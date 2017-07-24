Pearl Mackie to Leave Doctor Who
-Speaking at the (unrecorded) panel at SDCC, Pearl said: "No, that's it – Christmas special, last chance to see Bill."
-Then said: "But, I mean, hey, it's Doctor Who, so never say never!"
-Bill Potts, the lesbian WOC who saved all our lives, has been Companion for one season
-Michelle Gomez confirmed her time as Missy/The Master is over
Have both of your hearts broken, ONTD Gallifreyans?
Do you choose to be in denial like this OP and believe this is all ~carefully worded code~ for something?
(heyyyy OP how you feeling today?)
But this past season with Bill felt like a soft reboot so that could work too.
If you like it you can continue with 10 and maybe go into 11, but I'd drop it after series 5. If you like Peter Capaldi you can start up again at series 8, or if you're only interested in Peter and Pearl (Pearl is the companion we're discussing in this post) then start again at series 10 and that'll lead you right into the female doctor.
We have to get Kris Marshall into this somehow, don't we? Now he is up for the Companion? LOL.
I bet literally nobody is considering his flop ass.
Actors never seem to want to stay with this show. I wonder if it's bad pay or a bad working environment or just a British thing where actors move on quickly.
When it comes to fictional 'dramas' here if something runs like 3 years and has more than 6 episodes a year that is like WOAH THAT IS A MAJOR LONGRUNNING SHOW lmao
So really actors stay with Doctor Who for an incredibly long long time (2-3 full years) comparatively.
I've said this before but when I watched the series premiere it actually made me tear up when Bill saw the inside of the TARDIS 'cause it was the first time I got the feelings I had about Doctor Who since Tennant.
At least that would kill off most of the whiny fanboys.
I'm now hoping 13 doesn't have a set companion her first year. Definitely don't want Kris Marshall