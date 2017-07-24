Linkin Park releases statement about Chester Bennington

<3 <3 <3



this still seems so unreal. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, wow, this is really heartbreaking. I gasped out loud when I read the other day that he was the godfather of Chris Cornell's kid, too. Not that I want to shame either one of them, but I feel absolutely horrible for that kid. I can't imagine how he feels rn. Reply

Thread

Link

I like that the official statement is a letter to Chester. It's very sweet and personal. Reply

Thread

Link

i still can't believe it Reply

Thread

Link

So, so sad. I hadn't listened to their new album before yesterday other than "Heavy". The song "One More Light" is especially haunting now. I hope Chester has found peace. <3



Edited at 2017-07-24 03:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Get the fuck out of my post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's better if you don't engage bb, I was going to but we know that sad person only wants attention so it's better not to give him what he wants.



Also, can u delete his comments? or it's not allowed?



Edited at 2017-07-24 03:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can someone delete this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i remember when you used to just be a mild troll. just being snarky and sarcastic and darkly humorous wasn't enough for you? you needed that extra hate-tinged edge to get off? does it honestly make you feel good? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Imagine taking the time to make wild accusations about a person after they're dead.



I know I'd feel like shit if I saw these about my dying/dead father. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Come on, wtf. Be better than this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Youre the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was really beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

Ignore the troll above please, be stronger than I was lol Reply

Thread

Link

The temptation is strong but this is a post that deserves better than giving into troll bait. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really gaf about what people post here and I especially ignore people will saying absolutely anything to get attention or make other people feel like shit but I am fucking PISSED and I am astounded that someone would not only infect a post with such slander and malice but that it is permissable, especially in a post focused on respect, support, love and compassion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA, it's so disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a new low even for fka Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was understandable, bb. it's mindblowing their account hasn't been banned yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant believe we have a troll in this post! it is already heartbreaking as it is, no need for this bullshit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oops lol

❤❤❤❤💞💞💗💗











Edited at 2017-07-24 03:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What'd they say? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Heartbreaking and beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

that was beautiful. i still can't believe it but i hope chester is in a better place now and that his friends and family have the support system they deserve. Reply

Thread

Link

heartbreaking </3 beautiful words to people who are struggling right now, i will keep linking this message because it truly touched me and might help you http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107014483.html



Edited at 2017-07-24 03:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i never listened to or followed them so i had no idea what he was going through or what they meant to people



this is just so sad. Reply

Thread

Link





"To our friends, family, and fans that have sent us literally 1000's of messages - I apologize from the bottom of my heart for not being capable of returning the mass love you have shown us. You can probably guess that Amir and I are absolutely devastated and we are not really sure how to .. even "think" in some sane way about this horrific loss. We are selfishly consumed by our own grief in addition to our absolute heartbreak for Talinda and the Bennington family (our family) and of course the amazing men in @linkinpark ..... we just don't know how to rationally or profoundly speak about any of this at this point. I will have something substantial to say about @chesterbe as soon as I can get through typing his name without losing control. We love and appreciate ALL OF U."



Edited at 2017-07-24 03:23 pm (UTC) Ryan Shuck (formerly of Orgy) worked with Chester on two projects, Dead by Sunrise & Julien-K, and he posted this on Instagram. "To our friends, family, and fans that have sent us literally 1000's of messages - I apologize from the bottom of my heart for not being capable of returning the mass love you have shown us. You can probably guess that Amir and I are absolutely devastated and we are not really sure how to .. even "think" in some sane way about this horrific loss. We are selfishly consumed by our own grief in addition to our absolute heartbreak for Talinda and the Bennington family (our family) and of course the amazing men in @linkinpark ..... we just don't know how to rationally or profoundly speak about any of this at this point. I will have something substantial to say about @chesterbe as soon as I can get through typing his name without losing control. We love and appreciate ALL OF U." Reply

Thread

Link

Awww :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot about Chester's work with Julien-K :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, you can feel his heartbreaking as he typed this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn. Been there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't believe it. I truly hope that no one is negatively influenced by this. It's difficulty when the person you listened to in order to get through those tough times loses their life to it. I've had all my LP albums on repeat for days. I hope his friends and family will get the support they need and no more garbage hackers try and mess with them. Reply

Thread

Link