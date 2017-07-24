Trailer for new gay movie 'Beach Rats' is here

No thanks, you can keep it.

Shit, I went to Coney Island this summer to watch fire works and I didnt meet any dudes or girls on the boardwalk smh Reply

The aesthetic reminds me of every indie movie I watched in college, but yeah, I'd watch it. Reply

Okay looks alright but if this kid is from Coney Island why does his mom NOT have a New York accent?

/Newyorkernothavingit

Intrigued because I adored It Felt Like Love. Reply

more angst and so white, cooool. just what we need in 2017. Reply

No spice. No rice. No chocolate. No femmes. Just a preference~! Reply

LGBT movies are always so angsty and depressing. It's the main reason I never watch them. Reply

I'm tired of teen coming out stories tbh. Reply

Same Reply

I'm tired of white ones at least. Ones about boys of color sti are lacking and could have SO MUCH ground to cover. Reply

I'm so over coming out films. Can't we have some post-closet films????



Edit to add: Stories also without HIV/AIDS epidemic as well



Edited at 2017-07-24 04:25 pm (UTC)

Oh, it's that guy from that British show Clique.



This looks tragic. Reply

Looks really boring. Reply

the general tryhard comments from the same dumbass homophobes every time there's a gay post. yawn Reply

Sis, where are these comments? For starters this post has 16 comments so it's not like it's flooded in dialogue. Most people are just saying they're tired of seeing movies like this over and over because it's true. Lots of queer movies are angsty, depressing, overly stylized, and from a white perspective. Not all queer stories are like this and we want to see something different. Reply

it's not about the movie itself. it's the context of the same set of users doing it in every gay post but staying mum when it comes to other media that's painfully white or straight Reply

Who are the homophobes you're talking about tho? There's quite a few gay users in this post so I'm really confused. Reply

Oh, ok. I don't keep up with user patterns but I see what you mean. Reply

tea Reply

tbh im really into straight-acting gay bros



🤷🏻‍♂️ Reply

You and like 80% of the gay population tbh. For me, I like a guy who is just himself and doesn't need to conform to lifestyle stereotypes, be it too masculine or too feminine. Just have fun and do whatever comes naturally to you. That's attractive to me. Reply

this is true. Reply

exactly, that's just important. like, that's totally chill Reply

ITA Reply

No thanks. Reply

Another coming out film?



Looks like it was made by str8s for str8 allies so pass. Reply

A coming out story from the viewpoint of a cis white gay?? REVOLUTIONARY! totally not something he already have dozens of!!! Reply

Yawn. White gays are the worst and so are movies about them. Reply

Link





my major disappointment was clicking on a related video called it looks okmy major disappointment was clicking on a related video called "the layover" . now THAT was disappointing =_= the thumbnail implied lesbians, watched the trailer, and no lesbians lol Reply

Just here for OP's icon tbh Reply

Richard Brody in The New Yorker had some mild praise for this and I trust him as a critic, so I assume it's not as bad as people fear.



Edited at 2017-07-24 05:44 pm (UTC)

it's not bad in the slightest according to reviews, just ontd making quick judgements as usual lol Reply

Looks like it could be okay. Reply

going to see this. btw the actress in eliza hittman's student film sent her resume to us and I recommended her to the talent agent I work for lol Reply

W/e @ all of these comments this movie is actually good lmao Reply

is harris dickinson any good ? i'm kind of looking forward to it after seeing it felt like love Reply

yes he carries the whole thing! Reply

harris dickinson's performance looks good Reply

