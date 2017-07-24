ONTD Roundup

You got: Blizzard



You don't like confrontations, and prefer to let your anger out in passive-aggressive digs and Machiavellian schemes to undermine people who've upset you.



You got: Hurricane

It takes a particular set of circumstances for you to get truly angry, but when it happens there's just no escaping your wrath. Reply

You got: Earthquake

You're the type of person who is mostly quite calm and stable, but occasionally you just SNAP and make big, bold decisions -- quitting your job, breaking up with someone, or moving to another place. After the sudden upheaval, you fully embrace a new status quo. Reply

You got: Volcanic Eruption



You're the kind of person who doesn't show a lot of emotion and tends to bury their feelings. But eventually you let it all out in one big burst, and it's INTENSE.



sounds about right Reply

You got: Landslide

You like a lot of stability in your life, and respond with anger and fear to anything that disrupts your status quo. You're a bit of a masochist, and tend to hurt yourself when you try to hurt someone else.



thats scary accurate tbh Reply

I also got blizzard. Reply

You got: Tornado

You are a very passionate person who sometimes gets so overwhelmed by their feelings that you've got to let it all out in one big burst of emotion before you can go back to normal. Reply

I got the same Reply

Also a blizzard. Reply

Pretty accurate lol Reply

Tsunami Reply

I got hurricane !! Reply

I also got blizzard. And now all I can think about is Dairy Queen. Reply

You got: Tornado

You are a very passionate person who sometimes gets so overwhelmed by their feelings that you've got to let it all out in one big burst of emotion before you can go back to normal. Reply

Happy Monday ONTD!



IS IT HAPPY?!



I can't bake because of the damn ants :( Reply

everything BUT happy.. but yeah lets say that.. happy monday bb! Reply

No such thing, but thanks Reply

Happy i'm not at work and i'm watching GBBO not happy b/c my stomach is a mass of painful knots :c Reply

today did go well, actually and i laughed a lot



happy monday to you too! Reply

I'm working until 11 tonight. If my second favorite manager is there at all he'll be leaving an hour before me. I'm not feeling very happy. The fact it's been too hot to sleep hasn't helped either. I fear I'm about to take the wrong person's head off at any second. Reply

dunkirk in 70 mm IMAX at the maritime aquarium was fucking PHENOMENAL and has ruined every other movie going experience for me lol Reply

I was home in my old city this weekend that's showing it in that format, and bought a ticket for Sunday not Saturday on accident but they wouldn't give me a refund. so I am now out $17, and STILL HAVEN'T SEEN IT :( Reply

hi Reply

i thought this was a ninja turtle lol. hi! 👋 Reply

It's like all the emotions can be read in that Liev Shrieber post. Reply

we've been having some quiet good behavior weeks. welp. guess that's over! Reply

4 more days at my job!!! wooooooo Reply

4 more sleeps~ congrats! Reply

Hiii everyone! How's your Monday going? I had an interview this morning that seems promising, but I'm apprehensive because it's still in the city where I live (and my boyfriend doesn't - we were hoping to find something in the same place) and because the Glassdoor reviews aren't quite stellar. Trying not to get too heart eyes emoji about it, but I dunno. I just don't know. Maybe I'm just traumatized from bad experiences previously, but IDK? Reply

I wonder about Glassdoor reviews. I feel like most negative would be like ex/fired employees who are upset but it's also probably like most review sites where people only post negative stuff.

Anyway, good luck to you!! I hope everything works out okay in whichever direction you decide to go Reply

I have one who's deluded herself in to thinking she owns this company and everyone else is beneath her even though she's not even close to being anyone's boss. Reply

There's someone in my office who's literally the same as what you posted. Do you work where I work? :/ Reply

if you're in toronto, canada then we might lol Reply

Link

I have one who has a laugh loud enough to hear throughout the entire building. She laughs at everything and anything. She talks quietly but is loud as fuck when she laughs. We're in a library, mind you.



Also, another coworker who has been rude as hell to patrons and is STILL around. She makes simple tasks twice as hard for others when there's a clear protocol for them. She's questioned me because I'm above her and younger than her. Reply

Link

I had one who was super religious and she would pray with customers sometimes (this was at a costume jewelry store lmao) and once someone's total rang up to $6.66 and I made a joke and she like gasped and got freaked out. Reply

Link

I had a coworker who mansplains a lot. I gave up and basically refuse to talk to him. Reply

Link

i'm the only woman, everyday is misogynistic comment day Reply

Link

my boss actually. she's the reason i'm leaving. she can't make decisions and has weak ego integration which means she can't do anything for herself. she needs someone else to do everything. Reply

