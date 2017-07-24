Pearl Mackie to Leave Doctor Who

NOOOO BILL DONT DO THIS TO US!!! WE NEED YOU IN OUR LIVES!!!





(heyyyy OP how you feeling today?) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm feeling like crap bb, this viral throat infection is trying it!!! And this news obvs didn't help.



Right now i'm eating chocolate biscuits and making Congee.



I was like... my grandmother's Congee will surely save me and my immune system? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww man im sorry i hope you feel better real soon <3 use this as an excuse to eat lots of ice cream and jelly!!



i have never heard of/seen congee before but i googled and it sounds interesting! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Of course. Cause its forbidden to have two female leads. Reply

Thread

Link

Yep. 10 bucks says the next companion is a guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like i should give this show a chance especially with the new woman doctor but idek where to start. it looks so fucking confusing to me lol Reply

Thread

Link

That's why I haven't touched the series. I hear about it, but I never delved into it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can start with the reboot from 2005 but I stopped at Matt Smith's second season so....



But this past season with Bill felt like a soft reboot so that could work too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

look at the best NewWho Doctor in your icon :') more proof that the best characters only last one season Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree with war_machine_rox that you can start with the first Doctor of new who aka 9, his series started in 2005. It's really a good place to start because it was intended to introduce new fans to the series and it introduces you to all the concepts. He's also only in one season so it doesn't take that long to get through his story.



If you like it you can continue with 10 and maybe go into 11, but I'd drop it after series 5. If you like Peter Capaldi you can start up again at series 8, or if you're only interested in Peter and Pearl (Pearl is the companion we're discussing in this post) then start again at series 10 and that'll lead you right into the female doctor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is officially confirmed? Boo.



We have to get Kris Marshall into this somehow, don't we? Now he is up for the Companion? LOL. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao he was supposedly 'favourite' to be 13, but then it came out that actually chibnall had ALWAYS intended 13 to be a woman and Kris Marshall wasn't ever in the running... so the media are grasping at straws with this tbh.



I bet literally nobody is considering his flop ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww, I really liked her. ):



Actors never seem to want to stay with this show. I wonder if it's bad pay or a bad working environment or just a British thing where actors move on quickly. Reply

Thread

Link

Tbh most things here (except for soaps) are short seasons and don't go on long, like everything is a damn 'miniseries'.



When it comes to fictional 'dramas' here if something runs like 3 years and has more than 6 episodes a year that is like WOAH THAT IS A MAJOR LONGRUNNING SHOW lmao



So really actors stay with Doctor Who for an incredibly long long time (2-3 full years) comparatively. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess it's just different from American shows, where actors are required to sign seven-year contracts so are usually around at least that long (and if the show's a hit, they get huge salaries so usually stay even longer). A season or two just seems like a really short stay with a show to us because we're used to that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well they do film in cardiff lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah there are probably many things involved but filming in Cardiff for 10 months a year cant be easy to do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Dr Who doing another mixed girl (for the sake of diversity) dirty? What's new. Reply

Thread

Link

Aw I had a feeling they were gonna stick with that even though there were talks that she might come back somehow. She was FANTASTIC though and seeing gifs of her is why I decided to watch the last season and I adored it.



I've said this before but when I watched the series premiere it actually made me tear up when Bill saw the inside of the TARDIS 'cause it was the first time I got the feelings I had about Doctor Who since Tennant.



Edited at 2017-07-24 05:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen so many people say similar, that it was the first time since Tennant they felt those DW feels!! And I agree completely, I had pretty much quit in Season 9 despite my love for Capaldi, and Pearl gave me back my love for Who. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boo hiss. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh right, they can't have too many women on screen at once. There needs to be a man to be the love interest! Reply

Thread

Link

Lets start putting bets on what bland, white British actor will play the companion/love interest Reply

Thread

Link

so we cant have two women on the tardis? Reply

Thread

Link

I remember reading at one point that she wasn't sure she wanted to go on past capaldi, but the way it was worded sounded like she had the option. I'm surprised she isn't staying because being on the show seems like it'd be fun (like pretending you're visiting alien planets and all). Reply

Thread

Link

They should have kept Bill and Missy so there would be 3 women in the Tardis and no men. The fandom would be having heart attacks.



At least that would kill off most of the whiny fanboys. Reply

Thread

Link

That would be every dream come true tbh!!! An all-female TARDIS. No men need apply. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was kind of written into a box in the season finale so it's totally understandable! Seems my faves have only one season(Donna, Bill)



I'm now hoping 13 doesn't have a set companion her first year. Definitely don't want Kris Marshall Reply

Thread

Link