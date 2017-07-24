Charlize Theron Confirms She Has 'Dipped in the Lady Pond'

why is it always a lady pond and never like a lady tornado Reply

maybe that should be the new standard for wlw coming out speeches lmao



'mom, dad, i got swept up in the lady tornado'

Lady Monsoon. Reply

Lmaoo Reply

Because everybody knows tornados are male because they are strong, duh. Reply

My life is one big roll around the lady tornado Reply

i wouldn't be surprised if andy cohen had it trademarked Reply

I'm dying at these responses Reply

makes wizard of oz feel more exciting tbh Reply

helen hunt took that one Reply

tornados are dangerous Reply

so are vaginas Reply

how do you dip into a tornado? Reply

Lady Tornado sounds like a roller derby team Reply

Would you take a dip in the lady pond for Charlize, ONTD?







(I mean, been there, done that, livin' in the pond -- but esp. for her, of course.)

I myself am already captain on a ship that sails the lady oceans but Charlize would be free to come aboard any time she wanted. Reply

"The ultimate gift ship has sailed. A while ago. It's probably in Fiji by now." Reply

Charlize should take another "dip" with me! Reply

i think i've taken more strokes in the lady lake than the pond Reply

she is incredibly hot Reply

lmao i remember the first time i've watched her in anything was Monster and I was surprised she was actually beautiful irl lmaoooooo Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

http://people.com/movies/charlize-thero n-opens-up-about-the-night-her-alcoholic-f ather-was-killed-by-her-mother/ I was just reading on People about how her mom shot and killed her alcoholic father. What an insane story.

That's insane omg Reply

Jesus, that's horrible. I didn't know that. Reply

I thought the story was that Charlize actually shot him but her mom covered and said she did it? Reply

no thats the plot line from Quantico Reply

I believe he was abusive if I remember the story correctly. Reply

Damn. That explains her taste in men. Reply

I dove into diq dam and never came out again to breathe Reply

Not really here for more perpetuation of women being a phase for other women on their way for solidifying their love of men. Reads like such a male phantasy. Reply

where the fuck did she say that???? she just said that young people experiment and it wasn't for her like wtf Reply

welcome to ONTD, home to the furthest reaches on the internet Reply

I too hate when humans are complex beings with their own experiences that don't align with what I want to "read". Reply

I'm dead @ these completely obtuse replies pretending that Charlize isn't revealing this now just to pander to the male audience that otherwise wouldn't see an action movie starring a woman lol Reply

Of course! I saw her in person when she was doing promo for Young Adult (they had a screening at a local theater and a Q&A afterward) and she is just stunningly gorgeous. Her skin was glowing. I have never seen someone else so pretty irl. Reply

Love that movie Reply

me toooooo. it made me love the song the concept by teenage fanclub. Reply

Y E S. i can quote it. its SO good. one of my faves for sure. Reply

Parent

That movie is severely underrated. Reply

i'm already dwelling at the bottom of the lady pond Reply

Why do they never ask men these type of questions? 🤔 Reply

he had a very intense discussion with 50 about if he was on the DL and booty eating.... Reply

Wow I never really watch the show lol so I didn't know Reply

Love her.



Also I so apologize for this to comment but has anyone seen girl's trip? my mom wants to see it with me and I'm not sure thats appropriate lol.

I was born in the lady pond, actually. Made the migration from the pond to the lady ocean not that many years ago. It was scary, sometimes even grueling, but once I made it it was worth it Reply