Link

My current annoying co-worker can't deal with the sound of silence I guess so she fills it by staying stupid shit out loud to herself like "I love cheese" "pears are soooo soft" "I loveee cheez itz. I like the white cheddar kind the best, the jalapeno ones are good too" or like humming to herself or singing to herself it's just like SHUTTTTT UPPPPPPP Reply

Link





I wouldn't make fun of his physical features but he was an awful person soooo Aggro-prick with tiny lil sausage fingers ate kettle chips with those fucked up little fingers every day and I wanted to strangle him. He would try to undermine me, take my projects, and the only thing I had on him was not looking like fucking Conkledurr I wouldn't make fun of his physical features but he was an awful person soooo Reply

Link

Not really annoying more disgusting:

I have a co-worker that has sexully harassed nearly all of the women, myself included, who work here. He's also sexually harassed customers and yet he still hasn't been fired. Management knows, they have written statements from several of us and yet nothing has been done. NEVER work for AMC Theatres. Reply

Link

one that always wants to talk about her two bratty kids (particularly about what kind of poop or pee accident they had that day). she's an awful person too so I always have to pretend like I'm on a call so I don't get stuck with her.

NOBODY ASKED, BITCH! Reply

Link

A guy who just joined my team just graduated from grad school and this is his first job ever. He's so naive and clueless about so many things that are common sense for most people and occasionally says somewhat awful things. Reply

Link

My old boss used to desk-drum and sing along to the music playing, except he'd meow instead of singing the words. I was stuck literally 2 feet away from him, upwards of 8 hours a day. Reply

Link

Okay so she's not my coworker anymore but I had this coworker from hell.



So she was cool, lazy but cool. Anyway last year she got a new boyfriend that's in a hair metal coverband and this girl CHANGED. it was intense. So she'd go out and party with this dude and would call in sick a lot. She'd make up excuses to take time off. She even said that her kids were molested by her old land lord and that's why she had to take time off. The guy she claimed that molested her kids is still friends with her on Facebook and they're friendly and every time we'd ask her for an update, she'd say they're still finding evidence and that he's in Florida rn so she needs time off to go to trial there since that's where he lives (which isn't how it works)



Anyway, she for sure started doing drugs because she's now a walking talking example of facesofmeth.com. She'd fall asleep at her desk, and would take like hour long smoke breaks. She'd also smell of patchoui and BO.



Anyway, one day she had taken her hour long smoke break when her manager came in and waited for her. Coworker came in, startled to see her manager, and said that she was in the bathroom and she saw worms in her poop in there so she had to go home. She later said that she had ringworms, which I was like "uhhh that's not what ringworms are" and she said "no I meant, tapeworms because Bella (her dog) farted in her face" and I was like "yeah that's not how tapeworms work."



Her kids ended up moving with their dad to like Washington and she was finally let go after the union finally caved after they granted her FMLA for like 4 months and never got the form signed from her doctor.



She was a MESS. Reply

Link

my boyfriend brought me starbucks coffee like twice in a week about 2 months ago when he was unemployed. every single work day since then, my coworker asks me if he is bringing coffee and when i say no he is busy, she laughs and says "well we will have to have a chat with him heh heh". she literally asks me every day if he will bring coffee today. she is like 65 and lives alone. Reply

Link

The last office I worked in had someone who consistently earned complaints from customers and made me cry on more than one occasion, someone who insisted on printing and distributing all the mass emails we received and taking it SUPER personally that I'd politely decline, and someone with untreated bipolar disorder. It took me 9 months to quit. Reply

Link

I have a coworker who is the nephew of one of the owners, so he's gone around in all the different departments. right now he's in accounts receivable handling the accounts for my department (software). even though I'm tech, not accounting, I still get all the complaints because the clients ~know me and I'm not some faceless "accounting" email address.



so far this month he has:



- double charged a $20,000 annual license

- realised he hasn't been charging a client their monthly fee for five months, then charged $10,000 all in one go without prior warning

- emailed 20 clients they had overdue amounts when they did not.

- processed August licensing 10 days early.

- invoiced someone for half of what they asked for but told tech they paid for all of it.



since he also answers the phones for the software sales line and we frequently have clients call sales for support (because they're stupid af) he tries to help them and mucks things up worse and I want to hit him. Reply

Link

I have a coworker that likes to bring up politics when we're at an after work event. Like, I hate Drumpf too, but I'd rather not chat about that while sipping my prosecco Reply

Link

It's my direct co-worker/supervisor, although supervisor is in name only. She's supposed to have half hour lunches due to her work schedule, but she'll go have lunch with our director and it'll be an hour, some times an hour and a half. Our director even had the audacity to send us all an email about coming back from lunch on time, and I just laughed. Reply

Link

Omg I have a coworker who thinks she's better than everyone else, and is so fake and shitty, but everyone LOVES her so much. She's all BFF with literally everyone here except me - she's rude as hell to me, and I've never done a damn thing to her. She will outright ignore me during conversations that I'm part of, offers to get everyone else coffee except me, etc. The boss thinks she's amazing, but when she (the boss) isn't here, my coworker doesn't do shit except shop for clothes online. I haven't seen her do any actual work since she got a promotion 6 months ago.



