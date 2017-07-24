ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, July 23, 2017:
- Supergirl to SuperCorp fans: "Not Gonna Happen"
- 'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Leaks Online
- Weekend Box Office: Dunkirk and Girls Trip triumph as Valerian bombs
- Trailer for 'My Friend Dahmer'
- More Marvel posters released at Comic-Con
- Game of Thrones Promo for "The Queen's Justice"
- Coco Austin responds to backlash over her braids
- Liev Shrieber's son dresses as Harley Quinn for Comic-Con
What Kind Of Natural Disaster Are You?
You don't like confrontations, and prefer to let your anger out in passive-aggressive digs and Machiavellian schemes to undermine people who've upset you.
It takes a particular set of circumstances for you to get truly angry, but when it happens there's just no escaping your wrath.
You're the type of person who is mostly quite calm and stable, but occasionally you just SNAP and make big, bold decisions -- quitting your job, breaking up with someone, or moving to another place. After the sudden upheaval, you fully embrace a new status quo.
You're the kind of person who doesn't show a lot of emotion and tends to bury their feelings. But eventually you let it all out in one big burst, and it's INTENSE.
sounds about right
You like a lot of stability in your life, and respond with anger and fear to anything that disrupts your status quo. You're a bit of a masochist, and tend to hurt yourself when you try to hurt someone else.
thats scary accurate tbh
You are a very passionate person who sometimes gets so overwhelmed by their feelings that you've got to let it all out in one big burst of emotion before you can go back to normal.
Pretty accurate lol
I can't bake because of the damn ants :(
happy monday to you too!
I'm working until 11 tonight. If my second favorite manager is there at all he'll be leaving an hour before me. I'm not feeling very happy. The fact it's been too hot to sleep hasn't helped either. I fear I'm about to take the wrong person's head off at any second.
Anyway, good luck to you!! I hope everything works out okay in whichever direction you decide to go
ONTD, tell me your annoying coworker stories
Also, another coworker who has been rude as hell to patrons and is STILL around. She makes simple tasks twice as hard for others when there's a clear protocol for them. She's questioned me because I'm above her and younger than her.
I wouldn't make fun of his physical features but he was an awful person soooo
I have a co-worker that has sexully harassed nearly all of the women, myself included, who work here. He's also sexually harassed customers and yet he still hasn't been fired. Management knows, they have written statements from several of us and yet nothing has been done. NEVER work for AMC Theatres.
NOBODY ASKED, BITCH!
So she was cool, lazy but cool. Anyway last year she got a new boyfriend that's in a hair metal coverband and this girl CHANGED. it was intense. So she'd go out and party with this dude and would call in sick a lot. She'd make up excuses to take time off. She even said that her kids were molested by her old land lord and that's why she had to take time off. The guy she claimed that molested her kids is still friends with her on Facebook and they're friendly and every time we'd ask her for an update, she'd say they're still finding evidence and that he's in Florida rn so she needs time off to go to trial there since that's where he lives (which isn't how it works)
Anyway, she for sure started doing drugs because she's now a walking talking example of facesofmeth.com. She'd fall asleep at her desk, and would take like hour long smoke breaks. She'd also smell of patchoui and BO.
Anyway, one day she had taken her hour long smoke break when her manager came in and waited for her. Coworker came in, startled to see her manager, and said that she was in the bathroom and she saw worms in her poop in there so she had to go home. She later said that she had ringworms, which I was like "uhhh that's not what ringworms are" and she said "no I meant, tapeworms because Bella (her dog) farted in her face" and I was like "yeah that's not how tapeworms work."
Her kids ended up moving with their dad to like Washington and she was finally let go after the union finally caved after they granted her FMLA for like 4 months and never got the form signed from her doctor.
She was a MESS.
so far this month he has:
- double charged a $20,000 annual license
- realised he hasn't been charging a client their monthly fee for five months, then charged $10,000 all in one go without prior warning
- emailed 20 clients they had overdue amounts when they did not.
- processed August licensing 10 days early.
- invoiced someone for half of what they asked for but told tech they paid for all of it.
since he also answers the phones for the software sales line and we frequently have clients call sales for support (because they're stupid af) he tries to help them and mucks things up worse and I want to hit him.
Lol sorry, I didn't mean to rant. As you can tell, I hate her. But I'm happy: THURSDAY IS HER LAST FUCKING DAY!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 lmao
We just transferred one of those types at my store. She was a supervisor though, but she was an assistant to the department manager. Still, she admitted one night that as far as she was concerned when the managers weren't there that she was the manager. And, um, no.
She thinks she can boss everyone around, and she's only been there for a few months (like 3 months I think?), she is late coming back from her lunches, she's left work early before and not told anyone and left me with closing.
It's to the point that my other coworkers are like complain to the manager if she really bosses you around.
lmao
also did u guys know that apparently melissa benoist can't be homophobic bc she was on glee
lol how do ppl actually say this kind of shit??
Did she say that or did her fans say that to defend her?
What kind of audacity tbh
It's just like "Oh, the hets are at it again, stoking the already raging hatred against lesbian/bi shippers" then I deep sigh because straight people want me to hate them so much.
