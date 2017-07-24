Trailer for new gay movie 'Beach Rats' is here
The trailer for the Sundance-acclaimed film Beach Rats was released this week. Set in Coney Island (LDR's impacT) the film follows Frankie, a closeted bro-character who tries to balance secret late night gay hookups with this very straight lifestyle. Directed by Eliza Hittman.
Edit to add: Stories also without HIV/AIDS epidemic as well
This looks tragic.
Looks like it was made by str8s for str8 allies so pass.
my major disappointment was clicking on a related video called "the layover". now THAT was disappointing =_= the thumbnail implied lesbians, watched the trailer, and no lesbians lol
