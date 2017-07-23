Twin Peaks: Part 11 Discussion
#TwinPeaks reveals Becky's father https://t.co/rthzBDKEnk pic.twitter.com/uf5ZblZtx8— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 24, 2017
And a bunch of other scream worthy stuff happened. Shots fired, pie was eaten, distressing noises/visuals etc.
[Spoiler (click to open)]It's Bobby. Even though Shelly's last name is Briggs, they are separated as she is seeing another man.
source
Hawk I love you but why you had this map the whole time and just now pulling it out.
Wtf did those children playing ever get help for that lady whose ghost was around that wormhole I think.
Also oh lord at that vomiting zombie child. Poor Bobby.
What was with the little kid whose mom found the gun though? Like was he an evil kid or did he remind Bobby of something? Were he and the dad plotting? So many questions.
Candie is something
this was a great episode after last week's worst of the season shit
Great episode!
When DougieCoop said 'damn good' instead of just repeating Rodney, I actually screamed amd jumped around my living room. Dana was amazong this episode. Still handsome af. Shelly...girl. Ig I ever had my hands on Bobby Briggs,I'd never let go. But I know people grow up and change. And you daughter is a disaster so Imma let it slide,sis. Speaking of...Becky. All that buckness for no damn reason. Talkin that big girl talk but then being like 'but mama I luuuuv him!' Girl if you dont get your damn life together. Your husband is full of meth,he is abusive and he aint cute. Basically a walking uti and I know y'all going at it raw. Laura was fucking up too but you couldnt dislike her. I dislike you. If I wasnt scared I would miss something I would fast forward through your scenes.
Hawk,youre beautiful. Leak the haircare routine.
Gordon. Fucking gorgeous.
Those woodsmen busting people skulls...literally. Wow.
"dirty, bearded men in a room!"
The Woodsmen are so terrifying!!!
I screamed at "he's dead," the assistant leading Dougie into the office with coffee and Bobby's face at zombie child. It was a great episode.
I'm worried about Hawk, though!
and the "he's dead" had me laughing out loud on the train this morning OOP
shelly, what r u doin?
And I've been worried for Hawk from the jump, and I continue to feel more worried with each of the Log Lady's calls
Did anyone else catch that the woman Steve was with was Gersten Hayward?
I feel like there's something important about the fact that Cooper and Audrey have both been notably missing, and we've been getting gradual hints that they'll be appearing soon. I really hope Audrey has a valuable role because imo S2 screwed over her character the most.
Shelly, what the fuck? You're having a serious conversation that you just ditch when you see Red? When are you going to meet up? Becky is staying with you tonight and you're just going to leave your house to hook up with some loser magic guy. Goddammit, Shelly.
i def saw parts of the true coop in dougie during this episode, especially at the end!