The View reacts to Kushner testifying in a closed door session and Spicey v. Scarmucci
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The View kicks off this week talking about Jared Kushner,
The View talks about Spicey vs. Scarmucci. Friday it was announced that Spicey had bid farewell to the administration after hearing of news that Scarmucci would get the job that he was vying for White House Communications Director. Scarmucci spent the weekend gushing about
[WHOOPI: WHAT THE HELL?]
SOURCE: 1, 2
This is juicy af:
I will never get over it
Like that is immense dedication to bringing politics to this community.
We will take any opportunity we can to talk politics.
This is fucking exhausting.
no more hiding for this dweeb.
When Brioni got their dream customer
A dream deferred
People are like 'libtards are just trying to demonise the man for speaking his mind!' but when 'speaking his mind' equates to garbling nonsensically about 'radical Islamic terrorism' at a Fox anchor while your face is increasingly flecked with your own enthusiastic spittle, before your family hustles you off to an undisclosed location, one feels comfortable in one's demonisation.
Remember the 'where was Hillary on 9/11?' debacle? Mess.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/w
I hate him and Sarah Huckabee Sanders....is the spitting image of her father so I leave this entirely without comment.
I'm getting quite annoyed with all the jokes about this last name in general though. Bitter cus I also have an italian last name people loooove to riff on.
"Because daguerreotypes were rendered on a mirrored surface, many spiritualists also became practitioners of the new art form. Spiritualists would claim that the human image on the mirrored surface was akin to looking into one's soul. The spiritualists also believed that it would open their souls and let demons in. Aborigines believed that taking one's picture took part of one's soul away."
plus he looks like he would sweat so much during a duel itd get in his eye and he would shoot himself instead of his opponent
"Sexual harassment allegations
Farenthold is being forced to defend his office in US Federal District Court in Washington, DC in response to a complaint by a former female employee that she was sexually harassed and then improperly terminated. Here are just a few of the facts alleged:
"On or about February 11, 2014, Farenthold told Plaintiff that he was estranged from his wife and that he had not had sex with her in years."
"...Farenthold had admitted to being attracted to Plaintiff and to having 'sexual fantasies' and 'wet dreams' about Plaintiff."
"Farenthold regularly made comments designed to gauge whether Plaintiff was interested in a sexual relationship."
"Farenthold told Wilkes that Plaintiff could show her nipples whenever she wanted to."
Read more: http://lonestarproject.net/will-eth
Edited at 2017-07-24 06:29 pm (UTC)
I can just imagine him saying this in a backwoods hillbilly twang.
and L M A O at him insinuating that women are too delicate to be challenged to a duel. I could round up 10 women with better marksman skills than him by spinning around with my eyes closed and pointing. You're from Texas you sod, stop giving us a bad name!