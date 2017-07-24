John Bradley Compares Kit Harington To The Mona Lisa
Did you watch episode 2? Thoughts?
John thinks seeing Kit on-screen is nice enough, but it's nothing compared to "the live experience."
source
(Yes, I hate myself)
I still find him cute tho
I liked that Tyrion and Sansa got to talk about each other.. I'm always like: do they even remember they married?
cant wait for the Jonarys shippers and the think pieces about why its okay to ship it starting next week. BRING IT ON.
Nope, that's the hardest thing I've ever had to watch in this whole show and they've put us through a lot of nonsense.
great scenes tho: olenna/dany, arya/nymeria, dany/varys, jon kicking littlefingers ass, etc.
Btw does anyone have problems loading the site on their laptop?
Also, can someone spoil me for what happens to Yara and the captured Dorne peeps?
and while I think his character is vastly more interesting than it used to be and the manbun does him wonders, ia
Robb and Grey Worm are the male eye candy on this show. and Jaime in season one before he got that stupid haircute.
- Theon... before he jumped into the water. All I saw was "reek" I didn't see the on greyjoy! I feel like he wouldn't have been able to save yara even if he tried :-(
- I swear if I don't get set some kind of stark sibling reunion. I will riot!!!!! ALL I WANT IS ARYA AND JON TO REUNITE && Sansa and Arya to forgive and forget. Can they send a raven already that brann is still alive.
- I liked the Arya and hotpie scene ☺️ and happy she decided to go home after she learned about the Boltons!
- All I want is for Arya and Sansa to band together and kick ass, really hope the show doesnt go into a sister fight storyline ://
The character of Sam, for some weird reason, always makes me think of a Peter Kay character. I don't know if it's because he just reminds me of him physically, or because he's sometimes played for laughs, but seriously. I can't help but think of Peter Kay sometimes when watching him. It's strange.
(shit joke I know lol)
IT’S HAPPENING
Re: IT’S HAPPENING
also I'm pretty sure that plate would break right down the middle with a heavy enough hit cause it bends there.
...I love armor.
Is he about to meet auntie Dany there?
Re: IT’S HAPPENING
RE: Re: IT’S HAPPENING
Re: IT’S HAPPENING
Re: IT’S HAPPENING
Re: IT’S HAPPENING
I adore Gwen. she gives no fucks and wears high heels. I'm close to the same height as her but I never wear heels. I am not as cool as her.