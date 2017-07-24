Ezra Miler kisses fan

I can't get over the fact that someone asked to smell his breath, like.... ?!?!?! Reply

It's soooooooo creepy & weird!





Oops, seeing that it had to do with alcohol makes slightly more sense, but still...



Was just going to say that....It's kinda weird but It's because people were saying he was drunk and then he was saying the flash couldn't get drunk so the fan said "well let me smell your breath"



Still strange, but I guess he's really down to earth with fans. Reply

who tf asks someone to smell their breath?! ezra was a good sport and all but damn... Reply

to see if he's been drinking. idk anything about this ezra dude but he does seem a lil tipsy in that video lol Reply

yeah, that's still weird af lol. that's the last thing i would ask a stranger, let alone a ~fave. Reply

I think that guy was insinuating that he was drunk by asking about his breath? Otherwise it doesn't make sense lol Reply

i think so lmao Reply

he is lol Reply

Oh, lol. I didn't watch the video and out of context that request just sounds creepy af. Reply

That's still weird lol Reply

lol people get off on the weirdest shit. why would this make any less sense then people who get their kicks by eating couch stuffing. Reply

Damn he looks like he's a good kisser like me Reply

...

From that basic kiss?



Which is technically sexual assault. Reply

y'all they were talking about him being drunk, that's why he asked to smell his breath c'mon now. Reply

I wonder what would have happened if he asked...



lmaoooooo Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

I used to drunkenly sing this song with my ex friends Reply

Same :( bittersweet memories Reply

he's so weird lmao



like he really shouldn't be out there kissing people without their consent but the guy seemed into it so idk Reply

Lol you ask for consent before kissing people? Reply

Yes... Life aint a CW drama. There's legal issues. Reply

Link

don't be deliberately dense Reply

All you need to do is just get him a pedicure and I'm like yesss Reply

i'll never be able to look at this guy and NOT relive the horror i felt the moment i saw those pictures Reply

Link





Pretty sure he's just asking if Ezra is drunk.



I mean if that fan dude liked it that's cool but I would have pulled away so damn fast like ewww. And I don't even think he's ugly, it's just kind of weird to kiss a stranger?? Reply

Weird or a standard drunken night out? Reply

lol to be fair I'm a stoner who doesn't drink anymore so we're all too chill and tired to try and kiss strangers lmao but I guess if this is normal for people....ok. Reply

uuuuum when did Ezra Miller get hot? that jaw line! Reply

He was always serial killer attractive but he have nasty assss feet Reply

omg serial killer attractive is the best way to describe him Reply

His feet don't look like that anymore, lol Reply

A guy on Grindr once messaged me out of nowhere to say 'I hope you don't take this the wrong way because I mean this as a compliment but you look hot like a serial killer.' It was one of the oddest things I've had said about me. Reply

he's always been hot but around the time of the perks of being a wallflower was when he fully bloomed imo Reply

mte, last time i checked he was a child, and now bam! i approve. Reply

always hot just not always clean Reply

He has great face.

he really does Reply

This good looking weirdo Reply

he's weird and extra but I like him ngl Reply

same tbh and i think he's handsome af Reply

Honestly, his face is incredible imo. Reply

