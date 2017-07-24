SDCC Blind Item from the TV Line podcast
starts at 13:00
- all pretty vague
- the "core group" of one of the shows TV Line interviewed fought so much ("there was yelling") before the interview that the TV Line guys were super uncomfortable
- "It explained a lot"
If so, then that's my guess.
Plus it would explain the final season announcement.
And nothing for Anthony Rapp who looked like a fan who took a wrong turn and ended up on the red carpet. I know it's casual but damn son.
I low-key think KJ is in love with him solely based off the "choke me daddy" eyes in this pic lmao. I don't blame him though, Charles is legit one of the most beautiful men I've ever seen.
I can almost 100% confirm that Lili, Madelaine, and Camila are all close with one another, and Casey is a harmless gem who they all love.
The fandom is ridiculous
None of them look like they want to be there. They're my top guess.
My other guesses would be Supergirl and Arrow. Both casts seemed kind of stiff and seem ill at ease.
The "explains a lot" thing would have made me guess The 100 cast bc last season was shit, but they actually seem really cool with each other.
i love that he never lets jason rothenberg rest
"Did you like your character?"
- if they had actually written for him
"I did like the cast and i miss name 1 name 1 but i will never ever work for this person ever again"
talking about bringing a real plane on the set of American Gods
"It was so amazing to be on a show with an actual budget"
Did you like your characters ending
"when i was cast in the other show. He literally wrote the ending out of his ass. The ending was poor. It was poorly written"
How wqs filming your death scene?"
"It was fine. It meant i was getting off the show"
I also walked right into him and i only realized as he was sitting down at his signature booth lol i was like omg damn it
supergirl, the originals? i have to know hmm
they all look pissed
Re: they all look pissed
i mean for the cw on friday, not the worst but still bad
asking for a friend.