had bid farewell to the administration after hearing of news that Scarmucci would get the job that he was vying for White House Communications Director. Scarmucci spent the weekend gushing about 45 on weekend political shows. It was sickening how much he praised the man. Money pays it seems for you to make a turn around in opinions.

[WHOOPI: WHAT THE HELL?]







