The View reacts to Kushner testifying in a closed door session and Spicey v. Scarmucci



Me hearing Kompromat Kush speak:

This is juicy af:

Jared Kushner sealed real estate deal with oligarch's firm cited in money-laundering case https://t.co/ZynsBo8cko via @guardian — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 24, 2017

I love how all the news outlets keep using this pic of him he looks worried af Reply

Lmao I'm cracking up at it. Reply

He's just a kid though, only 55 years old. Reply

yaaasss Montana Fisburne levels of JUICY Reply

If, 5 years ago someone had said to me that The View was how we'd be able to start conversations about politics, I wouldn't have believed it Reply

If you had told me a year ago that Donald Trump would be POTUS I would have slapped you silly for putting that out into the world. Bless OP for giving us an outlet with her flawless The View posts. <3 Reply

Can you believe it that I've been doing this almost every weekday since he got inaugurated? Though it's more like from February 14 onwards to now.



Like that is immense dedication to bringing politics to this community. Reply

I wouldn't have believed you either. But this is how we flow now in regards to talking about politics. It's either having The View or round up celebrity tweets (sometimes those tweets aren't even relevant to what is breaking at the moment).



We will take any opportunity we can to talk politics. Reply

What a time to be alive! Reply

Rosie started it in 2007!!! So I would have believed it! Reply

CNN says it has two sources who say Rex Tillerson may quit by the end of the year https://t.co/zIUn5M0U0n — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) July 24, 2017 Reply

LoL, it is absolutely incredible the potential staff turnovers in only one year in office. He fired Comey, Spicer resigned, the WH Communications Director resigned, he fired Sally Yates (though obviously she was just holding the position until Sessions was approved) and he is doing his best to get Sessions to resign, the Chief Ethics watchdog resigned, now Tillerson and that's just off the top of my head. Reply

Lol ikr? And not apart of the administration, but so many of their lawyers have quit too. Trump's lawyer, Kushner's lawyer, Trump's lawyer's spokesperson (I think that was his title) Reply

His supporters read this as draining the swamp Reply

Don't forget Preet Bharara. Also Rinse Penis is hanging by a shoestring. Reply

I feel like every time a Trump employee quits, Oompa Loompas should appear & sing a song to teach us about the perils of gluttony & greed. — Frankie (@phranqueigh) July 21, 2017

Don't forget all the nominees that took themselves out of the nomination process! Reply

I saw people speculating about this on Facebook and it wouldn't surprise me that the sanctions on Russia played a big part in this considering how Tillerson was the CEO of Exon. Reply

Ok, so what's going on with the health care bill vote tomorrow? They're not voting for repeal, they're again gonna try and vote for an actual bill?



This is fucking exhausting. Reply

my senator just tweeted that he doesn't even know what they're voting on... Reply

The first thing they will vote on is a motion to proceed. Collins will not vote no, McCain isn't there, so they need one more person to vote no to stop it from proceeding. Then, it will go into 20 hours of debate and then the vote a Rama where senators can introduced amendments (1 minute to present and 10 mins to vote). Dems can introduce thousands of amendements, but McConnell can just cut them off at one point and introduce the final bill that he's had all along (which could be *very* shitty). Then they will vote on the final bill which we have no idea what it is. But, that's only if they have a motion to proceed. Reply

he needs to go under oath and do so in public.



no more hiding for this dweeb. Reply

At least his suit looked expensive and spectacularly tailored! Reply

im writing a strongly worded letter to my ceo about banning this family from buying and wearing our beautiful clothes!!!!!!! Reply

When Brioni got their dream customer







A dream deferred When Brioni got their dream customerA dream deferred Reply

lmao crazy ass rudy might replace jeff sessions as AG Reply

he won't get 50 votes and if he does he would have to recuse himself from the investigation Reply

I'm convinced he's senile.



People are like 'libtards are just trying to demonise the man for speaking his mind!' but when 'speaking his mind' equates to garbling nonsensically about 'radical Islamic terrorism' at a Fox anchor while your face is increasingly flecked with your own enthusiastic spittle, before your family hustles you off to an undisclosed location, one feels comfortable in one's demonisation.



Remember the 'where was Hillary on 9/11?' debacle? Mess. Reply

I CAN'T. Whenever I hear his name, I think about this interview pre-election with a female CNN reporter and he is like...touching her and she gives him a look + it is clear someone off camera is like telling him to stop and he pulls his hand back immediately. Reply

No way that's going to happen. He's dirty af Reply

Scaramucci is such a sleazebag. He gives me douchechills so bad Reply

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/w orld/americas/anthony-scaramucci-sarah-h uckabee-sanders-hair-makeup-gaffe-jake-t apper-cnn-state-union-white-house-a78563 66.html



"Sarah, if you're watching," he said. "I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person."

“Sarah, if you're watching,” he said. “I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”I hate him and Sarah Huckabee Sanders....is the spitting image of her father so I leave this entirely without comment. Reply

lol sarah is ugly as fuck and no hair/makeup miracle work can fix it Reply

Couldn't he have just walked to her office to say that? Why blast it on tv other than to be a douche...guess I answered my own question Reply

Very sleazy, definite used car salesman vibe. From his past tweets it sounds like he has no problem changing his opinion as it suits him.





