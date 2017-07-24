TJ Miller gives not-so-flattering interview

wow he's sooooo edgy Reply

His facial hair choices already implied he's an asshole. I'm not surprised. Reply

Taffy Akner is a national treasure at this point Reply

oh man i assumed she was the one who did the interview based on the tweets



still tho Reply

I mean, she's an international treasure just for that Thadeus Heffalump piece but her spilling tea on this tool to add to the evidence that this guy is trash is worth upgrading her to platinum status. Reply

He is a fucking tool. And fuck him for that Aziz Ansari comment. He always flip flops on the reason why he left silicon valley but i think something went down and he was fired Reply

He was *definitely* fired, he is far too extra about it. I think they cut his role down, he pissed and moaned, then they were just like, "BYE!" Reply

this. there was no way his character's sudden exit was planned from the start Reply

i dont know why he flip flops, its pretty obvious he was fired because he is incapable of not acting like a total cunt. Reply

Yeah the more press he does the less mutual it seems. Reply

ewwwwwwwwwww Reply

OP, you kept out this gem



"And on why, in his view, women aren’t as funny as men: “They’re taught to suppress their sense of humor during their formative years."



This moron needs to fuck off. Reply

just added!! Reply

I was kind of just rolling my eyes at most of these quotes, but this one is just straight up insulting, lol Reply

I really don't understand why men say this? I find women so fucking funny, like funnier than men so idgi. Reply

It is such a common idea even with women sometimes and I don't get it. I see "evidence" presented with people like, pointing at Melissa McCarthy and saying she isn't funny (which, like, I think she has been really funny before) but even if you don't like her comedians who become really popular are usually pretty watered down or geared toward a certain type of humor t hat a general public can latch onto. Like, there is a reason Dane Cook became so popular and not arguably much funnier men?



But, it is never seen that way-it is always just "look at this one popular female comedian I don't like therefore no women are funny!!!" Reply

Because men don't care about a woman's perspective and so avoid/automatically dismiss them due to an inherent bias. Everything sounds better coming from a man (to them). Reply

Men tend to hate it when they don't feel every single joke is speaking directly to them. Reply

I think there are a bunch of reasons, all of which are insulting, haha. I think that a lot of men just simply aren't interested in women beyond the surface (women's looks and what women can do for men). A lot of men seem to take offense with female comedians who are crass or vulgar in any way because that isn't "ladylike" and they don't want to hear women talking about their bodies. That's a common criticism of female comedians despite the fact that male comedians talk about their bodies all the time too. A lot of men don't seem to be interested in anything that they can't personally relate to, so if women are cracking jokes that are female-specific or about things that happen to women more often, they just aren't interested. I think of it as similar to how women are expected to relate to men and consume media about men but men aren't expected to relate to women or consume media about women. Male characters and male stories are always considered the default or universal, whereas female stories are considered "niche." Now there's also just the pervasive "women aren't funny" attitude, so people carry that bias and probably don't even want to give women a chance and they're a lot harder on female comedians Reply

I honestly feel sad for them. Think about it: they'll go through their whole lives having never had their girlfriend/wife make them laugh hysterically. They see women as decorative, but who could stand to be in a relationship with an ornament? How boring and sad is that? Reply

The whole "women aren't funny" business has always baffled me. Like I understand that it's simple misogyny but it's also obviously, patently false, like how can anyone think that being funny is gender- or sex-specific? Reply

Clearly this guy is a tool and I disagree completely on women not being funny as most of my favourite comedians are women. I'm not a woman, so I don't know what that experience is like, so I do wonder if there is a tiny nugget of truth in this one thing he's saying. I know women are socialized to behave in certain ways (and so much of that is horrible and backward and restrictive and destructive) and I wonder, Female ONTDers, do you feel that humour is something that western society tried to socialize out of women? Or just certain types of humour? Reply

there is maybe a bit of a point hiding in there in that we don't see as many women going into comedy because of the way we're socialized, i still remember getting told to act more "ladylike" when i used to joke around as a kid lmao Reply

I think there are a lot of variables to consider when we analyze the gender politics of comedy, and why women aren't seen as being as funny as men, or funny at all. I do think that there is some truth to what he said though; about women watering down their sense of humor. You can see it with sexuality too. Women being so obsessed with not looking "slutty" that they actually deny themselves sexual pleasure. Maybe this is why so many women die without ever having experienced an orgasm. Who knows?! I will say that I've never seen a female standup comedienne who has made me laugh as much as a Dave Chappelle, or a Chris Rock. I will also say that most people (male or female), in everyday life, just aren't funny. Reply

I want to be best friends with E. Alex so bad

He was consistently hilarious in the Vulture TV podcast Reply

Lol Reply

master of puppets! Reply

he sounds like those dudes who wear fedoras and think they can trick women into sleeping with them Reply

is he negging the interviewer Reply

LMAO, this nigga is on some other shit. Reply

Good lord Reply

Jesus fucking christ he sounds exactly like my ex that cheated on me with my then-best friend, holy shit.



