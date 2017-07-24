queen b

TJ Miller gives not-so-flattering interview




Some highlights:

- On his villainous persona: "People need a villain, and I'm occupying that space." and "It's more important to be polarizing than neutralizing. That's my position."
- On Aziz Ansari: "He's very good at what he does … like Dane Cook."
- On why women aren't as funny as men: "They're taught to suppress their sense of humor during their formative years."
- Berates the reporter with questions like: "Where are you from?" and "Do you think you're good at your job?"
- After TJ tells the reporter he'd prefer to be doing this interview in a bar, TJ changes his mind and says: "No. You don't seem like the kind of guy who knows where the bars are."








sources: 1 2 3

what do you make of tj miller, ontd?