I'm getting quite annoyed with all the jokes about this last name in general though. Bitter cus I also have an italian last name people loooove to riff on.

I watched him on Face the Nation and kept expecting him to say "nice network/set you have here..." Reply

lol he's not under oath so fuck whatever he says Reply

He is tomorrow, though! Reply

What's the point of having someone testify if it isn't under oath??? Isn't that the whole point of testifying in general??? Reply

has there been confirmation the spicey stole that mini-fridge when he first started at the WH? Reply

Yes, also all the copper wire, 4 cases of White House branded water, one of Jared's ties and a Presidential form letter that says 'You're doing a great job!' he intends to bring to future interviews. Reply

I can't tell if this is real anymore Reply

lmao he's the definition of pathetic Reply

Lmao you slay me Reply

Seriously, that's what I want to know too. I was like "WHAT? LMAOOOO!!!" when I heard that story. Reply

I figure if it had not happened they would have denied it or floated out a denial from an "inside source" who wished to not be named. Reply

Every morning I check the headlines/these posts to make sure we aren't going backwards and that the investigation is still on. One of my biggest fears rn is that Trump will somehow find a way to end it all and the (spineless) GOP will shrug and let him. Reply

Putin apparently convinced Trump the U.S. would never know if Russia hacked the DNC because Russia is too stealthy https://t.co/gcKcXN3zCg pic.twitter.com/iTYJreJOA2 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 24, 2017

We fucking know though. Reply

what a cuck Reply

Can see why @POTUS is torn:



On one hand, it's the consensus of US Intel agencies & NatSec advisors. On other hand, Putin denied it TWICE. https://t.co/hAU1D1WABZ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 23, 2017

Reply

"Because daguerreotypes were rendered on a mirrored surface, many spiritualists also became practitioners of the new art form. Spiritualists would claim that the human image on the mirrored surface was akin to looking into one's soul. The spiritualists also believed that it would open their souls and let demons in. Aborigines believed that taking one's picture took part of one's soul away."

I dont know if Jared has a soul but I do know this picture is trying to steal mine Reply

lol fuck Reply

He looks so inbred, no wonder Ivanka/Trump like him Reply

I can't believe ppl here thought this thing was "cute". Reply

Lmao he is so ugly wtf. Reply

what idiot scheduled the better deal press conference on the same day as russia stuff Reply

GOP lawmaker blames "female senators" on health care bill, says if they were men he'd challenge them to a duel. https://t.co/bLy5jlDHCt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 24, 2017

oh... Reply

ofc hed blame women seeing as no women with any self-respect would touch his ugly fat ass.



plus he looks like he would sweat so much during a duel itd get in his eye and he would shoot himself instead of his opponent Reply

warren would snap his neck if she could find it Reply

she can try and wrap her hands around that throat but good luck getting them back out again Reply

And this dumb fuck is in Congress!! Reply

Lmaoooo godspeed america Reply

Is that a picture of him Reply

I love that whoever steered him toward those glasses clearly hates him as much as we do lmao Reply

Challenge them to a duel anyway, dude. We would all enjoy seeing Kamala Harris destroy you. Reply

"Sexual harassment allegations

Farenthold is being forced to defend his office in US Federal District Court in Washington, DC in response to a complaint by a former female employee that she was sexually harassed and then improperly terminated. Here are just a few of the facts alleged:



"On or about February 11, 2014, Farenthold told Plaintiff that he was estranged from his wife and that he had not had sex with her in years."

"...Farenthold had admitted to being attracted to Plaintiff and to having 'sexual fantasies' and 'wet dreams' about Plaintiff."

"Farenthold regularly made comments designed to gauge whether Plaintiff was interested in a sexual relationship."

"Farenthold told Wilkes that Plaintiff could show her nipples whenever she wanted to."





Read more:



From 2014:

"Sexual harassment allegations

Farenthold is being forced to defend his office in US Federal District Court in Washington, DC in response to a complaint by a former female employee that she was sexually harassed and then improperly terminated. Here are just a few of the facts alleged:

"On or about February 11, 2014, Farenthold told Plaintiff that he was estranged from his wife and that he had not had sex with her in years."

"...Farenthold had admitted to being attracted to Plaintiff and to having 'sexual fantasies' and 'wet dreams' about Plaintiff."

"Farenthold regularly made comments designed to gauge whether Plaintiff was interested in a sexual relationship."

"Farenthold told Wilkes that Plaintiff could show her nipples whenever she wanted to."

Farenthold complained about some female lawmakers and said, "If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style."

I can just imagine him saying this in a backwoods hillbilly twang.







I can just imagine him saying this in a backwoods hillbilly twang. I can just imagine him saying this in a backwoods hillbilly twang. Reply

I don't like to judge books by their covers, but combined with this attitude, I would bet $500 this creep has something fucked up/illegal on his computer. Reply

oh my GOD this guy is the rep from my old hometown and I HATE HIM SO MUCH. I've wanted him out for years. I hope this is the end of him. Idk how Corpus Christi can hate itself so much that they keep electing this sweaty sleazeball but I pray that this is the end of him.





and L M A O at him insinuating that women are too delicate to be challenged to a duel. I could round up 10 women with better marksman skills than him by spinning around with my eyes closed and pointing. You're from Texas you sod, stop giving us a bad name! Reply

