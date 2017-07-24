TJ Miller gives not-so-flattering interview
TJ Miller is problematic https://t.co/CnpgvAx4hz— Katie Drummond (@katiedrumm) July 24, 2017
Some highlights:
- On his villainous persona: "People need a villain, and I'm occupying that space." and "It's more important to be polarizing than neutralizing. That's my position."
- On Aziz Ansari: "He's very good at what he does … like Dane Cook."
- On why women aren't as funny as men: "They're taught to suppress their sense of humor during their formative years."
- Berates the reporter with questions like: "Where are you from?" and "Do you think you're good at your job?"
- After TJ tells the reporter he'd prefer to be doing this interview in a bar, TJ changes his mind and says: "No. You don't seem like the kind of guy who knows where the bars are."
He is in the top three most terrible interviews I've ever done and I have done a lot— Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) July 24, 2017
same!!— Amanda Hess (@amandahess) July 24, 2017
His facial hair choices already implied he's an asshole. I'm not surprised.
still tho
"And on why, in his view, women aren’t as funny as men: “They’re taught to suppress their sense of humor during their formative years."
This moron needs to fuck off.
But, it is never seen that way-it is always just "look at this one popular female comedian I don't like therefore no women are funny!!!"
i was waiting for this post
He was consistently hilarious in the Vulture TV podcast
May they both fuck a garbage disposal.
*adds to list*
Omg someone clearly hurt this man and I'm glad they did tbh
maybe he's just stuck playing a character.
This... is real???
kinda hard to do if i didn't even know you existed
isn't that what he does best?
I think ontd was fond of him then for some reason tho which was a choice...
I guess it's nice that he's done that one nice thing but I hear about him allll the time.
His only redeeming factor to me personally, is that during Oddball Comedy Fest it started pouring in the middle of Nick Kroll's set and they had to delay everything for an hour and when we came back, Nick had TJ randomly squirt him with water out of water bottles during the set because he didn't think it was fair that we all got wet and he didn't. And that's more of a story about Nick being cool...
I had no idea TJ Miller was from Kansas, let alone a teeny tiny town. I actually have a lot of respect for him doing that, it's always cool when people remember their roots and try to give back to the community.