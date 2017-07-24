who bill&amp;hertardis

Pearl Mackie to Leave Doctor Who




-Speaking at the (unrecorded) panel at SDCC, Pearl said: "No, that's it – Christmas special, last chance to see Bill."
-Then said: "But, I mean, hey, it's Doctor Who, so never say never!"
-Bill Potts, the lesbian WOC who saved all our lives, has been Companion for one season
-Michelle Gomez confirmed her time as Missy/The Master is over

Source: Metro