May they both fuck a garbage disposal. Reply

Sociopath or asshole? Sometimes it's soooo hard to tell. Reply

lmao, he sounds like a pretentious asshole that always brags about being ~2 steps ahead of everyone else...no puedo. Reply

Ugh. This guy is such a douche. Reply

"that was another trick!!!" lol is he going to activate a trap card next? He's such a weirdo I can't believe he talks like that irl he sounds like an anime villain. Reply

bye forever! no one knew ya Reply

the last couple tweets lmaoooo expose ha Reply

Every woman I know is super funny but doesn't view themselves as such and with men it tends to be the opposite... Reply

right? waaayyy too many men think they're fucking hilarious Reply

Yeah I think so too. Reply

there's that old joke: when a woman says she wants a guy with a sense of humor, she means she wants a guy who's funny. when a guy says he wants a woman with a sense of humor, he means he wants a woman who thinks he's funny. Reply

This is so sadly accurate. I remember when I was growing up, my dad would pull this shit. He'd complain about my mom not having a sense of humor all the time. Then I got old enough to realize how unfunny he was (and how fucking hilarious my mom actually is) and once I stopped laughing at his jokes I suddenly became a humorless bitch, too. Reply

YES. I was a cashier for years and men would come in, try to hit on me, make terrible jokes, and would often wrap it up by saying, 'you don't have much of a sense of humour, do you?' Meanwhile anyone who has met me knows I'm the giggliest person ever. My sister makes fun of me for being such an 'easy laugh'. If I'm not laughing at you, it's because you're reallllly, painfully unfunny. Trust me. Reply

Oh man this is so sadly true. Reply

omg this is so fucking true Reply

this is creepily accurate Reply

Men jokes tend to be at the expense of women I've noticed. Like bashing us etc ugh Reply

ALL the funniest people I've known in my life have been women. The people who have made me sob with laughter, who have even made me pee my pants -- ALWAYS women. Men just can't measure up. Most men I know IRL just make references or quote movies and try to pass that off as their own jokes. Reply

I've always found women funnier because I don't like a lot of typical guy humor, it's not even remotely funny to me. Reply

This comment reminded me of this hilarious video

Reply

Same here. Pretty much all of the women I've known over the years have been hilarious but typically have not realized how funny they are. I've known some funny men too, but they've never been the guys who've branded themselves as like the "funny guy" or the "class clown" - they just happen to be funny or clever. Most men who pride themselves in being supposedly hilarious are just annoying Reply

men are encouraged by society while women are shut down at every corner, as always Reply

MTE Reply

So fucking true. Reply

I'm really excited to avoid his work now. Reply

Me too! I'm very into being an anti-fan of his. What a jerk. Reply

Lol right Reply

yep





*adds to list* Reply

He frowns, then face-spritzes. I ask what the spray is, and he says, “It’s embarrassing for you that you don’t know.” (It is, according to the bottle, Evian Natural Mineral Water spray.)



Omg someone clearly hurt this man and I'm glad they did tbh Reply

Lmfao this comment Reply

lol Reply

HAHA Reply

omgggg Reply

Bitch it's not even Avene Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

jesus. I saw him do standup and he incorporated the Evian spray into the standup but I thought it was clear that we were all laughing at how fucking ridiculous a $7 aerosol can of water from Sephora is.



maybe he's just stuck playing a character. Reply

yeah, this part sounds like a act but it can be hard to tell when everything you're saying is already terrible Reply

yeah he sounds like he's lost in his own persona. Reply

oh my fucking god Reply

lmao I can't breathe Reply

This... is real??? Reply

lmfao Reply

"People need a villain, and I'm occupying that space."



kinda hard to do if i didn't even know you existed Reply

Lmao right? Every time I see/hear his name I picture TJ Thyne. Reply

but TJ Thyne is delightful and this guy is... whatever the fuck he is. Reply

Lmao forreal Reply

lol Reply

Seriously. Before this post, I didn't even know his name. And I'll forget it as soon as I exit this post. Reply

yeah i had no idea who he was before this post, and i'm just here to read the comments lol Reply

Right? I know I've seen hisbdouchey face before but I couldn't tell you his name. Reply

Right? I know him from Deadpool and a beer commercial. That's about it. Reply

Lol right. Don't flatter yourself dude, you'll always be an animated booger to me. Reply

TJ Miller gives not-so-flattering interview



isn't that what he does best? Reply

Kwane Taffy keeps delivering! I HATE T.J. Miller and I'm just so thankful everyone else is start to as well <3 Reply

I mean didn't the last post abt this guy (that I can remember) abt him bleeding on a red carpet. That incident alone was whut



I think ontd was fond of him then for some reason tho which was a choice... Reply

My boyfriend's family LOVES TJ Miller because he's from Chanute, the same tiny Kansas town as them and he went back and did a free show there and made like the entire set about Chanute and people loved it.



I guess it's nice that he's done that one nice thing but I hear about him allll the time.



His only redeeming factor to me personally, is that during Oddball Comedy Fest it started pouring in the middle of Nick Kroll's set and they had to delay everything for an hour and when we came back, Nick had TJ randomly squirt him with water out of water bottles during the set because he didn't think it was fair that we all got wet and he didn't. And that's more of a story about Nick being cool... Reply

