Ezra Miler kisses fan
Resident queer hottie Ezra Miller was in a good mood recently @ ComicCon (?) as after a fan asked to smell his breath (wtf) he decided to give him the full lip-lock experience. Are y'all jealous?
EZRA MILLER KISSED A FANBOY AFTER HE ASKED IF HE COULD SMELL EZRAS BREATH IM FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/3KGGXa9In5— ً (@kiwiezra) July 23, 2017
Source: https://twitter.com/kiwiezra/status/889
Oops, seeing that it had to do with alcohol makes slightly more sense, but still...
Still strange, but I guess he's really down to earth with fans.
From that basic kiss?
Which is technically sexual assault.
like he really shouldn't be out there kissing people without their consent but the guy seemed into it so idk
I mean if that fan dude liked it that's cool but I would have pulled away so damn fast like ewww. And I don't even think he's ugly, it's just kind of weird to kiss a stranger??