Linkin Park releases statement about Chester Bennington
Linkin Park release statement about Chester Bennington: “Our hearts are broken” https://t.co/ok2FrOZ2CM— Alternative Press (@AltPress) July 24, 2017
Link to chester.linkinpark.com since that's just a screenshot above
Source 1
Source 2
Hope everyone is doing ok <3
Reposting from the first post:
[Suicide Hotline Numbers]National Suicide Prevention Lifeline '1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Argentina: +5402234930430
Australia: 131114
Austria: 017133374
Belgium: 106
Botswana: 3911270
Brazil: 212339191
Canada: 5147234000 (Montreal); 18662773553 (outside Montreal)
China: 85223820000
Croatia: 014833888
Denmark: +4570201201
Egypt: 7621602
Finland: 040-5032199
France: 0145394000
Germany: 08001810771
Holland: 09000767
India: 8888817666
Ireland: +4408457909090
Italy: 800860022
Japan: +810352869090
Mexico: 5255102550
New Zealand: 045861048
Norway: +4781533300
Philippines: 028969191
Poland: 5270000
Russia: 0078202577577
Spain: 914590050
South Africa: 0514445691
Sweden: 46317112400
Switzerland: 143
United Kingdom: 08457909090
USA: 18002738255
this still seems so unreal.
Edited at 2017-07-24 03:09 pm (UTC)
Also, can u delete his comments? or it's not allowed?
Edited at 2017-07-24 03:24 pm (UTC)
I know I'd feel like shit if I saw these about my dying/dead father.
❤❤❤❤💞💞💗💗
Edited at 2017-07-24 03:45 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-24 03:38 pm (UTC)
this is just so sad.
"To our friends, family, and fans that have sent us literally 1000's of messages - I apologize from the bottom of my heart for not being capable of returning the mass love you have shown us. You can probably guess that Amir and I are absolutely devastated and we are not really sure how to .. even "think" in some sane way about this horrific loss. We are selfishly consumed by our own grief in addition to our absolute heartbreak for Talinda and the Bennington family (our family) and of course the amazing men in @linkinpark ..... we just don't know how to rationally or profoundly speak about any of this at this point. I will have something substantial to say about @chesterbe as soon as I can get through typing his name without losing control. We love and appreciate ALL OF U."
Edited at 2017-07-24 03:23 pm (UTC)