Lol sorry, I didn't mean to rant. As you can tell, I hate her. But I'm happy: THURSDAY IS HER LAST FUCKING DAY!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 lmao Reply

Link

We just transferred one of those types at my store. She was a supervisor though, but she was an assistant to the department manager. Still, she admitted one night that as far as she was concerned when the managers weren't there that she was the manager. And, um, no. Reply

Link

Sometimes they say ignorant and even racist stuff 😪 Reply

Link

I kind of have one like that.



She thinks she can boss everyone around, and she's only been there for a few months (like 3 months I think?), she is late coming back from her lunches, she's left work early before and not told anyone and left me with closing.



It's to the point that my other coworkers are like complain to the manager if she really bosses you around. Reply

Link

My messy married coworker who is heavily flirting with another married coworker (but way more senior) to the point where it's super obvious. She defends it by saying "well, nothing (physical) has happened yet!" Reply

Link

When someone asks you out for drinks, then asks about your daughter you don't have.... how many girls you hittin up right now, bro? 😒😒😒 Reply

Omfg I'd be outta there lmao Reply

Link

UGH Reply

Link

BRUH



lmao

Link

Damn, the anxiety is intense this morning Reply

I'm sorry bb hope your day improves ❤️ Reply

Link

I'm sorry bb, take some deep breaths and try to calm down. I know it's hard but you'll get through it! Reply

Link

mmm that supergirl post was such a homophobic clusterfuck. some of the ontders showing their asses were expected, others weren't.



also did u guys know that apparently melissa benoist can't be homophobic bc she was on glee Reply

Oh Jesus, I missed that post, but I did see that "LGBTQ FANS DESERVE RESPECT" was trending on Twitter yesterday...and nearly every ship mentioned in it was total fanon stuff between two canonically str8 characters, soo.... Reply

Link

melissa benoist can't be homophobic bc she was on glee

lol how do ppl actually say this kind of shit?? Reply

Link

especially when glee was the prototype of cast/creator sanctioned ridicule of lgbt viewers, on top of everything else it did horribly wrong lmao Reply

Link

Lesbians + fandom is ontd's wanky wet dream Reply

Link

it's super cool to hate shipping and tumblr rn Reply

Link

i still cant believe jeremy jordan was the hill they wanted to die on! Reply

Link

lol what?



Did she say that or did her fans say that to defend her? Reply

Link

Yea I'm not involved in fandom at all but I was cringing at so many people in that post. It was very homophobic Reply

Link

I'm fucking rolling @ that email 😂



What kind of audacity tbh Reply

Link

yeah people were being deliberately obtuse and nasty in that post. lmao @ people valuing fandom over representation of lesbians, as if we don't all know the importance of representation. Reply

Link

I'm only tangentially following this whole thing because fandom is Battlestar Galactica. It has all happened before and will again.



It's just like "Oh, the hets are at it again, stoking the already raging hatred against lesbian/bi shippers" then I deep sigh because straight people want me to hate them so much. Reply

Link

lol i've been reading all about that shitshow on tumblr and i'm shocked benoist's people are actually threatening to sue someone. like, what the fuck? not even jason rothenberg had that kind of nerve 😂 Reply

Link

it's my birthday and my fattest cat is afraid of my balloon. he's avoiding the entire area near my table. Reply

happy birthday! Reply

Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Link







Happy b-day! Reply

Link

happy birthday!🎉 Reply

Link

i need photographic proof of this very fat cat! Reply

Link



he's still stocky and round, but he's lost a couple of pounds. Reply

Parent

Link

Happy birthday!! Reply

Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Link

Bless, the Dance Academy movie leaked online.



Edited at 2017-07-24 04:34 pm (UTC) Reply

I had to take today off b/c I had such horrible stomach cramps last night I got no sleep orz Reply

i want to read but i have no time to read and ugh i'm annoyed Reply

just think about all the garbage books you're not wasting your time on tbh!! Reply

Link

lmaooo true thanks Reply

Link

I hate that.



I love to read but I weirdly haven't in a week. Reply

Link

same. I haven't read a proper book in a month :( Reply

