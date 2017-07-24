seb 1

Trailer for new gay movie 'Beach Rats' is here



The trailer for the Sundance-acclaimed film Beach Rats was released this week. Set in Coney Island (LDR's impacT) the film follows Frankie, a closeted bro-character who tries to balance secret late night gay hookups with this very straight lifestyle. Directed by Eliza Hittman.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SuRX_Y5fII
