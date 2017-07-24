SDCC Blind Item from the TV Line podcast

I cant listen to this but did they interview the Supergirl cast?



they seem to get along, though Reply

i'm not that familiar with the Supergirl cast, but they did have the whole supercorp drama at sdcc, maybe someone told jeremy jordan off? Reply

the only people who think jeremy was in the wrong are katie and odette, all of the others (including david) were involved or posted bullshit apologies since Reply

as long as its not team flash i dont care but given how even when not filming they seem to spend 90% of their time together i doubt its them (also how can anyone not Love TomCav and Carlos?) Reply

IDTS. They seem to be implying that the discord bts is responsible for the discord on-screen. Flash's last season wasn't the best, but it wasn't so terrible that the cast screaming at each other would "explain a lot" as they say.





Edited at 2017-07-24 05:41 pm (UTC)

yeah espcially when the cast are all equally as vocal about their dislike for how dark last season tried to be Reply

@stephenamell and the aarow cast. Reply

lmao probs tbh Reply

Nah they're pretty close and friendly irl. Reply

Idk why I was thinking the Originals cast. I do think it was a CW show at least. Reply

they were my first thought especially since phoebe (and paul) unfollowed joseph on twitter. then joseph like unfollowed a bunch of actresses who used to be on the show. Reply

the plot thickens Reply

None of them were sitting close to each other and they didn't seem jokey with one another.

Plus it would explain the final season announcement.

oh shit! Reply

ooh tell me more Reply

literally in the same podcast they were talking about how the originals cast were crying at their panel about how much they were gonna miss each other Reply

I won't be on a laptop for a while so it won't happen but I had an idea to make a comic con best dressed list, with girl in the middle here, Taika, Lupita and Danai for sure



And nothing for Anthony Rapp who looked like a fan who took a wrong turn and ended up on the red carpet. I know it's casual but damn son.

they are the cutest CW cast Reply

Why is the guy dress like waldo? Reply

Riverdale if only because it would cause Tumblr to implode. Reply

I can totally picture them all hating each other Reply

Doesn't fit the clue, as it suggests the BTS issues are reflected in the final product. Reply

I low-key think KJ is in love with him solely based off the "choke me daddy" eyes in this pic lmao. I don't blame him though, Charles is legit one of the most beautiful men I've ever seen.







I can almost 100% confirm that Lili, Madelaine, and Camila are all close with one another, and Casey is a harmless gem who they all love.



I doubt it. Everyone in that cast seems to be super friendly with one another, if not extremely close (with the exception of Ashleigh who sometimes seems over it and questioning her choices to be on a teen show at 29 years old lol). Cole and KJ however used to be attached at the hip but ever since Charles Melton has joined the cast, KJ is always with him.

I low-key think KJ is in love with him solely based off the "choke me daddy" eyes in this pic lmao. I don't blame him though, Charles is legit one of the most beautiful men I've ever seen.

I can almost 100% confirm that Lili, Madelaine, and Camila are all close with one another, and Casey is a harmless gem who they all love.

But but everyone is besties and dating and omg they would never



The fandom is ridiculous

Check out their interview video:







None of them look like they want to be there. They're my top guess.

Prob some garbage show no one cares about like Lucifer Reply

Nooooooooooooooooo Reply

People care Reply

I know Lesley and Tom are ~independently messy~ but idk Reply

ooh tell me more Reply

deets on Tom?! Lol Reply

Looking through the comic-con tag my guess based purely on body language would be the Riverdale cast. They all look bored, pissed off and uncomfortable around each other.

My other guesses would be Supergirl and Arrow. Both casts seemed kind of stiff and seem ill at ease.



The "explains a lot" thing would have made me guess The 100 cast bc last season was shit, but they actually seem really cool with each other.

KJ looks like he hates Cole lol. I wonder what shit went down? I think Cole's rise in popularity has gone to his head a lot tbh. Reply

slightly OT but i am still living for Ricky Whittle shading The 100 guy at the panel i went to Reply

tell us what he said please



tell us what he said please

i love that he never lets jason rothenberg rest

Let me paraphrase what he said because its been two weeks



"Did you like your character?"



- if they had actually written for him



"I did like the cast and i miss name 1 name 1 but i will never ever work for this person ever again"



talking about bringing a real plane on the set of American Gods



"It was so amazing to be on a show with an actual budget"



Did you like your characters ending



"when i was cast in the other show. He literally wrote the ending out of his ass. The ending was poor. It was poorly written"



How wqs filming your death scene?"



"It was fine. It meant i was getting off the show"





I also walked right into him and i only realized as he was sitting down at his signature booth lol i was like omg damn it





Edited at 2017-07-24 06:46 pm (UTC) Reply

cole sprouse seems like such an insufferable blowhard, tbh.



he really does. i binged riverdale late and i had no idea he was such a main character. like are you fucking kidding me i was disgusted.gif Reply

teen wolf? everyone left that show lol



supergirl, the originals? i have to know hmm

What show is Dakota Fanning in? That's my vote. Reply

LOL Reply

lol Reply

probably not it but I noticed during the original interview that every time julie plec spoke daniel kept turning to joseph with a ~kill me now~ face



oooh, and that's why the show is ending? Reply

nah ratings are low

i mean for the cw on friday, not the worst but still bad

lol what is going on @ 5:50 Reply

why is joseph morgan on an entirely different island omg awkward af Reply

why is julie plec sitting with her vag aimed at the camera?

asking for a friend.

I hate how tvline spends 99.9% of their time fully licking the asses of showrunners and actors, then tries to pull this kind of stuff. Reply

oop Reply

