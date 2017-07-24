I was literally watching her interview with Andy Cohen right now, and jesus christ, I never noticed how gorgeous she is? Reply

Thread

Link

Omg, I'm about to submit a clip from that too. And right? She's so beautiful it's ridic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her cheekbones are godly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're called fillers jk Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Will she also 'need' for their characters to be actual people or will she be OK with what passes as a normal female story? Reply

Thread

Link

Is she problematic? Reply

Thread

Link

idts? all i can think of is an instance during an oscar roundtable (?) where viola davis was talking about being a black woman in the industry, saying something along the lines of "i'm a black woman who doesn't look like halle berry and even halle berry is having a hard time" and charlize theron kinda butts in with a "don't say that, you're hot as hell", missing the point viola davis was trying to make. not sure if i'd call that problematic though, but it was p much reiterating the exact problem viola davis was talking about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bad taste in men and a bit bitchy but nah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think she once compared being in the media spotlight was like being raped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't that kristen stewart? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think so... She just seems to have a strong personality and being a woman sometimes people may perceive it as being a bitch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She dated Sean Penn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her ig handle (@charlizeafrica) makes me cringe irrationally but that's on me being a judgemental cunt



and the viola davis moment another user stated above, which is more ignorant than full blown problematic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She is quite shockingly ignorant about issues and seems completely unaware of how much her being white and beautiful helps her, but it has never come across to me as moving from ignorance into bigotry. Some would say its the same thing, but there are shades of ignorance and hate imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Legit surprised you haven't been flooded with receipts yet lol



She doesn't come across as very bright to me but she doesn't seem like an asshole either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does it matter? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's not very bright so she can come across like a bit of an asshole, but aside from her horrible taste in men, she's fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

typical white feminist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE LITTLE BOYS THAT NEED ROLE MODELS?! JAMES BOND IS A (WHITE) MAN! Reply

Thread

Link

do it, cowards @ whoever the fuck produces 007 movies. just make sure that bond girl survives.



speaking of which, i wonder if sofia boutella's character in atomic blonde makes it out okay Reply

Thread

Link

i once saw a tumblr post with lucy liu as bond with sebastian stan as bond boy and idris elba as m and it was something i never knew i needed until i saw it D: but seriously, can we please have a female bond? Reply

Thread

Link

classic tumblr fan casting 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know, let me just dream tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like the only black male actor tumblr knows is idris elba Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao it really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bond girls have to be super model hot, so if they ever have a bond boy he better be as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok unpopular opinion im gonna say it igaf come at me ONTD:

WHY do we need a FEMALE bond? can we not just have a NEW KICKASS MUCH MORE AWESOME FEMALE spy? Bond is bond, give me someone BETTER that i can stan. Reply

Thread

Link

as much as i'd be supporting the idea if it were to happen, i'm with you on this. let's just have more original female characters in general. i'm also not in the mood to deal with more fanboys and their paranoia about the ~feminist agenda. let's start being a bit more daring and creative, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! there are already some pretty great female characters, which are painfully underused, just give us something we want and need! i dont see why the fuck cant we have female heroes (or trans, or any other example, i'm just speaking of females now, but its an umbrella argument). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the circlejerk and weird aggression/anger alone makes me wanna hide under the covers. like the ghostbusters shit was almost too much to deal with. whiny boys living in their mom's basement ruin mfing everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ a male being the first to make this comment Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

because it's interesting to reimagine iconic characters and push the boundaries of the stories they can tell. like yes it's important and significant and everything, but can people not also just see that it's fun/cool from a storytelling perspective?



and a character like james bond is an institution and a cultural symbol... and that seems to prompt people to say 'that means it can't change at all!', when it should be about showing how these symbols can mean and represent different things, and reflect/mediate society.



and sure, you can always think of 'new' spies or action heroes or whatever, but when you recognize that a character like 'james bond' is culturally significant, and emblematic of something larger, why not push it outside the comfort zone? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

although i agree in terms of there being too many remakes/not enough original material and original female characters in general. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agree. I was kinda hoping the Salt movie would do well enough to start a franchise like that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

because remimagining longstanding characters is fun. 007 is rebooted all the time and the story of a sexy world class spy is universally interesting. making 007 a woman for one or two movies before being rebooted into another interpretion shouldn't bother anyone, nor should it preclude studios from making other films starring women and crafting their own iconic characters.



it doesn't need to happen, but it doesn't need to be torn down as a concept either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

although salt was supposed to be a man, can't we bring it back? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. Women don't need to be remade into traditional male archetype characters. Just make new characters ffs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia that there should be more women-led originals, but it's hard to make an iconic movie these days. Social media means we all move on quickly, no matter how much we've liked a movie. Characters like Bond are known by everyone, and it would be great for women to connect with that and see themselves in what is typically a misogynistic movieverse.



Yes, we have Wonder Woman and Tomb Raider, but I will never say no to one of the hundreds of male role models coming over to the light side. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a friend of mine has been making the exact same argument regarding the recent doctor who casting, and people are just. not. getting. her. perspectives.



it's maddening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel the same. Remakes with women are fine but I would be far more interested in completely new movie ideas with, for and by women. So rather than just "steal" the male narrative, we could invent our own. Simply inserting a woman into a very male, violent, macho concept like the James Bond series just isn't that revolutionary, and also not that interesting imo. And sure we can remake male classics like Bond and have a woman in them but they will never really belong to us or truly represent us. I think we deserve our own movies and stories.



This reminded me of an interview I read with Brit Marling where she asked herself what the feminine narrative might look like, if it looks like the male hero’s traditionally linear journey or if it's different. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel the same way with the current wave of 'gender bent' movies and TV shows. I'm not offended by it at all and think it's great that people are enjoying it, but I don't understand why women can't just have original characters, written specifically for them. I think that would be way cooler. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree and this is not an unpopular opinion. We need more original stuff. But also a female Bond will always just be known as the female Bond. Not Bond. Who wants to be the *insertminority* version of something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because long-standing cultural standby's which don't date themselves are always going to have more cultural heft and more cultural power, and challenging their conceptions (along with having original versions) does damage to current oppressive perspectives in a way original ideas simply can't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thandie newton

famke janssen (was already in a bond film tho lol)

gillian anderson



idk i'm just naming talented hot actresses Reply

Thread

Link

omg famke would be good, she had SO much chemistry with viola in htgawm like dam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

riiiiiight omw. in need! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was shook at how much chemistry they had tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao yas they were great together. Viola should be Bond. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i see u... u just had to slip that old xfiles lady in there :P Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol apparently gillian's is the #1 choice for people who legit book on the bond casting so i'm here with you sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There's still a good Modesty Blaise movie waiting to get made tho Reply

Thread

Link

omg I watched the one with Monica Vitti a couple weeks ago, it is trash but also so gorgeous and fun? But trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the comics as a kid and was so hyped to see it. It... was definitely not what I expected lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm way too hype about atomic blonde idgaf



give me a female bond and about a million more films with women as spies/assassins. i don't see how one negates the other Reply

Thread

Link

i'd be here for that. i've been wondering if on the new dr. who they'll have the companion be a woman or a man. i have a feeling they'll switch it to a man but i want them to keep it a woman. Reply

Thread

Link

Gal Gadot, enemies to lovers





Wait nvm idt Charlize deserves to kiss Gal.





Ellen Page can be her damsel Reply

Thread

Link

But is she really ready to take on the greatest acting challenge an actor could ever face

Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link