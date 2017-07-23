Twin Peaks: Part 11 Discussion

god WHERE IS AUDREY????? Reply

in a coma Reply

Omg that pic of Kyle in the vineyards kills me Reply

Unpopular opinion: i don't really miss Audrey 🙃 Reply

My guess: seeing Audrey is what will finally break Coop out of his Dougie trance, which means that -- knowing Dave Lynch -- it'll be the very last scene of the series. Reply

also there are rumors she only filmed w lynch VERY briefly so she's prob barely in it, maybe fucked up from the accident Reply

One more hour until I'm off work!!! I'm working from home today so I'm going to watch it asap lmao. I wish I was in the US Reply

im confused. isn't this series on Netflix to binge watch? or are episodes being released there on a weekly basis? Reply

No it's on showtime. They aired the first two episodes on the first night and then released the next two eps on demand/on their app, but it's weekly now. Reply

oooooh gotcha. thanks! Reply

It would've worked so much better as a binge. Waiting each week is torture because almost nothing happens and Lynch seems to be deliberately avoiding satisfying his fans. Which I kind of love, but still. Reply

Next to ep 8, last nights ep was my favorite this season.



Hawk I love you but why you had this map the whole time and just now pulling it out. Reply

Omg @ the woodsman still skulking about.



Wtf did those children playing ever get help for that lady whose ghost was around that wormhole I think.



Also oh lord at that vomiting zombie child. Poor Bobby. Reply

What was with the little kid whose mom found the gun though? Like was he an evil kid or did he remind Bobby of something? Were he and the dad plotting? So many questions. Reply

Someone on reddit was theorizing they were lodge spirits on their way to jack rabbit's palace, trying to get back in. But I guess that makes more sense for the woman honking/her demon daughter puking everywhere though Reply

I more get the sense from Bobby's character in general that he's easily intimidated and was never a good fit as a cop. He just seems to freeze whenever confronted. Reply

Did she lose interest in Bobby once he got his shit together or what? Reply

Most of what I took from last night is that Riverdale's makeup artist should be fired immediately because Madchen looks SO good on Twin Peaks and about 20 years older as Betty's mom. Reply

so is Candie Laura or what

Candie is something



this was a great episode after last week's worst of the season shit Reply

I def. think she's a lodge spirit of some kind. She reminds me of the old waiter. If she's not Laura I was wondering if she might be the woman who sent Laura's orb to earth. Reply

Great episode!

When DougieCoop said 'damn good' instead of just repeating Rodney, I actually screamed amd jumped around my living room. Dana was amazong this episode. Still handsome af. Shelly...girl. Ig I ever had my hands on Bobby Briggs,I'd never let go. But I know people grow up and change. And you daughter is a disaster so Imma let it slide,sis. Speaking of...Becky. All that buckness for no damn reason. Talkin that big girl talk but then being like 'but mama I luuuuv him!' Girl if you dont get your damn life together. Your husband is full of meth,he is abusive and he aint cute. Basically a walking uti and I know y'all going at it raw. Laura was fucking up too but you couldnt dislike her. I dislike you. If I wasnt scared I would miss something I would fast forward through your scenes.

Hawk,youre beautiful. Leak the haircare routine.

Gordon. Fucking gorgeous.

Those woodsmen busting people skulls...literally. Wow. Reply

i love everything about this comment



"dirty, bearded men in a room!" Reply

Me too!! The damn good really sounded like Cooper was just saying something as his normal old self, instead of repeating words the "dougie" way. But too bad :( Reply

love this comment Reply

For a second there I saw Cooper in him. Kyle's performance has been wonderful. Reply

Waiting for Coop to snap out of his trance is going to be the death of me. Lynch is legitimately going to wait until the last episode, isn't he. Reply

I think it is because I am anxiously awaiting "the day after tomorrow" for the sheriffs to uncover Briggs' map but I was soooo impatient during this episode. I am happy to see more Twin Peaks at least! Becky, love yourself. I died at Coop saying "Damn good." while eating that pie. I love that cherry pie saved him from getting killed lmao.



The Woodsmen are so terrifying!!! Reply

I screamed at "he's dead," the assistant leading Dougie into the office with coffee and Bobby's face at zombie child. It was a great episode.



I'm worried about Hawk, though!





Bobby lookin like he regrets staying in this wack ass town #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/hAfx7U1vv1 — Kas♏ (@thekassiopeia) July 24, 2017

Bobby's?? Now??? My??? Favorite???? Character?????? HOW?????????????I screamed at "he's dead," the assistant leading Dougie into the office with coffee and Bobby's face at zombie child. It was a great episode.I'm worried about Hawk, though! Reply

right????? bobby was so good this episode. i just kept thinking "wow i want to see dana ashbrook in more things."



and the "he's dead" had me laughing out loud on the train this morning OOP Reply

bobby is lookin gud. loved him taking charge of the active shooter situation. hot.



shelly, what r u doin? Reply

Mte about Bobby. I felt so confused but character growth looks good on him!



And I've been worried for Hawk from the jump, and I continue to feel more worried with each of the Log Lady's calls Reply

I was sold on Bobby the moment he started sobbing when he saw Laura's photo. One of my favorite scenes so far. I couldn't tell whether or not I should be laughing, which sums up the whole show so far. Reply

lol this tweet Reply

This was probably my favourite episode of The Return so far. It had everything I love about Twin Peaks. That zombie child scene was disturbing and hilarious at the same time. Loved it, and omg Bobby Briggs! Never would've guessed I'd care about him this much.



Did anyone else catch that the woman Steve was with was Gersten Hayward?



I feel like there's something important about the fact that Cooper and Audrey have both been notably missing, and we've been getting gradual hints that they'll be appearing soon. I really hope Audrey has a valuable role because imo S2 screwed over her character the most. Reply

That was Donna's sister!? I knew the actress would be on the show, and I thought I'd recognize her when I saw her, but I guess I didn't. Reply

The traffic lady just screaming with no change in rhythm, dynamics, or intensity was so fucking hilarious.



Shelly, what the fuck? You're having a serious conversation that you just ditch when you see Red? When are you going to meet up? Becky is staying with you tonight and you're just going to leave your house to hook up with some loser magic guy. Goddammit, Shelly. Reply

I haven't even finished last week's episode omg !!! catching up today Reply

shelly... ily but running into balthazar getty's arms while you were in the middle of crying and hugging becky was a little much for me lol



i def saw parts of the true coop in dougie during this episode, especially at the end! Reply

