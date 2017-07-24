Charlize Theron Confirms She Has 'Dipped in the Lady Pond'
On Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asks Charlize if she has ever taken a dip in the lady pond. "When I was young, yes. I feel [that] when you’re young you’re just exploring it all, but it was pretty clear that I really liked dudes.”
In another recent interview, she also said that she would play James Bond with a female love interest.
