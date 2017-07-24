Charlize Theron Would Play James Bond With a Female Love Interest
Charlize Theron reveals that she would be interested in playing James Bond, but that she would "need" a Bond lady or a Bond girl as her love interest.
Which actress you think should play Charlize's love interest, ONTD?
and the viola davis moment another user stated above, which is more ignorant than full blown problematic
She doesn't come across as very bright to me but she doesn't seem like an asshole either.
speaking of which, i wonder if sofia boutella's character in atomic blonde makes it out okay
WHY do we need a FEMALE bond? can we not just have a NEW KICKASS MUCH MORE AWESOME FEMALE spy? Bond is bond, give me someone BETTER that i can stan.
and a character like james bond is an institution and a cultural symbol... and that seems to prompt people to say 'that means it can't change at all!', when it should be about showing how these symbols can mean and represent different things, and reflect/mediate society.
and sure, you can always think of 'new' spies or action heroes or whatever, but when you recognize that a character like 'james bond' is culturally significant, and emblematic of something larger, why not push it outside the comfort zone?
it doesn't need to happen, but it doesn't need to be torn down as a concept either
Yes, we have Wonder Woman and Tomb Raider, but I will never say no to one of the hundreds of male role models coming over to the light side.
it's maddening.
This reminded me of an interview I read with Brit Marling where she asked herself what the feminine narrative might look like, if it looks like the male hero’s traditionally linear journey or if it's different.
famke janssen (was already in a bond film tho lol)
gillian anderson
idk i'm just naming talented hot actresses
give me a female bond and about a million more films with women as spies/assassins. i don't see how one negates the other
Wait nvm idt Charlize deserves to kiss Gal.
Ellen Page can be her damsel